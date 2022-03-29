You are here

Crypto exchange Bybit to move HQ to Dubai from Singapore

Bybit will begin operations in Dubai early next month, after obtaining in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual asset business in the UAE.
Bybit will begin operations in Dubai early next month, after obtaining in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual asset business in the UAE.
Updated 29 March 2022
Arab News

Crypto exchange Bybit to move HQ to Dubai from Singapore

Crypto exchange Bybit to move HQ to Dubai from Singapore
Updated 29 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced plans to move its headquarters to Dubai from Singapore as the UAE ramps up efforts to attract companies in the fast-growing industry, Bloomberg reported. 

Bybit will begin operations in Dubai early next month, after obtaining in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual asset business in the UAE, it said in a blog post Monday.

Crypto.com, also based in Singapore, said it will establish a regional base in Dubai and plans to establish a significant presence there.

The exchanges are joining global competitors such as Binance and FTX in expanding into the UAE, which is seeking to develop a crypto-friendly reputation compared to other financial jurisdictions. 

Singapore instructed crypto companies earlier this year to refrain from consumer-oriented marketing in an effort to curb speculation in digital assets, according to Bloomberg. 

“Being headquartered in Dubai, it allows us to have a domiciled presence that does not affect our global standing,” Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit said.  

Dubai is also a favorite of India-based crypto firms, which impose heavy taxes on digital assets and whose central bank has sought to ban cryptocurrencies.

Other countries, such as the UK, are also taking a tough stance on regulating cryptocurrency, which could pave the way for the UAE to attract more business.

