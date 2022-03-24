You are here

ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables  

ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables  
ACWA Power CEO Paddy Padmanathan speaking to Arab News at KAUST. (AN photo)
Fahad Abuljadayel

ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables  

ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables  
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: ACWA Power is steadily working toward achieving the Kingdom’s mission of reaching net zero carbons by 2060, as the company has decided not to invest in oil- or coal-fired power plants going forward. 

“When we did the IPO, we had a coal-fired power plant and were developing another one, (but) we have stopped that and reserved the cost of this development,” ACWA Power CEO Paddy Padmanathan told Arab News.

The company has sold one of its coal-fired power plants and is now working on converting the other one into a gas-fired power plant, he added, on the sidelines of the Innovations Days, held on March 23 at KAUST.

Saudi Arabia has set a clear target to generate 50 percent of its total energy supplies by 2030 through renewable energy sources, with the other half from natural gas, as announced by its ministry of energy. 

PIF-owned ACWA Power has sold its 32-percent stake in a Shuqaiq Water and Electricity Co. at SR391.5 million ($105 million), it said in a bourse filing.

Read More: PIF-owned ACWA Power sells $105m stake in Saudi desalination plant

The move is part of the utility giant’s capital recycling strategy, bringing it a step closer to 50-percent lower carbon intensity by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.




ACWA's Shuqaiq water and power plant


ACWA Power plans to continue to invest in gas-fired plants; however, as the world does need more of this energy source, Padmanathan said their focus of investment would be in renewables.

“We have made a commitment that by 2030 the carbon intensity of our portfolio will be less than half of what it was in 2020,” he said.

Padmanathan stated that the world has signed up to reach net-zero by 2050, but the question of how has only been raised recently. 

“It’s only now the world is starting to look at how to phase it,” he added.

KAUST Partnership

ACWA Power and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, KAUST, are currently hosting the Innovation Days 2022, from March 23-24, 2022.

In 2019, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, for launching the KAUST- ACWA Power Center of Excellence for Desalination and Solar Power.

KAUST invents in areas that can actually go into practice, whereas ACWA Power as operators can execute those practices on the ground. “It’s a powerful partnership between theory and practice,” he said.

Topics: ACWA Power business

PIF’s digital security firm Elm gets extension for $152m deal

PIF’s digital security firm Elm gets extension for $152m deal
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

PIF’s digital security firm Elm gets extension for $152m deal

PIF’s digital security firm Elm gets extension for $152m deal
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm Co. has received an extension for a contract valued at SR570 million ($152 million) to set up and operate centers with a government entity.

The deal, awarded in early 2021, will see Elm — owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund — provide and lease centers, supply staff, and design the end-to-end model of operation, according to a bourse filing.

Since the contract is a six-month extension for an existing deal of which 50 percent was executed, the financial impact of the transaction will reflect on 2021 and 2022.

Shares in the Riyadh-based company, whose initial public offering was priced at SR128 a month ago, are trading 57 percent higher at SR201 as of March 24.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Elm

NADEC releases financial results, suffers losses of $76m in 2021

NADEC releases financial results, suffers losses of $76m in 2021
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

NADEC releases financial results, suffers losses of $76m in 2021

NADEC releases financial results, suffers losses of $76m in 2021
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

The National Agricultural Development Company, also known as NADEC, suffered losses of SR285 million ($76 million) in 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

The company’s net profit was down 899.42 percent in 2021, while the total revenue fell by 3.39 percent. 

The loss per share for the current year reached SR2.80, compared to earnings per share of SR0.35 in 2020. 

The gross profit for the current year decreased by 14.09 percent, reaching SR623.59 million, compared to SR725.84 million last year.

Topics: NADEC

TASI rises 1.4% on the week as oil prices shot higher: Closing bell

TASI rises 1.4% on the week as oil prices shot higher: Closing bell
Updated 43 min 15 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI rises 1.4% on the week as oil prices shot higher: Closing bell

TASI rises 1.4% on the week as oil prices shot higher: Closing bell
Updated 43 min 15 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks wrapped up the trading week with gains, mirroring a strong oil market despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TASI finished the week 1.4 percent higher after trading almost flat at 12,948 points in Thursday’s session, which saw the parallel market, Nomu, drop 1.7 percent to 24,067.

As worries over tight supply chains intensified, Brent crude hovered near $121 per barrel, while WTI crude oil reached $114.5 as of 3:26 p.m. Riyadh time.

Oil giant Aramco was flat, while chemical major SABIC edged 0.15 percent higher, with over SR424 million worth of shares traded on Thursday.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank shed 0.8 percent, whereas Alinma Bank inched up by 0.9 percent.

Pharmacy chain operator Nahdi Medical Co. lost 0.25 percent to SR158 ($42) on its third-day of trading, following two straight days in the green.

Saudi-based insurer Gulf Union Alahlia led the fallers after it widened losses in 2021 due to a rise in incurred claims.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Egypt has no wheat tender plans until mid-May, supply minister says

Egypt has no wheat tender plans until mid-May, supply minister says
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

Egypt has no wheat tender plans until mid-May, supply minister says

Egypt has no wheat tender plans until mid-May, supply minister says
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt will not issue international wheat tenders until mid-May, and will turn to the local harvest instead, Bloomberg reported, citing the country’s supply minister. 

The last wheat booked was in mid-February. 

This comes after the world’s largest wheat importer cancelled its previous two tenders due to the surge in prices, driven by the Ukraine and Russia conflict.

Egyptian authorities aim to buy 5 to 6 million tons of local wheat during the current season, Bloomberg reported, citing Aly El-Moselhy. 

He added that the north African country is currently exploring alternative sources, and will be holding talks with Argentina next week.  

Topics: economy Egypt wheat food security Ukraine Russia Russia Ukraine

Saudi developer KEC narrows losses by 14% in 2021

Saudi developer KEC narrows losses by 14% in 2021
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer KEC narrows losses by 14% in 2021

Saudi developer KEC narrows losses by 14% in 2021
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian developer Knowledge Economic City narrowed losses by 14 percent to SR22 million ($5.87 million) in 2021, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the reduction in net loss to an addition of SR26 million in other income following the liquidation of letters of guarantee with a contractor.

Although revenues fell 62 percent on the year, the firm said it expects higher revenue for the upcoming period from the sale of a new residential project - Townhouse.

Saudi-listed KEC is a special zone that was established during the time of late Saudi King Abdullah to manage and deliver the Knowledge Economic City project.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

