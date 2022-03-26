Where We Are Going Today: Yauatcha

Riyadh’s popular Chinese restaurant celebrated its second anniversary in the Kingdom with an exclusive menu featuring many new must-try creations.
Yauatcha is a traditional Chinese dim sum and teahouse with a modern twist. It has expanded globally, opening branches in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
We began the dinner with a starter called Hao yùn lucky dim sum that featured three delicious dim sums, a smoked duck shui mai, a Chilean sea bass dumpling and the black pepper chicken puff.
The waiters served a drink called the Hu Highball Botan that blended kumquat, jasmine tea, and passion fruit. The drink provided a sweet and citrus kick that paired well with the dim sum starters.
For our second course, we had the marinated chicken and prawn wonton that contained sesame and cashew nuts and the Szechuan-style rib eye beef pan-seared with green chili pepper, which was one of the highlights of the menu. Another dish worth mentioning was the wok-fried long bean with spicy ginger and garlic.
Our crab meat and pineapple fried rice with yam bean was more average and didn’t offer any unique twist to the classic Chinese fried rice dish.
The desserts were Instagram-worthy: Mandarin curd, compote, ginger cream, cheese and orange mousse topped with a crumble. The dish looked beautiful but the sour flavor was rather overpowering.
The staff were extremely accommodating and hospitable. The waiters, Miko and Mehbub, provided excellent service and recommendations based on guests’ dietary restrictions.
We recommend ending any meal at Yauatcha with their selection of imported teas such as the Oolong tea.
Yauatcha often offers special menus to mark celebrations in the Kingdom. To mark women’s month, Yauatcha launched the “Women at Cha” campaign, giving a 25-percent discount to women every Monday during March.
Riyadh truffle festival serves up a ‘fungi town’ treat
Organizers dig deep to give prized desert delicacy a popular flavor
Updated 28 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Organizers of Saudi Arabia’s first truffle festival say they are thrilled with the public response to the event, and plan to “continue celebrating the prized delicacy and everything associated with it.”
More than 20,000 people visited the four-day festival, which ended on Saturday in Riyadh.
Truffle growers, chefs, families and tourists were among visitors who enjoyed live cooking and tasting events, as well as educational and entertainment shows at vendor pavilions.
According to Mayada Badr, CEO of organizers the Culinary Arts Commission, the festival has “laid the building block of a professional experience and a platform to celebrate the truffle.”
She told Arab News that the event highlighted the value of the Kingdom’s culinary arts in a modern and innovative way by focusing on authentic Saudi identity, she told Arab News.
The festival, organized by the CAC in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, was held at Al-Kindi Square in Alsafarat district in Riyadh.
Truffles, the edible subterranean fungus, are prized as a food delicacy around the world.
In the Gulf region, the truffle is known as “faage,” and is regarded as the finest and most valuable desert fungus species.
The wild fungus grows up to 15 centimeters below ground in the desert, and typically weigh between 30 and 300 grams.
Truffles are generally spherical in shape, with a smooth surface and a color that varies from white to black. Some may be as small as a pistachio seed, while others can grow to the size of an apple, or even larger.
There are no set prices for truffles, which grow in many parts of the Kingdom following the rainy season in November and December. The price varies between hundreds and thousands of riyals per kilo, depending on freshness, smell and scarcity.
Badr, who is also a chef and entrepreneur, said that the festival succeeded in promoting truffle culture among different segments of society, as well as highlighting the importance of truffles in Saudi life.
“The Culinary Arts Commission is concerned with both quality and quantity. We are working to raise awareness about truffles, their value and their connection with different generations. But the festival also shed light on career and investment opportunities in the field,” she said.
The festival also focused on how the fungi grows, its nutritional value, preserving techniques and dining traditions.
“The relationship between the truffle and Saudis over generations was highlighted, with an introduction to the truffle’s connection with Saudi cuisine and traditional and modern foods,” she said.
Growers were also offered advice on care of the fungi, marketing techniques and simple approaches to improve profitability.
The festival aimed to “enhance the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine,” Badr said.
Recent Saudi innovations in the culinary arts were also popular among festival visitors, she added.
The gelato they use is sourced from a producer in Milan, Italy that has over 90 years of experience in gelato production
Updated 23 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Trying to maintain a diet and healthy lifestyle but can’t ignore your sweet tooth? Ice Stream, Jeddah’s latest soft serve shop, has the answer.
Opening two months ago, the shop offers dairy free, gluten-free and sugar-free soft serve.
Located in Al-Nahda district, Ice Stream’s signature flavors are taro and sea salt. They also boast vegan options such as vanilla, peach, raspberry, blueberry, green tea, mint, matcha, lime and mango.
Blueberry, peach, mango and green apple also fall under their sugar-free options.
Gym buffs can also enjoy a high-protein soft serve as well with their chocolate and salted caramel flavors.
Their classic flavor Mochachino can easily replace a cup of coffee in the morning with its strong caffeine kick.
Ice Stream was founded by husband and wife duo Hani Al-Fahoum and Nouda Abuljadayel.
The gelato they use is sourced from a producer in Milan, Italy that has over 90 years of experience in gelato production.
Paying attention to nutrition in their frozen treats, Ice Stream offers a flavor called “Detox” that contains kiwi, avocado and green apple and throws in some probiotics into the mix.
While sea salt, taro, mochachino and high-protein chocolate are their fixed flavors, Ice Stream is introducing new flavors every day such as charcoal, saffron and lemon and ginger mix.
I first saw Ice Stream on social media channels and knew I had to try it for myself. I took my sisters with me and we tried different flavors together. I chose the sea salt and taro flavors, and I really enjoyed how the two flavors complement each other.
The natural sweetness of taro and the salty note from the sea salt flavor create a perfect balance.
Their vegan vanilla and peach combination is so light and refreshing, and the best part about Ice Stream’s products is that you never have that side effect of having too much sugar.
Recipes for success: Chef Stefano Nava shares advice and a delicious spaghetti recipe
Stefano Nava is a culinary chef at Prato Restaurant in Dubai’s Trump International Golf Club
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: Always ensure that you’re organized. It’s a cliché, but it really does make a huge difference — in the kitchen or any space that you’re working in. Be prepared, and familiarize yourself with the products and ingredients before you start cooking any dish.
What single ingredient do you think improves any dish?
I mean, I don’t think there’s one specific ingredient that can improve every single dish. I would say, though, that although it’s an acquired taste, I really believe that truffle can improve so many dishes — enhancing them with a rich, earthy flavor.
What was the biggest challenge for you when you first started out as a professional chef?
Seasoning and balancing the flavors of dishes. I mean, I think that’s a challenge for any new chef, honestly. And you only get better with experience.
What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?
At the moment, I’m really enjoying what’s on offer in the Middle East: Koftas, various Arabic breads, and the amazing variety of dips and preserves.
What’s your go-to dish if you need to cook something up quickly?
Spaghetti aglio olio (a traditional Neopolitan dish). It’s quick, simple, tasty, and very Italian.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Plin carne (small pasta pockets — a dish from Nava’s native region of Piedmont in Northern Italy). We actually have it on our menu at Prato. It’s a very traditional dish, and it reminds me of my grandma. It takes a lot of work, but the end result is super-satisfying.
And what dish do you find most challenging?
Risotto. So many people get it wrong — it really does take skill and experience. Finding the right balance in the dish is quite complicated, but I love the challenge.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Nothing really annoys me. It can be frustrating when people want to change a perfect dish with certain requests, but at the end of the day preferences vary from person to person and we need to understand that.
Do you find yourself critiquing the food when you go out to other restaurants? And what’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants?
Most, if not all, restaurants have high points and low points. I’m not really someone who critiques food when I eat out; I always go into restaurants with an open mind and I love to learn from each place.
Q: What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a shouter? Or are you quite chilled-out?
I’m very laid-back. The thing is, we employ the right people for our teams. That’s essential. Our success lies in balancing our teams and picking out the best personas to work together. That makes it possible for me to focus more on encouragement and progression.
Chef Stefano’s spaghetti puttanesca
INGREDIENTS:
250gm spaghetti; 130gm tomato passata sauce; 40gm tuna fresh or canned; 15gm anchovy fillets; 10gm capers in brine; 10gm chopped parsley; 50ml olive oil; 2 chopped garlic cloves; salt to taste.
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Bring a pot of water to a boil and season generously with salt. Place spaghetti in the pot and cook for 11 minutes. Once al dente, place to one side.
2. Add oil to a skillet and sauté the chopped garlic on medium heat. Cook for one minute until fragrant.
3. After sautéing the garlic, add the remaining ingredients apart from the parsley and anchovy. Simmer until the mixture thickens.
4. Add the pasta to the sauce. Let all the ingredients combine for at least two minutes, or until all ingredients are cooked through and mixed.
5. Plate the dish while hot, garnish with fresh parsley and serve with anchovy pieces.
Could argan oil be the key to sustainable health and beauty?
British-Arab businesswoman says people in the West need to rethink their approach to eating well and looking good
Middle Eastern and North African cultures have been getting it right for centuries
Updated 19 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: When it comes to health and beauty it is important to educate people in the West on the benefits of slow, sustainable and holistic approaches rather than just quick fixes, a specialist has said.
“We have to educate people a little bit on the concept of finishing dishes with oils, more than cooking with oils, which is something that is so common in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean diets,” Dana Elemara, the founding director of Arganic, told Arab News.
She said the UK market was a prime example, particularly with regards to beauty, but was moving in the right direction.
“I believe in eating for your skin and hair, and it’s just a much more effective and sustainable way to do things,” Elemara said.
“The UK is moving in the right direction, but there’s definitely still scope to get people thinking about the beauty of simple things that really work but might take a bit more time.”
The 37-year-old founded her company 10 years ago with a mission to share the best of North Africa and the Middle East and to sell and promote the wide-ranging benefits of argan oil.
Born in London to Iraqi parents, Elemara endured British-Arab identity struggles and was also disheartened by the lack of love or understanding for Middle Eastern and North African cultures.
“I found a gap in the market (and) I understand the Western culture well, because I was born into it. But I also genuinely understand and love the Middle Eastern and North African culture, and I felt like I could do what I do with integrity for that reason, and show the positive and beautiful sides of North Africa and the Middle East that sometimes just get lost in the news.”
Argan oil is one of the rarest and oldest ingredients in the world and has been used for centuries by the indigenous Berber people of Morocco as the main fat in their diet and in cosmetics. It comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria.
The oil has many beauty and health benefits and is extremely rich in vitamin E. It is used to heal skin ailments, such as scars, psoriasis, stretch marks and eczema, and can ease problems related to digestion, cardiovascular health, the menopause, diabetes and immunity. In Morocco, it is enjoyed by simply dipping it into bread or as an accompaniment to salads, couscous and even sweet dishes.
Before launching Arganic, Elemara met several cooperatives and companies making argan oil, but ended up partnering with Sidi Yassin, a family-run business in Morocco that employs more than 600 Berber women.
Argan is harvested once a year, usually in late summer. The kernels are only collected once they have fallen on the ground. They are then peeled and cracked open by hand using stones. The seeds are then lightly toasted for culinary argan oil, or just cold-pressed for cosmetic use.
“We only employ local Berber women to do the handiwork involved in making the argan oil because they grew up making it and most of them didn’t have the privilege of going to school. This is a great way that they can gain independence and also be in a social environment,” she said.
She added that it also incentivized the community to stop cutting down argan trees, which are very difficult to grow.
Elemara said that when it came to natural products, the concept of single origin and full traceability was very important for business owners and consumers alike, but identifying whether the oil had been adulterated could be tricky.
“Most argan oil you find has been diluted and the amount that’s reportedly on the market is far far more than could ever naturally be produced.”
She said consumers should check where the oil was sourced before buying, as they may not see the full benefits and end up wasting money.
Elemara hopes to launch more natural beauty and health products from places such as Syria or Sudan, that will not only empower the people making, but also provide people with delicious and nutritious alternatives while promoting Arab culture.
As a part of the festival, AlUla is also set to host the second season of the EcoTrail from March 18-19
Updated 16 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: AlUla Wellness Festival is set to kick off on Thursday, March 17 and running until March 27, offering yoga, meditation, mindfulness and other well-being exercises for visitors.
As part of the festival, the Five Senses Sanctuary will offer visitors a full range of classes to partake in, including guided yoga, meditation workshops, pilates group discussions, and mindful practices.
In total, over 300 different wellness activities will be offered. The 10-day Five Senses Sanctuary will be located in AlUla’s summer farms and provides festival visitors with an atmosphere filled with relaxation and renewal.
As a part of the festival, AlUla is also set to host the second season of the EcoTrail from March 18-19 — a marathon trail that passes through multiple major landmarks in AlUla, including Maraya, Elephant Rock, Hegra and others.
The trail offers an 80 kilometer ultramarathon, a 50 kilometer marathon, a 25 kilometer half marathon, or a 10 kilometer fun run as well as a 1.2 kilometer race for children.
The trail will include the options of running, walking, or hiking through the breathtaking landscapes of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The first season of the EcoTrail took place in 2020, and organizers anticipate this year’s trail race will be even bigger.
The trail welcomes experienced athletes, amateur runners and children alike. Registration is now open through the Experience AlUla website.
Other activities for visitors to take part in include the AlfaOne Retreat, the Sadu Escape, and the Thuraya Wellness Center at Habitas that will continue throughout March.
A return performance will also be made by Lionel Richie on the Maraya stage on March 18.