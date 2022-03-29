You are here

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan sees 605% profit jump in 2021 on higher sales

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer Dar Al-Arkan reported a massive jump in profit on higher sales.

The Riyadh-based company said in a filing its annual profit surged by 605 percent in 2021.

Profits hit SR132 million ($35 million), compared to SR18 million a year earlier, according to the bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 28 percent year-on-year to SR2.4 billion.

In its annual report, the company attributed its improved performance mainly to higher sales, reduced lease revenue, and higher operating and finance costs.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) real estate

Markets Update — Gold flat, wheat and corn slid, Hong Kong trading slows down

RIYADH: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm at a three-week high scaled in the previous session and yields climbed, while investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day. 

Spot gold was flat at $1,925.86 per ounce, as of 0218 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,926.00.

Wheat, corn futures fall

Chicago wheat and corn futures fell on Tuesday, as worries over surging Covid cases in China weighed on commodities markets.

Soybean edged up after falling in the previous session ahead of a widely watched US planting intentions report later this week.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.33 percent to $7.46 a bushel.  

Wheat dropped 0.86 percent to $10.42-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans inched up 0.05 percent to $16.65 a bushel.

London copper eases on China demand worries

London copper slid on Tuesday, with the market giving up last session's gains, as the pandemic's surge in China raised worries over demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.3 percent to $10,315 a ton by 0503 GMT.

Hong Kong trading: IPOs hurt by geopolitics, says bourse CEO

A “fragile” geopolitical environment has slowed trading volumes and initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange and created challenges for its commodities business, especially nickel, the bourse’s CEO said on Tuesday.

“We’re keenly aware that our commodity business, especially nickel has been facing some challenges after the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” added Aguzin, speaking at an event setting out HKEX’s corporate strategy for the coming years.

HKEX’s London Metals Exchange subsidiary suspended activity and canceled nickel trades earlier this month due to volatility that saw prices double to more than $100,000 a ton within hours. A spate of technical glitches after trading resumed left traders fuming.

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy

Saudi telecom operator Mobily joins fintech boom with e-payment platform

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., better known as Mobily, is joining the fintech revolution.

Mobily Pay, a fully owned unit of telecom firm Mobily, received a license from the central bank to conduct payments and e-wallets transactions, the company said in a filing.

Mobily and Bank Albilad formed partnership for Mobily Pay

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fintech

Oil Update — Ukraine peace talks push crude down, OPEC+ set for slight output target increase

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks and on fears of a drop in fuel demand in China after the financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Brent crude futures were trading down $1.18, or 1.1 percent, at $111.30 a barrel at 0348 GMT, having dipped as low as $109.97.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit a low of $103.46 in early trade and were down $1.09, or 1.0 percent, at $104.87. Both benchmark contracts lost around 7 percent on Monday.

OPEC+ set for only a slight output target increase

OPEC+ will likely stick to plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several sources close to the group said, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and other consumers for more supply.

Several consuming nations including the United States have urged producers to raise their output by more as crude prices have surged, hitting their highest since 2008 this month at over $139 a barrel.

But major OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have held back on increasing their production targets, while OPEC+, a group that includes Russia, has steered clear of the topic of Ukraine. 

OPEC+ has boosted output targets by 400,000 barrels per day each month since August 2021. From May 1, that monthly target increase will rise slightly to 432,000 bpd.

Rocket strikes oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region

The governor of Ukraine’s northwestern Rivne region said Russian forces had carried out a rocket strike on an oil depot in the region on Monday.

In a short video address posted online, Governor Vitaliy Koval said emergency services were at the scene but did not give further details.

Sanctions impact: Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets

A Russian oil company that used to provide a workaround to US oil trading sanctions on Venezuela is scrabbling to avoid another set of sanctions, documents show, this time from Europe and the United States over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Roszarubezhneft was incorporated in 2020 and soon afterward acquired the Venezuelan holdings of Russian state-run oil giant Rosneft as Washington imposed sanctions on two of Rosneft’s units for trading Venezuelan oil.

The five joint ventures Roszarubezhneft acquired produce some 125,000 barrels per day of crude in Venezuela and employ some 200 Russian and local workers, according to sources and analysts. That is equivalent to about 16 percent of the 788,000 bpd that Venezuela produced last month.

And now, Roszarubezhneft is attempting to transfer ownership of its Venezuelan assets from its European units to another company in Russia to avoid “the blocking of the activities or the confiscation of assets of companies of the group.”

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil

Oil slides about 7% on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

NEW YORK: Oil prices tumbled about 7 percent on Monday after China’s financial hub of Shanghai launched a lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting renewed fears of demand destruction.

Brent crude futures fell $8.17, or 6.8 percent, to settle at $112.48 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $7.94, or about 7 percent, to settle at $105.96 a barrel.

Crude futures have been volatile since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Last week, Brent gained nearly 12 percent, while WTI rose almost 9 percent.

Shanghai has entered a two-stage lockdown of 26 million people on Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Officials closed bridges and tunnels and restricted highway traffic.

“The fear that the lockdowns could spread combined with a long liquidation has resulted in further decline of the market,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Oil demand in China, the largest crude importer globally, is expected to be 800,000 barrels per day  softer than usual in April, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB bank.

Hopes for progress in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which could start in Turkey on Tuesday, also weighed on prices.

However, analysts expect more bullish sentiment when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, meet on Thursday to discuss a planned 432,000-bpd increase to production quotas.

OPEC+ will likely stick to its plans for a modest increase in its oil output in May, several sources close to the group said, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from consumers for more supply.

Supply deficits are looming, meanwhile, with April spot volumes of Russian crude expected to struggle to find buyers, analysts said. Russia’s crude flows have been little affected in March as most volumes were contracted before the conflict.

Declining orders for Russian oil will be replaced with contracts from Southeast Asian countries, Russian state news agency TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.

Countries such as India and China are still buying Russian crude and Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina has become the latest to announce it is considering buying Russian oil.

However, analysts still expect oil markets to feel the effects of widespread avoidance of Russian oil.

“Expectations are that 2.5 m barrels per day of Russian crude and products will be lost in April,” SEB’s Schieldrop said, adding that diesel shortages will increase demand for Brent crude and light sweet crudes.

Topics: Oil prices

Ukraine war losses rise to over $560bn; Belgian central bank trims growth forecast — Macro Snapshot

RIYADH: The ongoing war on Ukraine has so far cost the country $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure and lost economic growth, according to the country’s economy minister.

Yulia Svyrydenko reportedly said the fighting had damaged or destroyed 8,000 km (4,970 miles) of roads and 10 million square meters of housing.

The impact of the war can be felt across the globe particularly in the European countries. The disturbance has led many countries such as Belgium to forecast their growth forecasts. 

Belgium’s central bank has cut its growth forecasts in 2022 and 2023 due to the impact on consumer spending and trade from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bank now estimates 2022 growth at 2.4 percent, down from a previous forecast of 2.6 percent. For 2023, its forecast has fallen to 1.5 percent from 2.4 percent and for 2024 risen to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent.

Spain’s 2021 deficit 

Spain’s final 2021 budget deficit will be narrower than expected, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told La Sexta television network on Monday.

Spain is due to release the full-year 2021 deficit figure on Thursday. The government’s original official target was for a deficit equivalent to 8.4 percent of the gross domestic product in 2021, and 5 percent deficit in 2022.

Spain announced €16 billion ($17.5 billion) in direct aid and soft loans on Monday to help companies and households weather sky-high energy prices that are pushing up inflation and stoking social discontent.

The government will approve on Tuesday the package to mitigate the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at a corporate event.

“The war response shock plan will protect industries and citizens,” he said.

Irish retail sales rise

Irish retail sales volumes rose 0.9 percent month on month in February and were 3.1 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels two years earlier, data showed on Monday, suggesting rising inflation has yet to dampen consumer spending.

With annual inflation at a 21-year high of 5.6 percent, the value of retail sales rose by 6.2 percent compared to a year ago, almost three-times the 2.2 percent year-on-year rise in the volume of sales in February.

The value of fuel sales jumped by 46.5 percent in the year to February, while the volume rose by 18.1 percent over the same period, the Central Statistics Office said.

US trade deficit 

The US trade deficit in goods narrowed in February as exports rebounded, data showed on Monday, which could provided a lift to economic growth in the first quarter.

The deficit fell 0.9 percent to $106.6 billion, the Commerce Department said. Exports increased 1.2 percent, offsetting a 0.3 percent gain in imports. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters.

South Africa’s maize harvest 

South African farmers are expected to harvest 10 percent less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government’s Crop Estimates Committee said on Monday.

The CEC’s second summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 14.684 million tons, down from the 16.315 million tons harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.570 million tons of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.115 million tons of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

UAE hopeful of growth 

The UAE is hoping the economy will grow by 5 to 6 percent this year as it recovers from the pandemic, and by the same pace over the next few years to help double the economy by 2031, its economy minister said on Wednesday.

“The whole world is recovering and I think we are in a recovery phase after the pandemic, (but) predicting growth as well this year is a challenge,” Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told Reuters on the sidelines of the “Investopia” conference in Dubai, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war and oil prices.

The IMF expects the UAE economy to grow by 3 percent this year after it expanded by 2.1 percent in 2021.

The UAE’s non-oil economy has benefited from public spending, credit growth and improving business sentiment, and its hosting of the Dubai World EXPO has boosted tourism.

UAE attracts FDI

Foreign direct investment into the UAE rose to $20.7 billion in 2021, up 4 percent from 2020, the economy minister told Sky News on Monday.

Sri Lanka in talks with India 

Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1.5 billion from India to import essentials, the island nation’s central bank governor said on Monday, amid its worst economic crisis in decades.

The country of 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves in two years led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

Fuel is in short supply, food prices are rocketing and protests have broken out as Sri Lanka's government prepares for talks with the International Monetary Fund amid concerns over the country's ability to pay back foreign debt.

Sterling edges higher 

Sterling edged higher versus the euro on Monday, with investors focusing on the Bank of England’s next moves to tame inflation while avoiding recession risks.

The pound lost ground against a strengthening dollar as concerns about a prolonged war in Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

Topics: economy Russia-Ukraine Conflict Europe US UAE Sri Lanka

