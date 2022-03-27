You are here

UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI

LONDON: Britain’s National Grid said on Sunday it would sell a 60 percent stake in its British gas transmission and metering business to Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. as it shifts toward electricity.

The deal implies an enterprise value for the unit of about £9.6 billion ($12.7 billion), the company said in a statement.

Macquarie said its investment will ensure the transmission system will play a leading role in delivering the UK’s net-zero by 2050 target, by supporting hydrogen’s role in the energy mix.

National Grid will receive about £2.2 billion in cash and about £2 billion from additional debt financing following completion of the deal.

“This transaction further enhances our role in delivering the UK’s energy transition, pivots our portfolio towards electricity, whilst ensuring the security of the energy supply for the country,” John Pettigrew, chief executive officer of National Grid said.

The company’s announcement comes as Europe’s tight gas market has sent wholesale energy prices soaring, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia will develop technology at home for energy transition: Minister

Saudi Arabia will develop technology at home for energy transition: Minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia isn't looking for funding from any country to help it with its energy transition plan, Saudi energy minister said.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom will develop more technologies at home to limit the risk to the planet.

Not computers, e-books are reshaping education, says Apple’s Wozniak 

Not computers, e-books are reshaping education, says Apple’s Wozniak 

RIYADH: Digital version of books are reshaping the educational sector, said Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, while talking at GEC 2022 in Riyadh on Sunday. 

“I used to think that computers would change education. But eventually, I found out that it was (the) digital version of books,” said Wozniak. 

Talking about the emerging interest in space, Wozniak noted that the advent of Elon Musk’s Starlink is helping people to access the Internet without depending on infrastructure on the ground. 

He added that the emergence of satellite phones has made communication very easy, and now, even a ship out in the ocean could easily communicate with the ground. 

Wozniak revealed that he never wanted to start a company, instead, he wished to be an engineer. 

TASI drops as energy prices spike causing fear in markets

TASI drops as energy prices spike causing fear in markets

RIYADH: Saudi stock market started the week lower on Sunday after investors were concerned about the rise in oil prices triggered by European countries deciding to ban Russian oil imports in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The main index, TASI, opened the week 0.21 percent lower to reach 12,921, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.39 percent to reach 24,160, as of 10:10 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy markets, oil prices surged last week, Brent crude closed Friday at $121 per barrel, while WTI crude oil neared $114.

Astra Industrial Group gained 3.15 percent to lead the gainers, while Zamil Industrial Investment Co. shed 4.90 percent to lead the fallers.

The shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco opened the day down 1.16 percent.

Dur Hospitality Co. fell 0.17 percent, despite narrowing its losses by 69 percent to SR15 million ($4 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank dropped 0.39 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 0.13 percent.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. climbed 0.50 percent, as the company announced a SR6-billion partnership with Omani Tourism Development Co.

UAE to invest $2bn into Egypt to bolster its economic stability: Bloomberg

UAE to invest $2bn into Egypt to bolster its economic stability: Bloomberg

RIYADH: The UAE will invest around $2 billion in Egypt by buying state-held stakes in companies in a bid to strengthen the country’s stability as economic hardships from the Ukraine war mount.

The world’s largest wheat importer has been hit hard by record grain prices that were fueled by the Russia-Ukraine war, Bloomberg reported. 

The decision came during a rare meeting between leaders of Egypt, the UAE and Israel to discuss energy and food security. 

Having been discussed before the Ukraine war, the deal has been sped up as fighting shook the global economy, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter. 

 

Saudi Arabia supported SMEs with $80bn: Monshaat governor

Saudi Arabia supported SMEs with $80bn: Monshaat governor

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia provided more than $80 billion in support to keep SMEs protected from economic downturns, governor of the Kingdom’s SMEs authority said.

Speaking at GEC 2022 in Riyadh, Saleh Al-Rahseed said the Kingdom gave confidence to entrepreneurs and innovative companies not only by giving them cash but all kind of support.

“It wasn’t just cash injection that helped Saudi SME’s during the pandemic” the head of the authority known as Monshaat added.

Saudi Arabia has provided the needed regulations and advisory hubs 

As a result Saudi ranked 2nd globally for the government support to SMEs.

