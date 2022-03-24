You are here

Dubai to attract investors' interest as a safe haven: S&P Global report

Dubai to attract investors' interest as a safe haven: S&P Global report
Dubai’s property market is all set to consolidate gains this year from a rebound that began in 2021. (Shutterstock)
Dubai will continue attracting the interest of investors as a safe haven despite the economic fallout from geopolitical events, according to an S&P Global report. 

The report noted that Dubai’s property market is all set to consolidate gains this year from a rebound that began in 2021. 

“The market is set for a moderate increase in property prices, rents, and increased sales volumes this year,” analyst Tatjana Lescova wrote in the report. 

The S&P report noted that the gross domestic product of Dubai will rise by 2.5 percent in 2022, and 2 percent in 2023. According to the report, stronger oil prices will help Dubai achieve economic growth in 2022. 

The population is forecast to rise 2 percent per year in 2022 and 2023.

Developers’ revenue growth should accelerate over the next 4-5 years, tempered by a structural oversupply of residential properties and the delivery of new developments. 

Properties are relatively affordable with prices 25 percent to 30 percent below 2014’s peak, despite a significant uptick in 2021.

The ongoing rise in transaction volumes and strong demand for off-plan properties, with villas outperforming apartments. 

 

