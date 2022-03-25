You are here

Tunisians protest over detained journalist

Tunisians protest over detained journalist
Dozens of Tunisian journalists protest to demand press freedom and the release of a reporter who was detained for refusing to reveal his sources to authorities.
AFP

  • Demonstrators gather outside the national journalists’ union chanting ‘journalism isn’t a crime’
TUNIS: Dozens of Tunisian journalists protested on Friday to demand press freedom and the release of a reporter who was detained for refusing to reveal his sources to authorities.
Demonstrators gathered outside the SNJT national journalists’ union chanting “journalism isn’t a crime” and accusing authorities of a clampdown on the media since President Kais Saied’s July 2021 power grab.
One protester held up a placard reading “press freedom is a red line.”
Khalifa Guesmi, a correspondent for the country’s leading radio station Mosaique FM, was arrested on March 18 under anti-terrorism laws after refusing to reveal his sources for an article on the break-up of a “terrorist cell.”
He and two other Mosaique FM reporters including editor-in-chief Houcine Dabbabi appeared before an “anti-terrorism” court on Friday morning.
SNJT head Mahdi Jlassi has called Guesmi’s arrest the gravest attack on press freedom since the North African country’s 2011 revolution.
Last July, President Kais Saied suspended parliament and seized an array of powers.
He has since moved to rule by decree and seized control of the judiciary, while repeatedly vowing to protect freedoms won by the 2011 revolution which overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Less than a week after Guesmi’s arrest, plain-clothes police officers prevented two journalists from covering a protest demanding a probe into the 2018 drowning of 19-year-old football fan Omar Labidia after police allegedly forced him into a river.
Thameur Mekki, editor of the Nawaat website where the reporters work, said they had been summoned to appear in court on April 14 but have not been informed of any charges.
Jlassi told demonstrators on Friday that the judiciary was implicated in authorities efforts to “silence” opposition.
“Through these practices, authorities want to send us a message: either be afraid and get in line, or you’ll face arrest and harassment,” he said.

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service

LONDON: Apple is reportedly working on a hardware subscription service which will allow customers to purchase iPhones and iPads in a similar manner to paying a monthly app fee.

Yet to be officially announced, the service would be Apple’s biggest push into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time rather than just digital services.

The idea is to make the process of buying an iPhone or iPad similar to that of paying for iCloud storage or an Apple Music subscription each month.

Apple would then, it is though, let customers subscribe to hardware items with the same Apple ID and App Store accounts they use to buy apps and subscribe to services with.

The company has increasingly promoted recurring subscriptions like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple Arcade as key new revenue streams.

Reports say adopting a hardware subscription service would be a major strategy shift for Apple, which has generally sold devices at full cost outright.

Such a service might help it generate more revenue and make it easier for consumers to afford spending thousands of dollars on new devices.

It is also possible that Apple is simply looking to cut out the middleman and expand its instalment-based payment offerings to other products.

Over the years, Apple has offered several instalment programs to split up the cost of devices, though not with a subscription model.

Twitter and MBC Media Solutions expand content partnership

Twitter and MBC Media Solutions expand content partnership
Twitter and MBC Media Solutions expand content partnership

DUBAI: MBC Group’s commercial arm MBC Media Solutions and Twitter are expanding their partnership ahead of Ramadan.

The new arrangement will mean extra material being available on the social media platform, including popular Ramadan shows, daily MBC productions, exclusives and behind-the-scenes content.

Until now, brands only had access to Twitter’s Amplify Pre-Roll opportunities with MBC. The growth of the partnership will introduce Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorship, which pairs brands with premium content publishers to connect with cultural moments and reach wide-ranging audiences.

Twitter saw a 13 percent year-on-year increase in average monetizable daily active users last year, and figures from the company show that video advertisements save more than 50 percent on cost-per-engagement — a point worth nothing considering that 71 percent of users in the UAE and Saudi Arabia watch videos on Twitter multiple times a week.

Video on Twitter continues to grow, with over 2 billion views recorded globally per day — a 67 percent year-on-year increase, according to the company’s own data.

“Through the growth of our relationship with MBC, and the newly launched partnership with MBC Media Solutions, we look forward to strengthening the on-platform experience, with exclusive content that appeals across audiences,” said Kinda Ibrahim, Twitter’s director of global content partnerships, MEA and Turkey.

The new arrangement will enable brands to sponsor popular MBC Ramadan shows while building additional content around them. MBC will also produce Twitter-only premium content that resonates with Twitter audiences and MBC viewers to complement its TV strategy.

“Our cross-platform channels offer a wide range of content suitable for all kinds of audiences across the region. These shows and programs are constantly discussed, debated and praised on Twitter,” said Moussa Abdo, who leads on digital partnerships across MMS.

Abdo added: “It makes perfect sense for us to renew this partnership as it offers our advertising partners the opportunity to extend their brand association with our content from our screens onto Twitter.”

MIT Technology Review Arabia releases '30 Leading Arab Experts in AI' list

MIT Technology Review Arabia releases ‘30 Leading Arab Experts in AI’ list
MIT Technology Review Arabia releases ‘30 Leading Arab Experts in AI’ list

DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia, part of Majarra, has released the first edition of its “30 Leading Arab Experts in AI” list for 2022.
The list includes Arabs who are leading experts in artificial intelligence (AI), holding significant positions in the public, private, or academic sectors in various regional and global organizations.
Those included in the list are leaders, entrepreneurs and researchers who have played a key role in increasing the adoption of AI technologies.
They have been involved in creating AI start-ups and driving research in the field across various disciplines, such as natural language processing, robotics, artificial vision, machine learning, the Internet of Things, big data and chat-bots.
AI is a key area of focus for the MIT Technology Review, which has a section dedicated to the topic as well as the “Al Khawarazmiya” (algorithm) daily newsletter.
After several stages of evaluation, the selection committee finalized the list based on how the experts’ specialization, experience, or practical application of AI served their organization or project working in the Arab region.
To make the final cut, they were assessed on making a contribution to increasing the adoption of AI, launching start-ups utilizing AI and fulfilling a specific human need.
Their application of AI technology research across various community sectors and their efforts to simplify the science behind AI to help young researchers and entrepreneurs were also taken into account.
The final evaluation produced 30 experts — 12 women and 18 men — from across the region including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain and Tunisia.

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA's streaming market for next 5 years: Report

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report
Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report

DUBAI: Arabic content platform Shahid VIP will continue to lead the streaming market in the Middle East and North Africa region for the next five years, outperforming local and international competitors, according to market research firm Dataxis.

The streaming industry has grown rapidly with a 30 percent increase in subscribers between 2020 and 2021. The current number of subscribers is close to 10 million and was expected to reach 30 million by 2026.

In 2021, StarzPlay, Netflix, and Shahid VIP were the market leaders commanding more than 60 percent of the share of subscribers. However, going forward, Shahid VIP was expected to lead, followed by Netflix, with each forecasted to hold more than 20 percent market share by 2026.

Shahid VIP had more than 2 million subscribers in 2021, with the number predicted to reach nearly 3 million by the end of this year, and 7 million by the close of 2026 — ahead of all other players.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, said: “As always, we are absolutely delighted with Shahid VIP’s achievements — our position as the market leader in the region is, by no means, a privilege we take lightly.

“Rather, it is testament to our continuous focus on our audiences, bringing the best and most diverse premium Arabic stories to multiple screens in the region and beyond, along with high-quality partnerships with major brands — from news and drama to entertainment and sport from around the world,” she added.

The states covered by the Gulf Cooperation Council make up the biggest percentage of streaming service users, according to the Dataxis report, with approximately 3 million subscribers in Saudi Arabia and more than 2 million in the UAE.

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

LONDON: Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the Internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.
His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14.
Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.
Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation — a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard “G,” as in “got” or “given,” “are wrong,” he said. “End of story.”
In that interview, he said the ‘90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his.
“There’s way more to him than inventing GIF,” Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with “enormous train tracks,” as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, “he never stopped programming,” she said.

