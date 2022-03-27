Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London

LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a British Bangladeshi mother was stabbed to death while her children were at school.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday in Stratford and remains in custody.

Detectives are content that the victim is mother-of-two 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, the Met said.

Police were called to an address in Bethnal Green, east London on Thursday afternoon after school staff raised the alarm when Begum did not collect her children.

She was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Begum’s death was established as multiple sharp force injuries after a post-mortem was carried out on Saturday.

The investigation into Begum’s death continues. Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Yasmin’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them that we are working around the clock to get them the answers they deserve.

“It is heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed. All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this. Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met’s top priorities. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. We will continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and local people will also see additional police in the area.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information, to contact us. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. It could be key to this investigation.”