Makkah governor receives director of the Ministry of Media in the region

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani, the newly appointed director of the Ministry of Media branch in the region, in Jeddah on Sunday.
He also received Mona Al-Otaibi, the new director of the Human Rights Commission branch in the region.
Prince Khaled congratulated Al-Zahrani and Al-Otaibi on their appointments and wished them success in their new duties.
He also met Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, the secretary-general of King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, to review Mawhiba’s preparations to launch the second international conference in Jeddah in November. The first conference was held in 2020 on the sidelines of the Saudi presidency of the G20 group.
