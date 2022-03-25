Saudi minister meets Indonesian vice president in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Friday met the Vice President of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin, in Jakarta.
During their meeting in the Indonesian capital, they discussed ways to further strengthen ties in relation to Islamic matters and Amin lauded the Kingdom’s leadership for its ongoing efforts in the service of Islam and Muslims throughout the world.
He noted Saudi Arabia’s work in providing facilities for pilgrims and Umrah performers that was admired and recognized by Muslims everywhere.
He also praised the Kingdom for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic through the introduction of health and safety measures designed to protect worshippers.
Al-Asheikh pointed out the efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in promoting services to Islam, spreading the message of moderation, and denouncing terrorism, violence, and extremism. The minister also noted the advances that had taken place in the Kingdom in the political, economic, social, and cultural fields under the Vision 2030 reform plan.
Also present at the meeting was the Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi, Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Religious Affairs Zain Al-Tawhid, senior Indonesian officials, and members of Al-Asheikh’s delegation.