Saudi Arabia arrests 13,801 illegals in one week

Let us participate in building golden Bangladesh of Sheikh Mujib’s dream

March 26 is the great Independence and National Day.

On this auspicious occasion, I extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to all the Bangladeshi citizens living in the country and abroad.

I remember the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose firm and far-sighted leadership we have got an independent state.

I remember the four national leaders who steered the liberation war with their able guidance.

The debt of the blood of 3 million martyrs of the liberation war and the self-sacrifice of 200,000 mothers and sisters will never be repaid.

I pay my deep respects to all the fearless freedom fighters, including the war-wounded.

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister

I am grateful to all the friendly countries, organizations, institutions, and individuals for their generous support during the War of Liberation.

FAST FACT Bangladesh Awami League has been running the government since 2008 with the people’s unwavering support in all the national elections.

Although we officially made our debut as an independent nation on March 26, 1971, the young student leader Sheikh Mujib had dreamed of establishing a sovereign state in this land since the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

He contributed significantly in the language movement of 1952, victory of the United Front election of 1954, the anti-Ayub (Khan) movement of 1962, six points of 1966, and the mass upsurge of 1969.

On Dec. 5, 1969, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib declared, “from today, the name of this eastern country of Pakistan will be Bangladesh only instead of East Pakistan.”

The Awami League, led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, won a single majority in the National Assembly in the 1970 elections.

However, the Pak-military junta started procrastinating without transferring power.

Sheikh Mujib called for a non-cooperation movement and, in his historic speech on March 7, gave a clear outline of the goal of liberation.

At midnight on March 25, Pakistani troops started killing unarmed Bengalis in the name of Operation Search Light.

Bangabandhu made the official declaration of independence before being arrested in the early hours of March 26.

On April 17, the Mujibnagar (provisional) government swore in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as president.

After a long nine-month armed struggle, independent sovereign Bangladesh was liberated on Dec. 16.

The father of the Bengali nation, President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, devoted himself to rebuilding the war-torn country.

He approved a constitution within nine months of independence.

Bangladesh gained recognition from 116 countries and membership in 27 international organizations through his diplomatic efforts.

But our misfortune is that the defeated anti-independence clique of 1971 continues to conspire against him.

Incumbent President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was martyred along with his family members on Aug. 15, 1975, by the brutal bullet of the assassin.

Bangladesh Awami League, coming to power in 1996, took on the mission for a paradigm shift by bringing positive changes in all sectors.

Our government’s 1996 to 2001 term was a journey toward a brighter future, breaking the vicious circle of backwardness, underdevelopment, and poverty.

Bangladesh Awami League has been running the government since 2008 with the people’s unwavering support in all the national elections.

We transformed Bangladesh into a developing country by implementing Vision 2021, created digital Bangladesh, and brought 100 percent of people under electricity coverage.

We opened the door to the blue economy by establishing sovereignty over the vast area of the sea.

Implementing the land boundary agreement with India, we ended the long-standing misery of the enclaves.

Soon we will inaugurate the Padma Bridge under construction with our own funds. Megaprojects such as Metrorail, the Matarbari power plant, Rooppur nuclear power station, Karnaphuli tunnel, Sonadia deep-sea port, and the elevated expressway are also progressing fast.

We launched the Bangabandhu-1 satellite in space. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, we gave an incentive of $22.08 billion to keep the economy afloat.

Most people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic situation, we have achieved economic growth of 6.94 percent.

In Mujib year, we provided 117,329 landless and homeless people with semi-permanent houses, and another 54,551 homes are under construction for transfer.

Our current per capita income is $2,591. We formulated the Second Perspective Plan, Vision 2041, and have started implementing it under the eighth five-year plan.

We are implementing Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100.

I firmly believe that Bangladesh will soon emerge as a developed and prosperous state on the world map if we continue the pace of development that we have created in the country.

We established the rule of law in the country by enforcing the verdict of trial for killing the Father of the Nation and the war criminals against humanity.

We published four volumes of the “Records of Proceedings, Agartala Conspiracy Case” filed by Pakistani rulers against Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, 11 volumes out of 14 of the “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (1948-1971),” including “The Unfinished Memoirs,” “Prison Diaries,” and “New China 1952.”

I believe that by reading these books, the new generation will be able to have a broader understanding of the firm footprints of the Father of the Nation in the history of independence.

We are fortunate to have simultaneously celebrated the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Mujib Barsha, and the Golden Jubilee of independence in 2020-21 through colorful programs.

On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day and National Day, I call upon all Bangladeshis to let us not divide ourselves, but to nurture the spirit and ideals of the Great Liberation War and participate in building the hunger-poverty-free, self-confident, and self-respecting Golden Bangladesh of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s dream.

Joi Bangla, Joi Bangabandhu

May Bangladesh Live Forever.

Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister

Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh