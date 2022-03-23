You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s Suez Canal hikes transit fees for oil tankers to 15%

Egypt’s Suez Canal hikes transit fees for oil tankers to 15%

Egypt’s Suez Canal hikes transit fees for oil tankers to 15%
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkpra

Updated 26 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s Suez Canal hikes transit fees for oil tankers to 15%

Egypt’s Suez Canal hikes transit fees for oil tankers to 15%
Updated 26 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority has temporarily raised a surcharge levied on tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum derivatives transiting the canal in both directions to 15 percent, up from 5 percent. 

The new charges will take effect on May 1, the authority said in a statement. It, however, clarified that the increase can be amended or canceled as per the market conditions.

The decision comes following the Egyptian central bank’s decision to raise interest rates by 100 basis points.

In late February, the Suez Canal approved an additional fee on different types of ships passing the canal. The hike ranges between 5 and 10 percent.

Topics: Egypt suez canal shipping

Egypt to restructure budget after lower economic forecasts for fiscal year

Egypt to restructure budget after lower economic forecasts for fiscal year
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to restructure budget after lower economic forecasts for fiscal year

Egypt to restructure budget after lower economic forecasts for fiscal year
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has lowered its economic forecast for the next fiscal year and announced its intention to restructure the budget it approved in light of the continuing repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The priority will be to provide social protection programs that target the most vulnerable groups, in addition to what is necessary to achieve full financial discipline in spending, and even austerity in a number of matters,” Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said. 

Earlier, the Egyptian cabinet approved the budget for the next fiscal year, which aims to achieve an initial surplus of 1.5 percent of the gross domestic product. 

This was in addition to reducing the budget deficit to 6.1 percent of gross domestic product and lowering the debt ratio of budget agencies to about 80.5 percent. 

This is also amid efforts to develop solutions and expectations to deal with the most pessimistic scenarios and mitigate its severity, Madbouly said. 

He added that Egypt’s first priorities now are to monitor the availability of basic commodities and food products in the markets, and from factories producing these foodstuffs. 

Topics: Egypt budget

Related

Egyptian FRA seeking to issue $400m of green bonds: CEO
Business & Economy
Egyptian FRA seeking to issue $400m of green bonds: CEO

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund
Updated 18 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund
Updated 18 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund has launched Türkiye Technology Fund, aimed at investing $300 million in venture capital funds and high-growth potential companies in Türkiye.

It was launched by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, managing director and CEO of ADQ, and Arda Ermut, chief executive officer and board member of TWF.

According to a statement issued by ADQ, the Türkiye Wealth Fund will invest in companies developing emerging technologies, or improving existing technologies in significant sectors, such as energy and utilities, health care and life sciences, food and agriculture, mobility, and logistics, financial services, and education.

"ADQ TWF builds on the broader commitment to investing in the future growth of Türkiye we made in late 2021 as the UAE and Türkiye continue to advance bilateral trade and investment," Alsuwaidi said.

He added, "By providing access to the national and regional champions in our portfolio, we will help to unlock even greater value for these companies and funds with high growth potential."

Ermut added: "Türkiye Wealth Fund will give ADQ and TWF access to a pipeline of compelling investment opportunities specialized in next generation technologies that will contribute to the strategic growth of Türkiye’s economy and ultimately reinforce bilateral cooperation between both our nations."

Topics: economy UAE investment fund

Related

UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 
Business & Economy
UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 

Fintech startup FlapKap aims to launch in Saudi Arabia after a $1.2m fundraiser

Fintech startup FlapKap aims to launch in Saudi Arabia after a $1.2m fundraiser
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Fintech startup FlapKap aims to launch in Saudi Arabia after a $1.2m fundraiser

Fintech startup FlapKap aims to launch in Saudi Arabia after a $1.2m fundraiser
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Currently operating in Egypt and UAE, FlapKap, is planning to launch its services in Saudi Arabia after a $1.2 million fundraiser led by one of the region’s eading early stage venture capital firms, Egypt-based A15.

FlapKap is a B2B fintech company that provides AI-based insights and financial data analytics, and one of the first companies of its type in the Middle East.

The startup will now begin its operations to launch in Saudi Arabia, as it expects a wider Middle East and Africa expansion and merchant acquisition.

Ahmad Coucha, co-founder and CEO of FlapKap, said: “We have taken a proven international business model, and adapted it for the Middle East. Our solution empowers SMEs and startups to grow sustainably, without losing equity, and to help manage their cashflows. 

“With a first mover advantage, and a huge market opportunity, we are excited to extend the growth opportunities we have unlocked for our early clients to the whole region.”

Topics: FlapKap fintech

Related

Three of Egypt’s largest national banks launch an $85m fund to accelerate the fintech sector
Business & Economy
Three of Egypt’s largest national banks launch an $85m fund to accelerate the fintech sector

Bahri to complete $110m grain JV by 2023

Bahri to complete $110m grain JV by 2023
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Bahri to complete $110m grain JV by 2023

Bahri to complete $110m grain JV by 2023
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Shipping Co., known as Bahri, has awarded a contract to Riyadh-based Haif Co. as it sets up a SR413 million ($110 million) grain project.

The joint venture, National Grain Co., is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023, the company said.

A month earlier, Bahri reported an 88 percent drop in 2021 profit to SR192 million, as a fall in global shipping rates weighed on its revenues.

Established in 1978, Bahri owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

 Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund own around 42 percent of its shares.

Topics: Bahri JV grain

UAE launches 4 water security initiatives to ensure sustainability

UAE launches 4 water security initiatives to ensure sustainability
This comes as the Gulf country faces the challenge of scarcity of natural water resources. (File photo Reuters)
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

UAE launches 4 water security initiatives to ensure sustainability

UAE launches 4 water security initiatives to ensure sustainability
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s minister of energy and infrastructure has launched four national initiatives to ensure the sustainability of water resources, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The initiatives include a hydrogeological map project to create an accurate spatial database, and a series of digital maps of groundwater reservoirs and surface water basins.

In addition, integrated management of dams and water facilities will use a smart application that generates alerts related to dam flooding. 

"The UAE Government strongly believes that water security is a basic requirement for the continuity of sustainable development,” Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said. 

“Therefore, the country has launched the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, aimed at ensuring the sustainability and ease of access to water resources, amidst ordinary and extraordinary conditions,” he added.

This comes as the Gulf country faces the challenge of scarcity of natural water resources, as it is located in a dry region, the minister said. 

His statement was made on the sidelines of the World Water Week hosted by the UAE at Expo 2020 in Dubai. 

Topics: economy UAE water scarcity water security

Related

Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 9% drop in 2021 profits
Business & Economy
Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 9% drop in 2021 profits
Update NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems
Business & Economy
NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems

Latest updates

Egypt’s Suez Canal hikes transit fees for oil tankers to 15%
Egypt’s Suez Canal hikes transit fees for oil tankers to 15%
Egypt to restructure budget after lower economic forecasts for fiscal year
Egypt to restructure budget after lower economic forecasts for fiscal year
UN’s labor agency suspends cooperation with Russia
UN’s labor agency suspends cooperation with Russia
ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund
ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund
Amnesty International details racism endured by refugees fleeing Ukraine
Amnesty International details racism endured by refugees fleeing Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.