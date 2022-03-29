You are here

Markets Update — Gold flat, wheat and corn slid, Hong Kong trading slows down

Markets Update — Gold flat, wheat and corn slid, Hong Kong trading slows down
Updated 29 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Markets Update — Gold flat, wheat and corn slid, Hong Kong trading slows down

Markets Update — Gold flat, wheat and corn slid, Hong Kong trading slows down
Updated 29 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm at a three-week high scaled in the previous session and yields climbed, while investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day. 

Spot gold was flat at $1,925.86 per ounce, as of 0218 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,926.00.

Wheat, corn futures fall

Chicago wheat and corn futures fell on Tuesday, as worries over surging Covid cases in China weighed on commodities markets.

Soybean edged up after falling in the previous session ahead of a widely watched US planting intentions report later this week.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.33 percent to $7.46 a bushel.  

Wheat dropped 0.86 percent to $10.42-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans inched up 0.05 percent to $16.65 a bushel.

London copper eases on China demand worries

London copper slid on Tuesday, with the market giving up last session's gains, as the pandemic's surge in China raised worries over demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.3 percent to $10,315 a ton by 0503 GMT.

Hong Kong trading: IPOs hurt by geopolitics, says bourse CEO

A “fragile” geopolitical environment has slowed trading volumes and initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange and created challenges for its commodities business, especially nickel, the bourse’s CEO said on Tuesday.

“We’re keenly aware that our commodity business, especially nickel has been facing some challenges after the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” added Aguzin, speaking at an event setting out HKEX’s corporate strategy for the coming years.

HKEX’s London Metals Exchange subsidiary suspended activity and canceled nickel trades earlier this month due to volatility that saw prices double to more than $100,000 a ton within hours. A spate of technical glitches after trading resumed left traders fuming.

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations
Stock image: Shutterstock
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations
  • New installations will be focussed along a number of key “high-traffic corridors” criss-crossing the central European powerhouse
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Paris: Germany will significantly expand its hydrogen refueling network as it seeks to wean lorries and buses off fossil fuels and decarbonize its transport network.


The number of stations in Europe’s largest economy will more than triple to 300 by 2030, the network operator H2 mobility and financial backers said in a statement on Tuesday.


Hydrogen produces only steam and no carbon dioxide when burnt, making it an attractive possible alternative to dirtier fossil fuels.


The expansion is being funded by a 70-million-euro ($77-million) cash injection from the specialist investment fund Hy24, which will also take a 40 percent stake in the project.


Existing shareholders in the network, including Air Liquide, Daimler Truck, Hyundai, Linde, OMV, Shell, and TotalEnergies, will invest a further 40 million euros.


The backers hope Germany, which already boasts Europe’s densest web of hydrogen refueling stations, will become the “backbone” of the European transport network, where hydrogen is key to reducing emissions.


New installations will be focussed along a number of key “high-traffic corridors” criss-crossing the central European powerhouse.


Unlike in passenger vehicles, battery-powered engines are currently not considered strong enough to be used in heavy-goods vehicles.


Hydrogen is better adapted to lorries and buses, allowing them to “refuel quickly and cover long distances without sacrificing payload,” the parties said.


Founded in 2021 by the French companies Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci together with the private investment house Ardian, the Hy24 fund specifically targets hydrogen infrastructure projects.

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn
Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt and Qatar have agreed to sign investment deals worth $5 billion, confirmed the Egyptian Cabinet on Tuesday. 

In a joint statement, the two countries also announced their decision to form a joint committee headed by the foreign ministers, aiming at strengthening coordination and cooperation in all fields. 

The announcement was made during a meeting held on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Cairo between Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry.

During the meeting, foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and talked about the vitality of strengthening cooperation in various fields. 

Both Egypt and Qatar praised the work of the members of the joint bilateral committees emanating from the AlUla statement and the completion of their work in an environment of professional mastery and fraternal spirit.

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says
  • Some 49 percent of the IPO proceeds would be paid out to Volkswagen’s shareholders as a special dividend
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Top Volkswagen shareholder Porsche SE supports plans to list luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG but the conflict in Ukraine could affect the timing of the proposed IPO, the holding company said on Tuesday.


Volkswagen aims to conduct the Porsche initial public offering (IPO) in the fourth quarter of 2022, though that may change if the conflict in Ukraine drags on, Porsche SE’s finance chief said.


“We cannot rule out, if the conflict lasts a longer time, that this could have potential implications on the listing,” Johannes Lattwein told a news conference, without elaborating on how it would affect plans.


No final decision has been made on the proposed IPO, the company said.


A framework agreement for the listing proposed by Volkswagen in February includes selling 25 percent plus 1 ordinary share in the carmaker to Porsche SE as well as listing up to 25 percent of Porsche AG’s preferred stock.


Some 49 percent of the IPO proceeds would be paid out to Volkswagen’s shareholders as a special dividend.


“Porsche SE thereby supports the plans of Volkswagen AG to expand its financial flexibility and accelerate the technological transformation of the group,” Porsche SE said in a statement reporting its annual results.


“Due to the leading positioning of Porsche AG in the sport and luxury segment, this attractive investment would diversify our portfolio and our dividend inflows,” Lattwein said.


Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which is controlled by the Porsche and Piech families and holds a 31.4 percent equity stake in Volkswagen, has no plans to reduce its stake in the German carmaker, Poetsch said.


The IPO would also not impact the composition of the Volkswagen supervisory board.


Porsche SE reported a 2021 group result after tax of 4.6 billion euros ($5.06 billion). It forecast group results after tax in 2022 at between 4.1 billion and 6.1 billion euros, not including the impact of the possible Porsche IPO.

Saudi-based Lendo receives SAMA license to offer Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding

Saudi-based Lendo receives SAMA license to offer Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-based Lendo receives SAMA license to offer Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding

Saudi-based Lendo receives SAMA license to offer Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, has issued a license to Lendo to offer its financial services and products in the Kingdom.

The license was issued following the company’s successful completion of a trial period under SAMA’s experimental environment known as Regulatory Sandbox.

Lendo is the first company in the Kingdom to specialize in Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding, Wamda reported. 

Osama Al-Raee, CEO and co-founder of Lendo, confirmed that obtaining the official license is the result of exceptional efforts by the Lendo team, and a reflection of the extent of customers and investors’ trust in the company’s work. 

Al-Raee said the licensing will help increase the company’s productivity, quality, and efficiency. 

“We were able to finance more than 400 invoices worth more than SR300 million for SMBs, and achieve more than SR8 million in profits for investors,” Mohamed Jawabri, co-founder and COO said. 

Lendo plans to launch new products in the coming months, aiming to expand into small and medium enterprises, according to Wamda. 

SAMA signs off permits for three new open banking fintech companies

SAMA signs off permits for three new open banking fintech companies
Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA signs off permits for three new open banking fintech companies

SAMA signs off permits for three new open banking fintech companies
Updated 8 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has granted permits allowing three new fintechs to operate under its regulatory sandbox, bringing the total number to 35.

Customers of Bwatech, Rabet and Mala'a will now be able to access their banking information and have it shared securely with banking service providers.

These companies also fall within the operational framework of the regulatory sandbox in line with SAMA's efforts to digitize and improve financial services and accelerate the digital transformation of the financial sector. 

SAMA is working with the financial sector to build and equip an integrated system for the implementation of open banking services across the Kingdom, in accordance with the best regulatory standards for new and innovative services and technologies. 

This stage of the program will also encourage financial sector participants to start designing and planning for the implementation of new and innovative financial products and services that are in accordance with relevant open banking practices.

