Abu Dhabi to launch the world's first carbon credit rating exchange

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange
  • The establishment will enable corporations to trade and finance carbon credits
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Global Market, the country's international financial center, will build the world’s first regulated carbon trading exchange and clearing house.

The launch comes in partnership with the global carbon exchange company AirCarbon Exchange, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported.

Expected to launch later this year, ACX will be established as a Recognised Investment Exchange regulated by the ADGM.

The establishment will enable corporations to trade and finance carbon credits, leading to an increase in investment in global carbon reduction and offset programs.

Also, ACX plans to set up a regulated Recognised Clearing House for the purposes of clearing and settling commodities and commodity derivatives, to be known as ACX Clearing Corporation.

“This initiative reinforces ADGM’s commitment and ongoing efforts to cement its position as a leading international financial center and world-class global commodities and carbon trading hub,” Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said.

The new development comes in line with the UAE’s efforts to accelerate its national economic development including its 2050 Strategic Initiative. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi stock exchange UAE

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations
Updated 13 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri
Fahad Abuljadayel

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations
Updated 13 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Following huge success in Egypt, logistics startup Bosta is now planning to use the same strategies in Saudi Arabia due to similarities in both markets, said Mohamed Ezzat, the company’s co-founder.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh on Tuesday, he said the Saudi and Egyptian markets have many things in common such as culture, competitors and several problems as well.

In addition to that the culture of “cash on delivery” is also common on both sides, Ezzat said.

Bosta started its operations in Egypt after its co-founder experienced logistics issues in his previous e-commerce venture.

“So, from this problem, we started thinking about a solution with a mission to help SMEs (small and medium enterprises) grow and build a profitable business in e-commerce,” Ezzat said.

Founded in 2017, the company has been growing in Egypt and also expanded its operations to Saudi Arabia this year.

“We have in Egypt alone, more than 3,000 customers, businesses using Bosta on a daily basis,” the co-founder added. 

He expects the number of clients in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to reach 30,000 by next year.

Ezzat told Arab News that his company raised $7 million this year mainly from Saudi investors. The funds are used “to fuel growth in the Kingdom,” he added.

“In the short to medium term, it’s (Bosta) focusing on Saudi Arabia. We want to do the same thing we did in Egypt, be the market leader,” Ezzat said.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Saudi Arabia Egypt logistics startup

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia
Processing Plant at Lithium Mine in Western Australia. Shutterstock
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia
  • India has also shortlisted Latin American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile for exploring mines of strategic minerals abroad
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has committed to jointly invest $6 million with the Australian government to explore lithium and cobalt mines in Australia over the next six months, in a bid to firm up supplies of key minerals needed to further its electric vehicle plans.


India’s KABIL, a mining joint venture between state-run firms National Aluminium Co, Hindustan Copper Ltd. and Mineral Exploration Corp. Ltd, has signed a preliminary agreement with Australia’s Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO), the Indian government said on Tuesday.


The move comes at a time when India is offering $2.4 billion of incentives for companies to build battery cells locally for electric vehicles. Lithium, whose price has surged in the recent days, is a key raw material used to make electric vehicle batteries.


CMFO and KABIL will carry out “joint due diligence of select greenfield and brownfield projects to identify Lithium and Cobalt mineral assets for final joint investment decisions and acquisition,” the Indian government said in a statement.


The agreement also provides for inclusion of any other Indian state-run firm as an investment partner, and envisages the due diligence process will be completed and further investment decisions taken over the next six months.


India has also shortlisted Latin American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile for exploring mines of strategic minerals abroad, the statement said.

Topics: economy lithium mines Australia Mining

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations
Stock image: Shutterstock
Updated 46 min ago
AFP

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations
  • New installations will be focussed along a number of key “high-traffic corridors” criss-crossing the central European powerhouse
Updated 46 min ago
AFP

Paris: Germany will significantly expand its hydrogen refueling network as it seeks to wean lorries and buses off fossil fuels and decarbonize its transport network.


The number of stations in Europe’s largest economy will more than triple to 300 by 2030, the network operator H2 mobility and financial backers said in a statement on Tuesday.


Hydrogen produces only steam and no carbon dioxide when burnt, making it an attractive possible alternative to dirtier fossil fuels.


The expansion is being funded by a 70-million-euro ($77-million) cash injection from the specialist investment fund Hy24, which will also take a 40 percent stake in the project.


Existing shareholders in the network, including Air Liquide, Daimler Truck, Hyundai, Linde, OMV, Shell, and TotalEnergies, will invest a further 40 million euros.


The backers hope Germany, which already boasts Europe’s densest web of hydrogen refueling stations, will become the “backbone” of the European transport network, where hydrogen is key to reducing emissions.


New installations will be focussed along a number of key “high-traffic corridors” criss-crossing the central European powerhouse.


Unlike in passenger vehicles, battery-powered engines are currently not considered strong enough to be used in heavy-goods vehicles.


Hydrogen is better adapted to lorries and buses, allowing them to “refuel quickly and cover long distances without sacrificing payload,” the parties said.


Founded in 2021 by the French companies Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci together with the private investment house Ardian, the Hy24 fund specifically targets hydrogen infrastructure projects.

Topics: Germany Green hydrogen

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn
Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn

Qatar and Egypt join hands with investment deals worth $5bn
Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt and Qatar have agreed to sign investment deals worth $5 billion, confirmed the Egyptian Cabinet on Tuesday. 

In a joint statement, the two countries also announced their decision to form a joint committee headed by the foreign ministers, aiming at strengthening coordination and cooperation in all fields. 

The announcement was made during a meeting held on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Cairo between Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry.

During the meeting, foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and talked about the vitality of strengthening cooperation in various fields. 

Both Egypt and Qatar praised the work of the members of the joint bilateral committees emanating from the AlUla statement and the completion of their work in an environment of professional mastery and fraternal spirit.

Topics: Qatar Egypt

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says

Ukraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says
  • Some 49 percent of the IPO proceeds would be paid out to Volkswagen’s shareholders as a special dividend
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Top Volkswagen shareholder Porsche SE supports plans to list luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG but the conflict in Ukraine could affect the timing of the proposed IPO, the holding company said on Tuesday.


Volkswagen aims to conduct the Porsche initial public offering (IPO) in the fourth quarter of 2022, though that may change if the conflict in Ukraine drags on, Porsche SE’s finance chief said.


“We cannot rule out, if the conflict lasts a longer time, that this could have potential implications on the listing,” Johannes Lattwein told a news conference, without elaborating on how it would affect plans.


No final decision has been made on the proposed IPO, the company said.


A framework agreement for the listing proposed by Volkswagen in February includes selling 25 percent plus 1 ordinary share in the carmaker to Porsche SE as well as listing up to 25 percent of Porsche AG’s preferred stock.


Some 49 percent of the IPO proceeds would be paid out to Volkswagen’s shareholders as a special dividend.


“Porsche SE thereby supports the plans of Volkswagen AG to expand its financial flexibility and accelerate the technological transformation of the group,” Porsche SE said in a statement reporting its annual results.


“Due to the leading positioning of Porsche AG in the sport and luxury segment, this attractive investment would diversify our portfolio and our dividend inflows,” Lattwein said.


Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which is controlled by the Porsche and Piech families and holds a 31.4 percent equity stake in Volkswagen, has no plans to reduce its stake in the German carmaker, Poetsch said.


The IPO would also not impact the composition of the Volkswagen supervisory board.


Porsche SE reported a 2021 group result after tax of 4.6 billion euros ($5.06 billion). It forecast group results after tax in 2022 at between 4.1 billion and 6.1 billion euros, not including the impact of the possible Porsche IPO.

Topics: economy porsche IPO Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine

