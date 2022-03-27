Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib acquires 25% of Tamkeen 

Tadawul Group gets CMA nod to implement new fee structure for its subsidiaries

RIYADH: Tadawul Group has received the Capital Market Authority approval to implement a new fee structure for three of its subsidiaries from April 3.

The new fees structure will be levied for a bunch of services offered by the Saudi Exchange, Securities Depository Center, or Edaa, and Securities Clearing Center, or Muqassa, according to a bourse filing.

These services include shares buy and sell commissions, the units of real estate investment traded funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and tradable rights.

The new levy has been increased to 2.0 basis points from 1.8 earlier for every transaction from each party – the seller and the buyer, the group said.

Tadawul Group highlighted that the move is expected to have a positive impact on its financial statements once implementation is completed.

This comes in line with plans earlier announced by the group to unveil the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market to develop post-trade infrastructure.