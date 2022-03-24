You are here

Russia's Avtovaz to make new car models after Renault suspends Moscow plant

  • Avtovaz partially halted production at its plants in Togliatti and Izhevsk earlier this month over shortages of electronic parts
Top Russian carmaker Avtovaz said on Thursday it would manufacture new models with reduced exposure to imported components and do its best to restore supply chains, a day after Renault said it was suspending its Moscow factory.


Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault, said it had done all it could to save the jobs of 40,800 employees and that it aimed to meet all of its obligations, including export contracts.


“Active work is underway to substitute some critical imported components with alternative solutions,” Avtovaz said in a statement, without naming the components.


“The company is also preparing special versions of some LADA models with reduced exposure to imported components. These will be available to our customers in the coming months,” it said.


Avtovaz partially halted production at its plants in Togliatti and Izhevsk earlier this month over shortages of electronic parts and was forced to bring forward its corporate vacation in order to stockpile more components.


Renault’s decision to suspend its Moscow factory came amid mounting pressure over the French company’s continued presence in Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Renault and other French firms to quit the Russian market, and Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for a global boycott of Renault.


Renault derives 8 percent of its core earnings from Russia, according to Citibank, mainly through its 69 percent stake in Avtovaz, which owns the Lada car brand. 

Topics: economy Russia Russia Ukraine Renault Avtovaz Car Industry

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Pakistan-based e-commerce startup, Jugnu, raised $22.5 million in a series A round, led by Saudi Arabia’s B2B marketplace, Sary.

Sary has now expanded into Pakistan through its investment in Jugnu. This follows its second expansion this year after Sary’s acquisition of Egypt-based marketplace Mowarrid.
 
CEO and Co-Founder of Jugna, Sharoon Saleem, said in a statement: “Our new alliance with Sary will be a great boost for Jugnu. Sary will help us accelerate the development of our platform to connect producers and businesses.”

Founded in 2019, Jugnu is an e-commerce startup that supports small business. It will use its newly acquired funds to grow its team, tech, product offerings, and expand geographically.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Pakistan Investment Start ups

RIYADH: The United Arab Emirates is seeking a gateway to 90 percent of global trade in the coming five years, Gulf News reported, citing the country’s trade minister.

“We recently announced eight countries, but our ultimate goal is to open our trade to 90 percent of global trade within five years,” said minister of foreign trade, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

 “We are coming to Latin America, and we will continue opening up by linking our economy to the rest of the world,” he added.

Speaking at the Global Business Forum 2022, Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, noted there is a huge investment potential for UAE-based businesses in Brazil, according to Emirates News Agency.

This comes a month after India and UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100 billion in five years.

During the five-year period ending 2021, UAE accounted for 77 percent of GCC investments in Latin America, which stood at $4 billion.

Topics: economy UAE global trade GCC MENA

Dubai will continue attracting the interest of investors as a safe haven despite the economic fallout from geopolitical events, according to an S&P Global report. 

The report noted that Dubai’s property market is all set to consolidate gains this year from a rebound that began in 2021. 

“The market is set for a moderate increase in property prices, rents, and increased sales volumes this year,” analyst Tatjana Lescova wrote in the report. 

The S&P report noted that the gross domestic product of Dubai will rise by 2.5 percent in 2022, and 2 percent in 2023. According to the report, stronger oil prices will help Dubai achieve economic growth in 2022. 

HighLights

The population is forecast to rise 2 percent per year in 2022 and 2023.

Developers’ revenue growth should accelerate over the next 4-5 years, tempered by a structural oversupply of residential properties and the delivery of new developments. 

Properties are relatively affordable with prices 25 percent to 30 percent below 2014’s peak, despite a significant uptick in 2021.

The ongoing rise in transaction volumes and strong demand for off-plan properties, with villas outperforming apartments. 

 

Topics: Dubai S&P Global

RIYADH: The UAE's Etihad Airways, has selected US financial services company Citibank as its international cash management bank partner amid treasury transformation, according to a company statement.

Under the partnership, Etihad will gain access to Citi’s range of digital capabilities across working capital and liquidity management, payments and collections, and reconciliation and visibility.

Etihad will also work closely with Citi’s Innovation Lab to install a number of innovations in treasury management through AI-based and API technology.

Through a collaboration with Citi’s environmental, social, and governance team, Etihad plans to bolster its position in sustainable aviation finance.

“We look forward to working together and implementing more cutting-edge treasury solutions with Citi as our global partner,” the statement said, citing Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group

Topics: economy UAE Etihad Airways

As a part of its Gulf expansion, Dar Al Arkan, the largest property developer in Saudi Arabia, is set to mark its presence in Oman with an agreement with the Oman Tourism Development Company.

Under the agreement, Dar Al Arkan will develop ‘AIDA’, a premium, mixed-use project nestled within the master plan of Yiti Integrated Tourism Development.

Widely touted to be one of the largest urban developments in Oman, the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development extends to a total area of over 11 million square kilometers.

“Oman remains one of the hidden gems, and very few realize its actual potential. We want to change that,” said Ziad El Chaar, vice chairman of Dar Al Arkan.

Earlier, Dar Al Arkan had announced its new expansion plans in Qatar and Dubai.

“If Dubai is the business and tourism hub, Qatar’s push is centered around sports and education, and Oman is about offering an escape from all that hurly-burly. Now, we are there in each key market,” added El Chaar, Gulf News reports.

The new project in Oman will be located just outside of the capital Muscat.

Dar Al Arkan’s project in Qatar is located at the Qetaifan Island North in Lusail City. The developer is planning to build this project as an entertainment destination to include hotels and water parks. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia real estate property developers Oman Qatar UAE

