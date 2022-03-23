PIF-owned ACWA Power, Schneider to cooperate on R&D

JEDDAH: ACWA Power signed an initial deal with Schneider Electric Co. on Wednesday in relation to research & development and collaboration for data measurement.

The signing took place during the KAUST Innovation Day 2022, where business executives, innovators, researchers and academics from the Kingdom and across the world are meeting.

The event is being held at the research university’s campus in Thuwal to highlight the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and seawater desalination.

ACWA Power, which operates power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants, is co-hosting the two-day event with KAUST, formally known as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

“We work with ACWA Power to address many global challenges across energy, food, water, environment, digital and health, and we look to partner with organizations with whom we can develop these technologies,” Donal Bradley, vice president for research at KAUST, told Arab News.

KAUST and Acwa Power signed an initial deal in 2019 to launch the KAUST-Acwa Power Center of Excellence for Desalination and Solar Power.