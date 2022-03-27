You are here

Oil update — Crude prices rose, Zelensky urges energy producers to hike output

Oil update — Crude prices rose, Zelensky urges energy producers to hike output
Both benchmarks notched their first weekly gains in three weeks — Brent rose more than 11.5 percent and WTI gained 8.8 percent. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: Crude prices rose more than 1 percent to over $120 a barrel on Friday, as traders reconciled the impact of a missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia with a possible release of oil reserves by the United States.

Brent crude settled up $1.62, or 1.4 percent, to $120.65 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $1.56, or 1.4 percent higher, at $113.90. Both had dropped $3 earlier.

Both benchmarks notched their first weekly gains in three weeks — Brent rose more than 11.5 percent and WTI gained 8.8 percent. 

Ukrainian president urges energy producers to hike output

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on energy-producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to “blackmail” other nations.

Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelensky said countries such as Qatar could make a contribution to the stabilization of Europe.

“They can do much to restore justice. The future of Europe depends on your effort. I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world,” he said in translated comments.

The month-long invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of European Union countries’ reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Zelensky also said no country is insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia’s invasion of his country. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain producers.

EU Commission to discuss energy options with all parties

The EU Commission will discuss with all the involved parties options to ease the energy market crunch worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday, including a proposal to cap gas prices.

“The European Commission will discuss with stakeholders, the large oil and electricity companies, distribution companies, and others,” Draghi told a news conference after a summit of the EU leaders in Brussels.

“We expect to have some proposals by May,” he said.

He said the leaders agreed that any demand by Russia to receive payment in roubles for its gas exports would represent a breach of contract.

Draghi, who said he did not expect a reduction in gas supplies from Russia, last week approved measures worth 4.4 billion euros ($4.83 billion) to help Italian firms and consumers to cope with the surging energy costs.

The package comes on top of some 16 billion euros budgeted since last July to try and soften electricity and gas bills.

“Within two weeks we will be able to present a detailed diversification plan to the country,” Draghi said.

French Perenco group to invest $380 million in Tunisia in 4 years

French Perenco group will invest $380 million in Tunisia in the next four years in renewable energy, hydrocarbons, and bio-olive oil, the Tunisian government said on Saturday.

A government statement cited company chairman Francois Perrodo as saying the group intended to expand its investments in Tunisia, which is seeking to attract foreign investment to alleviate a severe economic crisis.

China’s Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing’s call for energy companies to raise production.

Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18 percent from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday.

It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

“Looking ahead in 2022, the market demand for refined oil will continue to recover, and demand for natural gas and petrochemical products will keep growing,” Sinopec said in the statement.

 

 

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Tadawul Group gets CMA nod to implement new fee structure for its subsidiaries

RIYADH: Tadawul Group has received the Capital Market Authority approval to implement a new fee structure for three of its subsidiaries from April 3.

The new fees structure will be levied for a bunch of services offered by the Saudi Exchange, Securities Depository Center, or Edaa, and Securities Clearing Center, or Muqassa, according to a bourse filing.

These services include shares buy and sell commissions, the units of real estate investment traded funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and tradable rights.

The new levy has been increased to 2.0 basis points from 1.8 earlier for every transaction from each party – the seller and the buyer, the group said.

Tadawul Group highlighted that the move is expected to have a positive impact on its financial statements once implementation is completed.

This comes in line with plans earlier announced by the group to unveil the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market to develop post-trade infrastructure.

It’s easier and cheaper now to become an entrepreneur, Egypt's tycoon Sawiris says

RIYADH: The emergence of entrepreneurship is gaining currency across all sections of society as the entry barriers to running a business is far more accessible and economical.

“The world of business has now shaped up in such a way that it is very easy and cheap to become an entrepreneur,” said Egyptian construction tycoon Samih Sawiris.

Sawiris, who stepped down as the chairman of Orascom Development Holding last December, built resorts in Egypt, Montenegro, and Switzerland.

“Business online is a great innovation, and it is going to help a lot of democratization of business, which I find very good,” said Sawiris while speaking at the GEC Summit on Sunday.

“What I find very exciting for me is that most of the world doesn’t really know how much Saudi Arabia is open for business, so I’m happy to be early here”

India’s largest multiplex operators to merge, creating cinema giant

NEW DELHI: India’s two largest multiplex firms said on Sunday they would merge to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities as the entertainment industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PVR and INOX Leisure said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimize cost.

“The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic and creating scale to achieve efficiencies is critical for the long-term survival of the business and fight the onslaught of digital OTT platforms” PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli said in a press release.

Over-the-top, or OTT, platforms such Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney have made deep inroads in India, where the pandemic ravaged a film industry known for song-and-dance spectacles watched by millions.

PVR is India’s largest multiplex chain with more than 850 screens, followed by INOX Leisure with about 650 screens.

The merger follows a two-year period when most theater were shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.

King Abdullah City starts fourth phase of localizing renewable energy technologies

RIYADH: King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy has launched phase four of its initiative to localize renewable energy technology, by requesting proposals through the “Etimad” platform.

As part of the initiative, universities, research centers, and private sector businesses will contribute innovative technical solutions for energy production and storage, as well as finding solutions to the harsh environmental challenges of the Kingdom, the Saudi News Agency reported.

The City will also promote growth of such firms to help them compete on a regional and global basis.

China industrial profit up but mired in single-digit growth

BEIJING: Profit growth at China’s industrial firms accelerated in the first two months of the year in line with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the outlook is clouded by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine.

Profits rose 5 percent in from a year earlier, up from a 4.2 percent gain in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

The growth in January-February was driven by surging profits in the energy and raw materials sectors, thanks to higher prices of commodities such as crude oil and coal. January and February data are typically combined to smooth out distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month.

Downstream, monthly profit growth among other industrial firms has been weighed down by high raw material costs, languishing in the single digits since November.

The slightly faster industrial profit growth was in step with improvement in industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment in January-February, suggesting the impact of recent policy measures were starting to be felt.

Still, challenges have emerged this year including China’s most serious COVID outbreak since early in the pandemic in 2020, driven by the omicron variant, threatening to disrupt local economies and further chill consumer spending.

Vice Premier Liu He said recently that Beijing will take measures to boost the economy in the first quarter and that monetary policy would be set to support growth.

To ease financial burdens for smaller firms, China has pledged around 1.5 trillion yuan ($240 billion) in value-added tax rebates.

