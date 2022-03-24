Dubai to attract investors’ interest as a safe haven: S&P Global report

Dubai will continue attracting the interest of investors as a safe haven despite the economic fallout from geopolitical events, according to an S&P Global report.

The report noted that Dubai’s property market is all set to consolidate gains this year from a rebound that began in 2021.

“The market is set for a moderate increase in property prices, rents, and increased sales volumes this year,” analyst Tatjana Lescova wrote in the report.

The S&P report noted that the gross domestic product of Dubai will rise by 2.5 percent in 2022, and 2 percent in 2023. According to the report, stronger oil prices will help Dubai achieve economic growth in 2022.