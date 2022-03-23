You are here

PIF-owned ACWA Power, Schneider to cooperate on R&D

PIF-owned ACWA Power, Schneider to cooperate on R&D
KAUST and Acwa Power signed an initial deal in 2019 (Supplied)
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: ACWA Power signed an initial deal with Schneider Electric Co. on Wednesday in relation to research & development and collaboration for data measurement.

The signing took place during the KAUST Innovation Day 2022, where business executives, innovators, researchers and academics from the Kingdom and across the world are meeting.

The event is being held at the research university’s campus in Thuwal to highlight the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and seawater desalination.

ACWA Power, which operates power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants, is co-hosting the two-day event with KAUST, formally known as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

“We work with ACWA Power to address many global challenges across energy, food, water, environment, digital and health, and we look to partner with organizations with whom we can develop these technologies,” Donal Bradley, vice president for research at KAUST, told Arab News.

KAUST and Acwa Power signed an initial deal in 2019 to launch the KAUST-Acwa Power Center of Excellence for Desalination and Solar Power.

Topics: ACWA Power King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Shipping Co., known as Bahri, has awarded a contract to Riyadh-based Haif Co. as it sets up a SR413 million ($110 million) grain project.

The joint venture, National Grain Co., is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023, the company said.

A month earlier, Bahri reported an 88 percent drop in 2021 profit to SR192 million, as a fall in global shipping rates weighed on its revenues.

Established in 1978, Bahri owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

 Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund own around 42 percent of its shares.

Topics: Bahri JV grain

RIYADH: UAE’s minister of energy and infrastructure has launched four national initiatives to ensure the sustainability of water resources, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The initiatives include a hydrogeological map project to create an accurate spatial database, and a series of digital maps of groundwater reservoirs and surface water basins.

In addition, integrated management of dams and water facilities will use a smart application that generates alerts related to dam flooding. 

"The UAE Government strongly believes that water security is a basic requirement for the continuity of sustainable development,” Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said. 

“Therefore, the country has launched the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, aimed at ensuring the sustainability and ease of access to water resources, amidst ordinary and extraordinary conditions,” he added.

This comes as the Gulf country faces the challenge of scarcity of natural water resources, as it is located in a dry region, the minister said. 

His statement was made on the sidelines of the World Water Week hosted by the UAE at Expo 2020 in Dubai. 

Topics: economy UAE water scarcity water security

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Lumi, Seera Group’s car rental brand, could soon be joining the series of initial public offerings in Saudi Arabia.

Seera along with its rental unit are currently undergoing feasibility studies in preparation for a prospective IPO, the group said in a bourse filing.

The offering is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi exchange, Tadawul.

No further details were disclosed. 

“Any material developments will be announced in due course,” it stated. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Car rental IPO

RIYADH: Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners has launched the second edition of its seed stage focused fund, coming in at $150 million.

The Bedaya Fund II will be mostly directed on pre-seed, seed, pre-series A, and series A rounds for fintech, software, and other tech sector startups.

The firm has made over 80 investments in over 50 companies with an equity value of $1.5 billion, and the new fund currently has investors from the wealth funds, corporates, institutions, and family offices.

Topics: Shorooq Partners VENTURE CAPITAL

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new smart city project for light industries and car maintenance in Jeddah.

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurated the first two phases of the city, with the second containing a 500,000 square meters labor city.

Located on Jeddah University Road, the Smart City project spans a total area of 5 million square meters. 

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the city is characterized by an integrated infrastructure and the use of digital and smart applications and technologies to provide automated services to customers.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Smart city

