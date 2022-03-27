You are here

  • Home
  • Malta PM claims victory in general election

Malta PM claims victory in general election

Malta PM claims victory in general election
A man walks past an opposition election billboard in Msida, Malta, featuring Labour Party prime minister Robert Abela, center, and members of parliament, reading ‘Five more years of arrogance’. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cwc7a

Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Malta PM claims victory in general election

Malta PM claims victory in general election
  • Prime Minister Robert Abela says that his Labour party had won a majority
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

NAXXAR, Malta: Malta’s governing Labour party claimed victory Sunday following general elections, citing preliminary results from a vote marked by the lowest turnout in decades.
Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a call with TVM News that his party had won a majority, without giving details, while in the counting hall in Naxxar, Labour delegates cheered and jumped for joy.

Topics: Malta

Related

Malta reopens airport in a bid to rescue tourism
World
Malta reopens airport in a bid to rescue tourism
Malta seizes $1 bn in fake Libyan money ‘printed by Russian firm’
Business & Economy
Malta seizes $1 bn in fake Libyan money ‘printed by Russian firm’

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
Updated 54 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
  • US officials continued efforts to soften comments from Biden, who said Putin “cannot remain in power”
  • After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city
Updated 54 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV: Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, as happened with North and South Korea, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said on Sunday, vowing “total” guerrilla warfare to prevent a carve-up of the country.
President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off the Russian forces, which the Kyiv government said were increasingly targeting fuel and food depots.
US officials continued efforts to soften comments on Saturday from US President Joe Biden, who said in a fiery speech in Poland that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had no strategy of regime change in Moscow and that Biden had simply meant Putin could not be “empowered to wage war” against Ukraine or anywhere else.
After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for the past eight years.
A local leader in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic said on Sunday the region could soon hold a referendum on joining Russia, just as happened in Crimea after Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.
Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia — a vote that much of the world refused to recognize.
“In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in a statement, referring to the division of Korea after World War Two.
He predicted Ukraine’s army would push back Russian forces.
“In addition, the season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians, how to survive,” he said.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson also dismissed talk of any referendum in eastern Ukraine.
“All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity,” Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.
“Cruel and senseless”
Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a “special military operation” include demilitarising and “denazifying” its neighbor. Ukraine and its Western allies calls this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.
The invasion has devastated several Ukrainian cities, caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced an estimated 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s total population.
Tatyana Manyek, who crossed the Danube by ferry into Romania on Sunday with other refugees, said people in her home city of Odesa were “very afraid” but she would have stayed were it not for her daughter.
“It would be very difficult to provide the child with basic living conditions. That’s why we decided to leave,” she said, clutching a pet dog in her arms.
In his Sunday blessing, Pope Francis called for an end to the “cruel and senseless” conflict.
“We must repudiate war, a place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without even seeing them, where the powerful decide and the poor die,” he said.
Zelensky demanded in a late-night television address on Saturday that Western nations hand over military hardware that was “gathering dust” in stockpiles, saying his nation needed just 1 percent of NATO’s aircraft and 1 percent of its tanks.
Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment, without offering any heavy armor or planes.
“We’ve already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?” Zelensky said, suggesting Western leaders were holding back on supplies because they were frightened of Russia.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centers, meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.
Appearing to confirm that, Russia said its missiles had wrecked a fuel deposit on Saturday as well as a military repair plant near the western city of Lviv, just 60 km (40 miles) from the Polish border.
The British Ministry of Defense said Russian forces appeared to be concentrating their efforts on encircling Ukrainian troops directly facing separatist regions in the east.
“The battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static with local Ukrainian counterattacks hampering Russian attempts to reorganize their forces,” the ministry said.
Historic Struggle
Biden drew criticism for his improvised remarks during a speech in Warsaw that sought to frame the war as part of a historic struggle for democratic freedoms.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Putin. Earlier he called Putin a “butcher.”
US officials tried to walk back the president’s words.
“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia — or anywhere else, for that matter,” Secretary of State Blinken told reporters during a trip to Jerusalem.
The United Nations has confirmed 1,119 civilian deaths and 1,790 injuries across Ukraine but says the real toll is likely to be higher. Ukraine said on Sunday 139 children had been killed and more than 205 wounded so far in the conflict.
Ukraine and Russia agreed two “humanitarian corridors” to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by car from the southern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The encircled port, located between Crimea and eastern areas held by Russian-backed separatists, has been devastated by weeks of heavy bombardment. Thousands of residents are sheltering in basements with scarce water, food, medicine or power.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (AFP) video
World
Biden not calling for Russia ‘regime change’ after Putin comments: White House
Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine
World
Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London

Man arrested after mother stabbed to death in east London
  • Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday and remains in custody
  • Detectives are content that the victim is mother-of-two 40-year-old Yasmin Begum
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a British Bangladeshi mother was stabbed to death while her children were at school.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a 40-year-old suspect was detained on Sunday in Stratford and remains in custody.

Detectives are content that the victim is mother-of-two 40-year-old Yasmin Begum, the Met said. 

Police were called to an address in Bethnal Green, east London on Thursday afternoon after school staff raised the alarm when Begum did not collect her children.

She was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Begum’s death was established as multiple sharp force injuries after a post-mortem was carried out on Saturday.

The investigation into Begum’s death continues. Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Yasmin’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them that we are working around the clock to get them the answers they deserve.

“It is heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed. All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this. Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met’s top priorities. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. We will continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and local people will also see additional police in the area.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information, to contact us. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. It could be key to this investigation.”

Topics: London UK Bethnal Green Stratford murder stabbing

Related

The body of Zobaidah Salangy, 28, was found on Oct. 16 close to her home in Bromsgrove, England, having been missing for months. (West Mercia Police)
World
Husband accused of wife’s murder alleged to have stolen her phone to falsify messages
Update Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on suspicion of the murder of British national Sabita Thanwani, 19, pictured. (Family Handout)
World
Man arrested over murder of London student, 19

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court

Daughter of Daesh victim to confront killer in US court
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The daughter of slain British aid worker David Haines is set to confront her father’s killer, former Daesh fighter El-Shafee El-Sheikh, in a high-profile court case in the US, The Times has reported.
In 2014, when Bethany Haines was 17, her father, who was working as an aid worker in Syria, was beheaded by a group of Daesh fighters known as “the Beatles.”
The four men, all hailing from the UK, are said to be responsible for almost 30 hostage deaths, including four US citizens and two Britons.
El-Sheikh, dubbed “Jihadi George,” was captured in 2018 along with another member, Alexanda Kotey, and was transferred to the US to stand trial.
Bethany will attend the trial after traveling from Scotland. She told the media that she would demand that El-Sheikh reveal the locations of the bodies of slain hostages, including her father.
“Do it for my son, so that he can finally say goodbye to his grandfather,” she will tell El-Sheikh, according to The Times. 
Bethany is set to attend court sessions daily during the trial, which could last up to a month. “I’ve prepared for this for years,” she said. “I want to be able to see him at all times; to see his facial expressions.”
But Bethany doubts that El-Sheikh will show remorse, saying: “He thinks he’s above this all. It’s all beneath him. He even smirked at a witness at an earlier hearing.”

Prosecutors in the US are said to have gathered thousands of pages of evidence relating to El-Sheikh’s activities in Syria. 

Criticism of the UK’s anti-terror authorities has also been leveled after it emerged that several of “the Beatles” had been known by authorities before traveling to Syria.
“They totally could have been stopped,” said Bethany. “What’s the point of having a (terrorism watch) list if you are never going to act on it?
The gang carried out several high-profile executions, killing US citizens James Foley and Steven Sotloff. They also kidnapped and tortured 26-year-old Kayla Mueller.
Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed “Jihadi John,” was killed by a US drone strike in 2015. Another member, Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey on terror charges.

Related

Three years on, Syria Kurds warn world allowing Daesh to rebuild
Middle-East
Three years on, Syria Kurds warn world allowing Daesh to rebuild
Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh
Middle-East
Tunisia says it has dismantled a terrorist cell linked to Daesh

France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’

France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’

France’s Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
  • The White House later scrambled to deny US leader was seeking ‘regime change’ in Moscow
  • Kremlin said Joe Biden’s words could harm bilateral relations
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday warned against verbal “escalation” with Moscow, after US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “butcher” over his invasion of Ukraine.
Macron told broadcaster France 3 that he saw his task as “achieving first a cease-fire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means.”
“If we want to do that, we can’t escalate either in words or actions.”
Paris has kept diplomatic channels to Moscow open throughout Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and invasion of its neighbor.
The stance has been criticized by some other leaders and commentators but defended by Macron as vital to limiting damage from the war.
He nevertheless accused Putin Sunday of wanting to return to “a Europe of empires, of domination, without respect for the integrity of borders and nations’ right to decide for themselves.”
Biden’s Saturday remarks were far more muscular, with the US chief executive using a visit to Poland to dub Putin “a butcher” who “cannot remain in power.”
The White House later scrambled to deny he was seeking “regime change” in Moscow, while the Kremlin said Biden’s words could harm bilateral relations.
Macron said that he would call Putin on Monday or Tuesday to discuss a proposal from France, Greece and Turkey to evacuate Ukrainians from besieged port city Mariupol.
“There is a lot of cynicism from the Russian side on this question,” Macron said.
“We’re looking with the Ukrainian authorities in the city of Mariupol at how to organize the evacuation of everyone who wants to flee.”
He added that “we have to do it quickly, in the very next days” given the intensity of combat and bombardments in the city.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia US France Ukraine Emmanuel Macron

Related

Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
World
Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians
World
Macron demands Russia stop offensive, says Putin agrees to halt strikes on civilians

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days

Hong Kong to halve COVID-19 flight-ban penalty to 7 days
  • Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 151 deaths
  • Financial hub will relax the social distancing measures in phases starting April 21
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Sunday it is shortening the ban on airlines that are found to have carried three or more passengers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, as the number of local cases continues to ease from its peak.
Starting on Friday, the ban on individual airline routes will be halved to seven days as part of an ongoing “flight suspension mechanism,” the government said in a statement.
The change comes after the government said last week a ban on flights from nine countries — Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Britain, the United States, France, Australia and the Philippines — would be lifted on April 1.
If there is at least one positive test and at least one case of non-compliance with pre-departure testing on any single flight, the airline will also be suspended from flying the route for seven days.
Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 151 deaths, the second day in a row below 10,000 cases, as its latest wave of infections continues to ease.
The financial hub will relax the social distancing measures in phases starting April 21, allowing restaurant dining after 6 p.m. with tables of four people, up from two currently.
Hong Kong’s economy is set to contract in the first quarter, breaking four quarters of recovery streak, as retail sales fell for the first time in 12 months in February and export growth slowed, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on his blog.
Businesses and the city’s economy are reeling from widespread closures, as the government has imposed stringent social distancing rules since January amid a dramatic spike in the omicron variant.
While the former British colony has officially stuck to a “dynamic zero” coronavirus policy similar to that of mainland China, which seeks to curb all outbreaks, it has been shifting to mitigation strategies as deaths skyrocketed.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month
World
Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month
Update Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
World
Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

Latest updates

Egypt’s talks with IMF on a new program are aimed at preserving economic stability, minister says
Egypt’s talks with IMF on a new program are aimed at preserving economic stability, minister says
Saudi-based AI fashion market place Taffi to officially launch next month after 18 months of product testing   
Saudi-based AI fashion market place Taffi to officially launch next month after 18 months of product testing   
Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
Saudi Venture Capital invests in Sadu Capital’s $27m early stage fund
Saudi Venture Capital invests in Sadu Capital’s $27m early stage fund
England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints
England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.