Jeddah Season 2nd edition returns after pandemic restrictions lift

JEDDAH: The National Events Center announced on Monday that its preparations for the 2022 Jeddah Season are back underway.
Returning in its second edition, the center is expected to present several upcoming events and recreational activities that reflect Jeddah’s historical, cultural and tourism status.
Advertising for the Jeddah Season 2022 is being paraded throughout the city, with its brand identity shown off in public places, squares and main roads.
Details of what to expect from the massive event will be announced during Ramadan at a press conference.
The identity of the 2022 Jeddah Season expresses cultural diversity, global openness and a mixture of fun and entertainment. It also displays the originality, heritage and arts of the city, plus the marine identity that characterizes the bride of the Red Sea.
In March 2020, Jeddah Season announced its cancellation amid COVID-19 outbreak fears.
This came as part of the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to face the spread of the virus.
“We assure everyone that we have made this decision out of our belief in the importance of joining efforts to counter the virus and limit its spread,” the season’s management said in a statement at the time.
It added that it appreciated the keenness of all who were eagerly waiting for the launch of the season, “bringing with it a myriad of surprises to all the people of the Kingdom, its residents and for all visitors from abroad.”
“In order for visitors to enjoy a rich experience, their health should come first and is the priority,” it added.
In its first edition in 2019, Jeddah Season attracted over 15 million visitors.
Saudi FM receives phone call from US Secretary of State, discusses strategic relations
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.
During the call, the two officials discussed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US and ways to support and enhance them in all fields to serve the interests of the countries.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed intensifying coordination and bilateral work on many regional and international issues, including strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, and efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by their countries in the region and the world.
The forum will be an opportunity for officials to brief the community on NEOM’s programs to boost local investment
It will highlight NEOM’s social responsibility efforts which includes supporting education and training for young people
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News
TABUK: Under the auspices of Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the NEOM development company will host on Tuesday, in cooperation with residents, the “NEOM … The Future of Man and Place” forum at the region’s Prince Sultan Cultural Center.
The forum will be an opportunity for officials to brief the community on NEOM’s programs to boost local investment and improve the quality of life of residents and citizens.
The forum will also highlight NEOM’s social responsibility efforts which includes supporting education and training for young people, and funding entrepreneurial projects in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The attendees will also review several programs and initiatives seeking to enhance the region’s social, economic and educational spheres.
Periodic maintenance work carried out on Kaaba ahead of Ramadan
The Grand Mosque will see an increase in visitors during Ramadan as Muslims devote more time to worship
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Periodic maintenance work was carried out on the cloth of the Kaaba on Sunday in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.
The Grand Mosque in Makkah will see an increase in visitors during Ramadan as Muslims aim to devote more time to worship and also due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Saudi Arabia.
Director of the maintenance department of the Kaaba’s Kiswah at the Grand Mosque, Fahd Al-Jabiri, said that maintenance works included tightening the Kaaba’s belt to preserve its luster and tightening the edges of the cloth.
The Kaaba’s belt hangs 9 meters above ground and has verses of the Qur’an embroidered onto its black silk fabric in gold-plated silver thread.
Al-Jabiri said that the Kiswah is checked on a daily basis and undergoes periodic maintenance through by a specialist Saudi team, some of whom have 26 years of experience.
Riyadh truffle festival serves up a ‘fungi town’ treat
Organizers dig deep to give prized desert delicacy a popular flavor
Updated 28 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Organizers of Saudi Arabia’s first truffle festival say they are thrilled with the public response to the event, and plan to “continue celebrating the prized delicacy and everything associated with it.”
More than 20,000 people visited the four-day festival, which ended on Saturday in Riyadh.
Truffle growers, chefs, families and tourists were among visitors who enjoyed live cooking and tasting events, as well as educational and entertainment shows at vendor pavilions.
HIGHLIGHTS
• In the Gulf region, the truffle is known as ‘faage,’ and is regarded as the finest and most valuable desert fungus species. The wild fungus grows up to 15 centimeters below ground in the desert, and typically weigh between 30 and 300 grams.
• Truffles are generally spherical in shape, with a smooth surface and a color that varies from white to black. Some may be as small as a pistachio seed, while others can grow to the size of an apple, or even larger.
According to Mayada Badr, CEO of organizers the Culinary Arts Commission, the festival has “laid the building block of a professional experience and a platform to celebrate the truffle.”
She told Arab News that the event highlighted the value of the Kingdom’s culinary arts in a modern and innovative way by focusing on authentic Saudi identity, she told Arab News.
The festival, organized by the CAC in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, was held at Al-Kindi Square in Alsafarat district in Riyadh.
Truffles, the edible subterranean fungus, are prized as a food delicacy around the world.
In the Gulf region, the truffle is known as “faage,” and is regarded as the finest and most valuable desert fungus species.
The wild fungus grows up to 15 centimeters below ground in the desert, and typically weigh between 30 and 300 grams.
Truffles are generally spherical in shape, with a smooth surface and a color that varies from white to black. Some may be as small as a pistachio seed, while others can grow to the size of an apple, or even larger.
There are no set prices for truffles, which grow in many parts of the Kingdom following the rainy season in November and December. The price varies between hundreds and thousands of riyals per kilo, depending on freshness, smell and scarcity.
Badr, who is also a chef and entrepreneur, said that the festival succeeded in promoting truffle culture among different segments of society, as well as highlighting the importance of truffles in Saudi life.
“The Culinary Arts Commission is concerned with both quality and quantity. We are working to raise awareness about truffles, their value and their connection with different generations. But the festival also shed light on career and investment opportunities in the field,” she said.
The festival also focused on how the fungi grows, its nutritional value, preserving techniques and dining traditions.
“The relationship between the truffle and Saudis over generations was highlighted, with an introduction to the truffle’s connection with Saudi cuisine and traditional and modern foods,” she said.
Growers were also offered advice on care of the fungi, marketing techniques and simple approaches to improve profitability.
The festival aimed to “enhance the historical and heritage value of the truffle and its link to Saudi cuisine,” Badr said.
Recent Saudi innovations in the culinary arts were also popular among festival visitors, she added.
Experts share experiences on Saudi afforestation projects
The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aim to plant 50 billion trees in total across the region and reduce carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions
Updated 28 March 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, attended the launching of the first workshop to study the Saudi Green Initiative afforestation plan on Sunday.
The project aims to study the reality and future of afforestation in Saudi Arabia to reach the target set by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom, or the equivalent of rehabilitating 40 million hectares, during the coming decades to achieve sustainable vegetation.
Khaled Al-Abulqader, CEO of the center, said that the workshop aimed at collecting information, exchanging experiences, coordinating efforts and activating partnerships between the various parties participating in the project.
These workshops will be devoted to the public and private sectors, the nonprofit sector, in addition to the financial, academic and research sectors.
Al-Abulqader said that the project seeks to increase the green areas through three important indicators: Local trees that are planted in various environments, sustaining already planted trees, and trees and plants that grow naturally after providing protection and care elements.
The inspector general for forests and secretary of the Pakistani Ministry of Climate Change, Joudat Ayaz, delivered a presentation on ways to implement the Pakistani experiment and the challenges facing the “10 billion tree tsunami” program that is being implemented by the Pakistani government.
The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aim to plant 50 billion trees in total across the region and reduce carbon emissions by more than 10 percent of global contributions.
They come as part of the Kingdom’s endeavors to strengthen regional and international partnerships to overcome environmental challenges, protect the planet and combat climate change.