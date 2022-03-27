You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah governor receives director of the Ministry of Media in the region

Makkah governor receives director of the Ministry of Media in the region

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani in Jeddah. (SPA)
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani in Jeddah. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86p7m

Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Makkah governor receives director of the Ministry of Media in the region

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani in Jeddah. (SPA)
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani, the newly appointed director of the Ministry of Media branch in the region, in Jeddah on Sunday.
He also received Mona Al-Otaibi, the new director of the Human Rights Commission branch in the region.
Prince Khaled congratulated Al-Zahrani and Al-Otaibi on their appointments and wished them success in their new duties.
He also met Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, the secretary-general of King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, to review Mawhiba’s preparations to launch the second international conference in Jeddah in November. The first conference was held in 2020 on the sidelines of the Saudi presidency of the G20 group.

Topics: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Abdul Khaliq Al-Zahrani

Related

Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal launches water and environmental projects in the region. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor launches SR15 billion projects in the region

Riyadh truffle festival serves up a ‘fungi town’ treat

The festival highlights the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine. (SPA)
The festival highlights the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine. (SPA)
Updated 28 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh truffle festival serves up a ‘fungi town’ treat

The festival highlights the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine. (SPA)
  • Organizers dig deep to give prized desert delicacy a popular flavor
Updated 28 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Organizers of Saudi Arabia’s first truffle festival say they are thrilled with the public response to the event, and plan to “continue celebrating the prized delicacy and everything associated with it.”

More than 20,000 people visited the four-day festival, which ended on Saturday in Riyadh.
Truffle growers, chefs, families and tourists were among visitors who enjoyed live cooking and tasting events, as well as educational and entertainment shows at vendor pavilions.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In the Gulf region, the truffle is known as ‘faage,’ and is regarded as the finest and most valuable desert fungus species. The wild fungus grows up to 15 centimeters below ground in the desert, and typically weigh between 30 and 300 grams.

• Truffles are generally spherical in shape, with a smooth surface and a color that varies from white to black. Some may be as small as a pistachio seed, while others can grow to the size of an apple, or even larger.

According to Mayada Badr, CEO of organizers the Culinary Arts Commission, the festival has “laid the building block of a professional experience and a platform to celebrate the truffle.”

She told Arab News that the event highlighted the value of the Kingdom’s culinary arts in a modern and innovative way by focusing on authentic Saudi identity, she told Arab News.
The festival, organized by the CAC in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, was held at Al-Kindi Square in Alsafarat district in Riyadh.
Truffles, the edible subterranean fungus, are prized as a food delicacy around the world.
In the Gulf region, the truffle is known as “faage,” and is regarded as the finest and most valuable desert fungus species.

The wild fungus grows up to 15 centimeters below ground in the desert, and typically weigh between 30 and 300 grams.
Truffles are generally spherical in shape, with a smooth surface and a color that varies from white to black. Some may be as small as a pistachio seed, while others can grow to the size of an apple, or even larger.
There are no set prices for truffles, which grow in many parts of the Kingdom following the rainy season in November and December. The price varies between hundreds and thousands of riyals per kilo, depending on freshness, smell and scarcity.
Badr, who is also a chef and entrepreneur, said that the festival succeeded in promoting truffle culture among different segments of society, as well as highlighting the importance of truffles in Saudi life.

Mayada Badr

“The Culinary Arts Commission is concerned with both quality and quantity. We are working to raise awareness about truffles, their value and their connection with different generations. But the festival also shed light on career and investment opportunities in the field,” she said.
The festival also focused on how the fungi grows, its nutritional value, preserving techniques and dining traditions.

“The relationship between the truffle and Saudis over generations was highlighted, with an introduction to the truffle’s connection with Saudi cuisine and traditional and modern foods,” she said.

Growers were also offered advice on care of the fungi, marketing techniques and simple approaches to improve profitability.

The festival aimed to “enhance the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine,” Badr said.

Recent Saudi innovations in the culinary arts were also popular among festival visitors, she added.

Topics: Saudi Culinary Arts Commission Saudi Food Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Culinary Arts Commission
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culinary Arts Commission signs pact with orphans’ charity
Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culinary arts officials to launch farmers’ market initiative

Experts share experiences on Saudi afforestation projects

Experts share experiences on Saudi afforestation projects. (SPA)
Experts share experiences on Saudi afforestation projects. (SPA)
Updated 28 March 2022
SPA

Experts share experiences on Saudi afforestation projects

Experts share experiences on Saudi afforestation projects. (SPA)
  • The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aim to plant 50 billion trees in total across the region and reduce carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions
Updated 28 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, attended the launching of the first workshop to study the Saudi Green Initiative afforestation plan on Sunday.

The project aims to study the reality and future of afforestation in Saudi Arabia to reach the target set by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom, or the equivalent of rehabilitating 40 million hectares, during the coming decades to achieve sustainable vegetation.

Khaled Al-Abulqader, CEO of the center, said that the workshop aimed at collecting information, exchanging experiences, coordinating efforts and activating partnerships between the various parties participating in the project.

These workshops will be devoted to the public and private sectors, the nonprofit sector, in addition to the financial, academic and research sectors.

Al-Abulqader said that the project seeks to increase the green areas through three important indicators: Local trees that are planted in various environments, sustaining already planted trees, and trees and plants that grow naturally after providing protection and care elements.

The inspector general for forests and secretary of the Pakistani Ministry of Climate Change, Joudat Ayaz, delivered a presentation on ways to implement the Pakistani experiment and the challenges facing the “10 billion tree tsunami” program that is being implemented by the Pakistani government.

The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aim to plant 50 billion trees in total across the region and reduce carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions.

They come as part of the Kingdom’s endeavors to strengthen regional and international partnerships to overcome environmental challenges, protect the planet and combat climate change.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative Saudi Arabia

Related

The center is also working on implementing a large number of projects to enhance vegetation cover through planting trees. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Workshop to study Saudi Green Initiative afforestation plan
Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative
Business & Economy
Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative

The effect of forest fires showcased through art exhibition in Abha

The exhibition, which opened on March 19 and runs until April 9, takes place in the historic Al-Muftaha village in Abha. (Supplied)
The exhibition, which opened on March 19 and runs until April 9, takes place in the historic Al-Muftaha village in Abha. (Supplied)
Updated 28 March 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

The effect of forest fires showcased through art exhibition in Abha

The exhibition, which opened on March 19 and runs until April 9, takes place in the historic Al-Muftaha village in Abha. (Supplied)
  • Through his work presented in the exhibition, Al-Ahmad said: “I tried to invent, or to take an external practice related to, agricultural engineering or garden practices, and insert them as an element to help the trees recover faster
Updated 28 March 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: An art exhibition titled “Find Me Through the Fog” highlights the crises of the forest fires in Abha in 2020 through the work of eight local artists.

The exhibition, which opened on March 19 and runs until April 9, takes place in the historic Al-Muftaha village in Abha.

It showcases different aspects of the forest ecosystem, and the outcome of the fires.

Hatem Al-Ahmad, a multidisciplinary artist participating in the exhibition, told Arab News: “The driving force for the work and the project, in general, is, for me at least, how to take a positive stance with nature that surrounds us, especially the forests.

“I had the important question, as an artist: Can I be a person who thinks after the event? In my work I don’t care about what happened in the past, I care about how we act in the present and what is our responsibility towards this environment.”

The fires destroyed an area of more than 4.7 million square meters before being brought under control by the Saudi Civil Defense. Tens of thousands of perennial trees — including wild olives, neems, junipers, and acacias, some of which were more than 50 years old — were destroyed.

Through his work presented in the exhibition, Al-Ahmad said: “I tried to invent, or to take an external practice related to, agricultural engineering or garden practices, and insert them as an element to help the trees recover faster.

“I worked with a two-part compound, one called copper sulfate, and the other calcium hydroxide compound; once combined with each other, it gives us something to help the trees recover from the cracks, the fires, and the damage done, and help speed up the healing process,” he said.

“I felt that I had to stand a positively with our surrounding environment and help with its recovery. ”

The exhibition is part of the Visual Arts Commission’s effort to provide local artists with the platform to shed light on environmental challenges surrounding the forests ecosystem, with the aim of raising awareness of the impacts resulting from the fires, and the importance of conservation efforts to preserve the forests in the region.

“When you’re on a visit to the fire location or you’re looking at these fires, you can feel the pain that an important part of the environment, the forests, is missing or parts of it. I felt it was our responsibility as artists to focus on the concept of the accident and what happened to the forests but with different points of view,” said Al-Ahmad.

“My point of view was whether I, as an artist, could provide two types of service, a community service that supports in raising the awareness among the volunteers who were part of the recovery project, and the second part was, as an artist, I have the ability to show solidarity and compassion with my environment. And I was able to accomplish the two concepts throughout this project,” he added.

The exhibition also showcases the work of artists Mohammed Al-Faraj, Alaa Tarbzouni, Fahad bin Nayef, Ayman Zedani, Saeed Gabaan, Aziz Jamal, and Reem Al-Nasser. It includes a children’s digital catalog designed by local artist Sara Abdu.

Topics: Find Me Through the Fog Forest fires in Abha Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi forests dwindling at alarming rate
Saudi Arabia
Saudi forests dwindling at alarming rate
‘The Founding Heliography’ is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day

Saudis embrace audiobooks as a new form of entertainment

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 28 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

Saudis embrace audiobooks as a new form of entertainment

Photo/Shutterstock
  • The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles
Updated 28 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Audiobooks are quite popular worldwide, but they are a fairly new concept in Saudi Arabia.
Most people Arab News spoke to said they enjoyed listening to English audiobooks, adding that Arabic audiobooks still need to be developed.
Rawan Gashgari, a nurse, said that Arabic audiobooks often suffer from poor pronunciation. “Most of the Arabic books are narrated in a way that doesn’t seem professional, there are a lot of pronunciation mistakes that threw me off sometimes,” she said.
Gashgari added that she discovered audiobooks when she was looking for something to listen to while working a night shift, and “liked the experience a lot,” telling Arab News that they “allow her to kill two birds with one stone.”
Shama’a Jubran, a 25-year-old marketing specialist, said that the idea of listening to audiobooks never occurred to her until her friends introduced them to her. “Many book tubers recommend (them) as well,” she said.

HIGHLIGHT

The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles. Dhad, the Arabic version of Audible, has been publishing many titles in standard Arabic, and is owned by a young Saudi woman, Manar Saud Al-Omayri, who wants to strengthen the Arabic reading community and provide them with high-quality audiobooks to immerse themselves in.

However, Jubran added that the reason for the lack of popularity for Arabic audiobooks was the fact that there are not many choices available.
“I wish we could get the choice of choosing the narrator because there are some books that I stopped listening to because of a bad narrator. In the end, as much as reading teaches you, it’s also supposed to be fun. If you want people to use audiobooks give them an experience that they will never forget.”
Dina Bogari, a 20-year-old student said: “In Saudi Arabia, I don’t see … audiobooks being represented or shown a lot. (People) mostly prefer e-books or PDF books a lot more than ever, and the other half are old-school and are fond of paperback books.”
She added: “When I am listening to the book I get more immersed in it because when someone else is reading it, it’s easier to visualize.”
The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles. Dhad, the Arabic version of Audible, has been publishing many titles in standard Arabic, and is owned by a young Saudi woman, Manar Saud Al-Omayri, who wants to strengthen the Arabic reading community and provide them with high-quality audiobooks to immerse themselves in.
However, some people still prefer reading books over listening to them. Ahmad Khan, a Pakistani expat said: “I tried listening to an audiobook once, and immediately I started feeling like I was the loneliest person on earth and I couldn’t get past a chapter of it.”

Topics: Arabic audiobooks Saudi Arabia

Related

Dhad, a new Saudi ‘Audible,’ produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks
Saudi Arabia
Dhad, a new Saudi ‘Audible,’ produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks
Kitab Sawti: A world of Arabic audiobooks  photos
Saudi Arabia
Kitab Sawti: A world of Arabic audiobooks 

Saudi Arabia to launch iftar program in 34 countries

Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 28 March 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia to launch iftar program in 34 countries

Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
  • Last year, due to preventive measures and health protocols regarding COVID-19, the Kingdom was only able to facilitate 16 countries with its iftar program
Updated 28 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to launch an iftar program in 34 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The program aims to provide iftar meals for Muslims during Ramadan, which starts on April 2. It is expected to benefit nearly 1.2 million people.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has made all the necessary arrangements for the program to reach all continents, depending on the need and requests, in coordination with Saudi embassies and the ministry’s Islamic centers.
Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, highlighted the leadership’s support for establishing such charitable projects that serve Islam and Muslims during the holy month, saying the program will be implemented as per the regulations in beneficiary countries.
Last year, due to preventive measures and health protocols regarding COVID-19, the Kingdom was only able to facilitate 16 countries with its iftar program. Saudi Arabia will continue to adopt preventive measures in beneficiary countries this year.

Topics: Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dawah and Guidance Ramadan Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to launch iftar program in 16 countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to launch iftar program in 16 countries
Saudi Arabia launches global iftar charity projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches global iftar charity projects

Latest updates

Nuclear deal may bolster Iranian plots, Israel warns
Nuclear deal may bolster Iranian plots, Israel warns
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government
North Korea’s Kim vows ‘overwhelming’ military power: state media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts next to military officials during the launch of the "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile on March 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
BBC urges Taliban U-turn after news broadcasts blocked
In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, photo, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad, 45, left, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Ukrainians welcome in Hungary but Afghan student was not
A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.