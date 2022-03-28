Jeddah Season 2nd edition returns after pandemic restrictions lift

JEDDAH: The National Events Center announced on Monday that its preparations for the 2022 Jeddah Season are back underway.

Returning in its second edition, the center is expected to present several upcoming events and recreational activities that reflect Jeddah’s historical, cultural and tourism status.

Advertising for the Jeddah Season 2022 is being paraded throughout the city, with its brand identity shown off in public places, squares and main roads.

Details of what to expect from the massive event will be announced during Ramadan at a press conference.







(Supplied)



The identity of the 2022 Jeddah Season expresses cultural diversity, global openness and a mixture of fun and entertainment. It also displays the originality, heritage and arts of the city, plus the marine identity that characterizes the bride of the Red Sea.

In March 2020, Jeddah Season announced its cancellation amid COVID-19 outbreak fears.

This came as part of the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to face the spread of the virus.

“We assure everyone that we have made this decision out of our belief in the importance of joining efforts to counter the virus and limit its spread,” the season’s management said in a statement at the time.

It added that it appreciated the keenness of all who were eagerly waiting for the launch of the season, “bringing with it a myriad of surprises to all the people of the Kingdom, its residents and for all visitors from abroad.”

“In order for visitors to enjoy a rich experience, their health should come first and is the priority,” it added.

In its first edition in 2019, Jeddah Season attracted over 15 million visitors.