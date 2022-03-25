Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah celebrates Global Recycling Day by encouraging waste-free environment

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority recently marked Global Recycling Day with a series of week-long activities to raise awareness and encourage community involvement in creating a waste-free environment.
Aligned with the environmental and sustainability goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan, the authority has partnered with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and Tadweer to spread the message about the importance of recycling and the DGDA’s commitment to a sustainable environment in Diriyah.
Supporting its local community to adopt eco-friendly living practices, the DGDA has been encouraging the circular economy concept through the reduce, reuse, and recycle approach.
For the authority, preserving Diriyah’s environment and landscape is a significant component of protecting the rich heritage and culture of its historic lands. Through education, community initiatives, and partnerships, the DGDA is on track to reach its goal of a green and sustainable environment.
To celebrate Global Recycling Day, the DGDA shared a letter highlighting its significance across social media and encouraged the local community to use eco-friendly products by replacing plastic bags and bottles with sustainable cloth tote bags and reusable water bottles. The letter also spotlighted companies in Diriyah and Riyadh that collected or repurposed waste and provided special segregation recycling bins for households.
In addition, as part of the authority’s commitment to promoting a vibrant and healthy community in Diriyah, it invited members of the public to a special workshop, run by the Saudi Investment Recycling Co., showing how to incorporate recycling into daily life.
The workshop explained the value of recycling plastic, aluminum, and paper products, educated attendees on the multiple uses for recycled products, and demonstrated the community benefits of the recycling and repurposing process.
Ahlam Al-Thunayan, director of community engagement at the DGDA, was delighted by the level of participation from the local community.
She said: “The people of Diriyah have always put the well-being of our environment and unique land first, and we are so proud of their efforts on Global Recycling Day as well as every day.
“The residents of Diriyah are committed to a waste-free environment, and we are all working together to make Diriyah a green and sustainable place that is fitting of the title, Jewel of the Kingdom.
“Our duty goes beyond keeping our community clean to guiding the future generations of Diriyah toward adopting an eco-friendly and healthier lifestyle,” she added.
The Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and Tadweer are supporting partners in the DGDA’s Global Recycling Day celebration. Subsidiaries of the Public Investment Fund, both companies work to advance waste management in Saudi Arabia by promoting recycling, natural resource conservation, and the creation of a circular economy in the Kingdom.
