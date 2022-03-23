You are here

US new home sales decline further as mortgage rates, prices climb

Reuters

WASHINGTON: Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are reducing affordability for some first-time buyers.

New home sales decreased 2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 772,000 units last month, declining for a second straight month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

January’s sales pace was revised down to 788,000 units from the previously reported 801,000 units. Sales surged 59.3 percent in the Northeast and increased 6.3 percent in the Midwest. But they fell 1.7 percent in the densely populated South and tumbled 13 percent in the West.

New homes are a leading indicator for the housing market as they are counted at the signing of a contract.

“Rising mortgage rates and high prices will be key issues and could weigh on home sales going forward,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for 11.4 percent of US home sales, would rebound to a rate of 810,000 units. Sales declined 6.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in February. They peaked at a rate of 993,000 units in January 2021, which was the highest since the end of 2006. Sales, however, remain above their pre-pandemic level.

Mortgage rates surged in February and have continued to push higher after the Federal Reserve last week raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first hike in more than three years, and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels by 2023.

The 30-year fixed rate vaulted 23 basis points to a three-year high of 4.5 percent last week, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed on Wednesday. Still, mortgage rates remain low by historical standards.

