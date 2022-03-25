You are here

  • Home
  • Macro Snapshot — Europe’s diesel shortage threatens growth; Ghana pledges spending cuts to tackle deficit

Macro Snapshot — Europe’s diesel shortage threatens growth; Ghana pledges spending cuts to tackle deficit

Macro Snapshot — Europe’s diesel shortage threatens growth; Ghana pledges spending cuts to tackle deficit
European economies face the risk of a shortage of diesel as sanctions on Russia begin to bite (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ju22e

Updated 25 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Macro Snapshot — Europe’s diesel shortage threatens growth; Ghana pledges spending cuts to tackle deficit

Macro Snapshot — Europe’s diesel shortage threatens growth; Ghana pledges spending cuts to tackle deficit
Updated 25 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Mexico and Norway’s central banks have chosen to hike rates, while their Israeli counterpart predicts it too could introduce a quicker rise than expected. 

The Swiss central bank meanwhile is holding firm on lifting the world's lowest rate. 

Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

The Russian ruble closed on Wednesday at its strongest this month against the dollar both in Moscow and offshore exchanges after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would start selling its gas to “unfriendly” countries in rubles.

The ruble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22 percent this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month.

The rouble gained 6 percent to close at 97.7375 per dollar in Moscow after touching 94.9875, its strongest since March 2. It closed up 8.8 percent at 96.5 on the EBS platform. Both closing prices were the strongest since February.

Diesel shortage in Europe threatens to slow economic growth

European economies face the risk of a shortage of diesel, the preferred fuel for heavy industry, as sanctions on Russian energy threaten to disrupt imports while supply from elsewhere remains limited.

Russia is Europe’s largest supplier of diesel and related fuels, sending over three quarters of a million barrels per day for use in European heavy machinery, transportation, farming, fishing, and for power and heating.

The surge in diesel prices in Europe has already had an impact on industry by pushing up fuel and transportation costs, which are passed on to consumers through higher costs across the economy.

“Governments have a very clear understanding that there is a clear link between diesel and GDP (gross domestic product), because almost everything that goes into and out of a factory goes using diesel,” said John Cooper, director general of Fuels Europe, a division of the European Petroleum Refiners Association.

Norway hikes rates, makes hawkish tilt as inflation rises

Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said it now plans to hike at a faster pace than previously intended to keep a lid on inflation and a rapidly growing economy.

Norges Bank’s monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.75 percent from 0.50 percent, its third hike since September, as unanimously predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with the central bank’s plan. 

It now plans to make eight quarter-percent rate hikes by the end of 2023, including Thursday’s move, three more than the central bank’s previous projection and more than the six hikes anticipated by economists.

Dollar firms, yen holds near lowest since 2015

The dollar strengthened, with the Japanese yen sinking to its lowest since 2015, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expectations of central bank tightening kept investors cautious.

Equity markets were volatile, with European stocks slipping, following more hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Fed policymakers signaled that they could take more aggressive action to bring down inflation, including a possible half-percentage-point interest rate hike at the next policy meeting in May.

The Japanese yen fell against the US dollar for the fifth session in a row, hitting its lowest since 2015 with the Bank of Japan expected to lag policy tightening by other major central banks.

Ghana announces sweeping spending cuts to tackle deficit

Ghana’s finance minister on Thursday announced sweeping spending cuts to reduce the deficit, contain rising inflation and slow the cedi’s slide, with the country facing a looming debt crisis.

The West African gold, oil and cocoa producer has seen consumer inflation rise to over 15 percent, and the cedi currency has lost more than 15 percent of its value against the dollar this year. Its credit ratings have been downgraded over concerns about its ability to pass legislation to raise revenues.

After the central bank announced its largest ever interest rate hike of 250 basis points on Monday, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta laid out a raft of fiscal measures at a news conference in the capital Accra. 

“We are confident these measures will address the short term challenges our nation is facing,” he said. 

The government will cut discretionary spending by an additional 10 percent, on top of a 20 percent cut announced earlier this year, and reduce government ministers’ salaries by 30 percent.

Bank of Mexico raised benchmark rate to 6.5 percent

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday the Bank of Mexico had voted to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent, speaking before the latest decision has been made public by the central bank.

While speaking about inflation, Lopez Obrador noted the US Federal Reserve had last week raised its key lending rate for the first time since 2018, then said Mexico’s central bank had voted to hike its benchmark rate again by 50 basis points.

“We’re going to have an interest rate of 6.5 (percent),” he said, speaking at a regular government news conference. “The Bank of Mexico took the decision yesterday unanimously, and we respect the Bank of Mexico’s autonomy.”

The bank declined to comment on the unexpected announcement. The president’s office did not reply to a request for comment on whether Lopez Obrador had spoken in error.

Israel rate hikes may be “somewhat faster” than planned

The Bank of Israel can no longer remain patient in its monetary policy while inflation keeps rising, and the process of raising rates may be quicker than expected, its deputy governor said on Thursday.

In keeping the benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent on Feb. 21, the central bank’s monetary policy committee had believed that conditions were ripe for the start of a gradual process of lifting the interest rate amid rising inflation, strong economic growth and higher employment.

However, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said the hiking cycle could now speed up.

“Given the recent pick-up in actual inflation and the move in inflationary expectations, the process may be somewhat faster than we originally envisaged,” he said at a conference.

After the last rates decision, Abir had told Reuters the Bank of Israel would not be aggressive in raising interest rates once it starts tightening policy in the coming months since inflation was expected to remain under control.

Swiss National Bank shifts focus to inflation after doubling forecast

The Swiss National Bank will take “all necessary measures” to tackle higher prices in Switzerland, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday, indicating a shift in tone at the central bank that for years has battled to tame the strong Swiss franc.

The SNB doubled its inflation forecast for this year, citing higher energy costs, production bottlenecks and the Ukraine war.

It now sees 2022 inflation at 2.1 percent, lower than in many countries but still exceeding its target for limiting annual price increases to 0-2 percent.

Unlike the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, the SNB held off hiking interest rates, sticking with the world’s lowest interest rate of minus 0.75 percent as expected.

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: diesel Ghana Israel Norway interest rates Inflation

Related

Euro weakens as Biden carries new sanction plans to Europe — Macro Snapshot
Business & Economy
Euro weakens as Biden carries new sanction plans to Europe — Macro Snapshot

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
Updated 25 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
Updated 25 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: As the UAE and Saudi Arabia envisige achieving net-zero by 2050 and 2060, the Gulf Cooperation Council region is a place of innovation, said Global President of Wärtsilä Energy Sushil Purohit in an interview with Arab News.

Due to the addition of nuclear and solar power to the national grid, the UAE is expected to meet more than 50 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2050. 

“It is quite ambitious, but it is possible because the UAE has pretty good weather conditions to achieve that,” Purohit said.

It is extremely important for organizations to put their investments into this project, he told Arab News. Additionally, Purohit suggested that governments should prepare the power systems to utilize renewable energy efficiently.

He also recommended that, in addition to renewable energies, people should invest in energy storage and flexible balancing capacity to ensure that future systems will be as efficient as possible.

Purohit also emphasized that the GCC has a lot of potential, particularly in terms of hydrogen. Investing in and producing hydrogen, hydrogen-based fuel, ammonia, or synthetic gas are some of the things that can be done in the region, Purohit said.

The region has a competitive advantage since it is the location that innovates energy, Purohit said when asked about the GCC’s innovative and attractive aspects.

As for the weather conditions, he noted that both solar and wind power are excellent sources of renewable energy in the region. He added that the government’s willingness to invest in, and create an industry based on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and hydrogen-based fuels is what puts the GCC at an advantage.

“I think that political willingness is important, which I think you also have. You have the infrastructure, you know how to produce energy and export. Clearly, this is a place where things can happen,” Purohit added.

According to Purohit, the GCC market offers Wärtsilä Energy a lot of interesting opportunities, and the company is continuously investing in resources, competence, and facilities here.

 

Topics: Wärtsilä Energy GCC Green Energy

Related

Transformation is key to sustained business growth: GCC survey
Business & Economy
Transformation is key to sustained business growth: GCC survey

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Alpha Dhabi Holding will invest $100 million in Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

This investment by Alpha Dhabi, one of the largest UAE listed firms, represents 4.5 percent of the total DEWA shares on offer.

DEWA plans to raise up to $2.2 billion in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity, in what also would be Dubai’s biggest listing since DP World in 2007. 

The IPO comes as part of countrywide plans to list ten state-owned companies in a bid to revive activity on its stock market.

DEWA got demand that exceeded the number of shares on offer within hours of launching the deal, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Six cornerstone investors in total agreed to subscribe for shares worth $1.3 billion at the offer price, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Alpha Dhabi Dubai DEWA

Related

DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity
Business & Economy
DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices inched lower on Friday with Brent crude oil reaching $118.75 per barrel while US benchmar kWest Texas Intermediate crude oil reached $111.98 per barrel at 09:00 a.m. Saudi time.

The oil prices slipped as supply concerns eased on expectations that crude exports would resume from Kazakhstan’s CPC terminal.

Kazakhstan said on Thursday it expects the CPC to resume shipping crude within a month, but added it may reroute some oil toward tankers on the Caspian Sea and pipelines going to Russia’s Samara and to China.

Supply concerns also eased as the EU remained split on whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.

The US has committed to providing the EU with an additional 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year, with both sides aiming to ramp up deliveries to 50 bcm per year over time.

US LNG will help reduce EU’s Russian gas dependency, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“We aim to reduce this dependency on Russian fossil fuels and get rid of it. This can only be achieved through... additional gas supplies, including LNG deliveries,” von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden.

“We as Europeans want to diversify away from Russia toward suppliers that we trust, that are our friends, that are reliable,” she said.

“Therefore, the US commitment to provide the European Union with additional at least 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year is a big step in this direction because this will replace the LNG supply we currently receive from Russia,” she said.

Germany’s economy ministry wants to halve the country’s dependence on Russian oil by the summer and have no Russian hard coal imports by the autumn, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday, citing a ministry memo.

OPEC sources said that officials believe a possible EU ban on oil from its partner Russia would hurt consumers and that the group has conveyed its concerns to Brussels.

While the US and Britain have targeted Russian oil, such an action poses a challenge for the EU, which relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas.

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
Business & Economy
US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo Group raised about $1.1 billion in one of the world’s largest initial public offerings announced since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

The Jakarta-based company priced the IPO near the middle of the range announced earlier, at 338 rupiah ($0.02) a share, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified for information privacy. 

The middle range announced earlier was 316 rupiah to 346 rupiah.

GoTo representatives couldn’t immediately comment on the matter, Bloomberg said.

GoTo’s listing is the second-largest deal announced this month, surpassed only by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s $2.2 billion offering. 

This listing comes while companies globally are scrapping or delaying IPOs due to the ensuing market volatility amid the Russian-Ukraine war.

Indian payment service provider MobiKwik will not be heading for its IPO in the next few months due to unstable global market conditions, according to CNBC TV.

Other Indian companies delaying their IPOs include the Nusli Wadia Group-backed GoFirst, the logistics company Delhivery and the Life Insurance Corporation.

Japan’s SBI Sumishin Net Bank on March 7 postponed its IPO on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as Ukraine war scares investors, derailing one of the country’s biggest listings this year, Asia Nikkei reported.

Topics:  GoTo Group IPO

Related

ADIA-backed GoTo Group raises more than $1.3bn ahead of IPO
Business & Economy
ADIA-backed GoTo Group raises more than $1.3bn ahead of IPO

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., SALIC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement to acquire 35.43 percent of Olam Agri Holdings for SR 4.65 billion ($1.24 billion).

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2022 after obtaining the required approvals from the relevant authorities, SALIC said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Olam Agri aims to develop and support SALIC’s mission as PIF’s investment arm in the food and agriculture sector,” SALIC CEO Sulaiman Al Rumaih said.

He added that SALIC has extensive experience in the food and agriculture sector, which contributes to maintaining food security in Saudi Arabia.

“Further, the partnership with Olam will enrich SALIC’s roles to deliver food security in the Kingdom,” he said.

Al Rumaih explained that Olam’s commercial success, expertise, scale in key commodity sourcing, and processing will add significantly to SALIC’s international portfolio, Al Rumaih explained.

He also pointed out that SALIC will continue to integrate both existing and future investments.

Olam is one of the world’s leading commodity trading and processing companies specializing in grains, oilseeds, rice, and animal feed, present in 30 countries with more than 9,100 employees.

In 2021, Olam handled more than 40 million tons of products and recorded revenue of more than $23 billion.

Topics: SALIC Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021
Business & Economy
PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021

Latest updates

Palestinians welcome UN report confirming Israeli apartheid in Occupied Territories
Palestinians welcome UN report confirming Israeli apartheid in Occupied Territories
Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs
Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs
Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador
Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador
Russian ambassador sues Italian daily over Putin article
Russian ambassador sues Italian daily over Putin article
Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation
Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.