Moody’s affirms the ratings of UAE’s DEWA after IPO announcement

RIYADH: The global credit rating agency Moody’s has affirmed the ratings of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority following the company’s initial public offering announcement.
The affirmation included Baa2 long-term issuer ratings and Baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment, while the outlook remains stable, it said in a statement.
Despite the weakening of DEWA’s financial profile after introducing increased leverage and a more consistent and higher dividend payment policy, the authority remains consistent with a Baa2 rating level, Moody’s explained.
The authority has committed to pay dividends of at least 6.2 billion dirham ($1.6 billion) per year for the next five years, which is over three times the average amount distributed in the past five years — 2 billion dirhams.
Moody’s added that the listing will improve DEWA’s disclosures and oversight and could lead to a more stable financial policy over time.
DEWA plans to raise up to $2.2 billion in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity.
The IPO comes as part of countrywide plans to list ten state-owned companies in a bid to revive activity on its stock market.
Nigerian minister: We share ‘excellent relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
GEC summit left attendees energized by global gathering of startup experts, says Mariam Yalwaji Katagum
Updated 56 min 26 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Nigerian Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment Mariam Yalwaji Katagum said on Monday that bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria are excellent, detailing how both countries support each other at international forums.
Katagum was in Riyadh for the Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022. She praised the summit, saying it left attendees feeling energized and inspired by the extraordinary global gathering of startup champions and policymakers to help rebuild the post-pandemic global economy.
The GEC, being held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, kicked off on Sunday amid a boom for startups in the region, where several high-profile venture capital funds and angel investors are flocking to do business.
Running until March 30, the GEC focuses on making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and scale a business. Top CEOs and a successful star cast of serial businessmen are among the speakers to help steer entrepreneurs through the onslaught of the business and health issues that have impaired the global economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Katagum said: “I am here for the annual summit, where countries from around the world come to look at issues concerning entrepreneurship. We know the entrepreneurs, particularly the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are the engines of economic growth in every country, so it’s very important that we look at issues concerning the entrepreneurs, and how governments can help them.”
MSMEs are crucial for achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were launched in 2015 as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.
“This annual event is being held this year in Riyadh. There will be a lot of takeaways from this summit, so I expect people will go back to their countries and will begin to look at what are the areas that we need to improve upon, particularly in terms of networking,” said the Nigerian minister.
“Most of the startups are (launched by) young people who have a lot of creative energy. So we have to put in place policies and frameworks, including providing access to finance and market, because an entrepreneur could have all the ideas, but you need the right policy, on ground you need finance and also technology, and then, of course, access to the markets,” she added.
On her Riyadh visit, Katagum said: “In gathering like this … to share ideas and best practices, countries were able to indicate what it is that they are doing in terms of policy for entrepreneurship, what is the rule of technology, how can we assist and enable them to network with similar entrepreneurs, even large industries in other countries.”
Commenting on Saudi-Nigerian bilateral trade, she said: “We have an excellent relationship with Saudi Arabia. Nigeria has diversified away from oil and gas, so we are looking at agro products. Just last week, I inaugurated a technical committee to look at halal certification so that Nigeria has a lot to offer countries such as Saudi Arabia where halal food is consumed. We need to put in place the right certification so that our products are exported here.”
Commenting on changes since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Katagum said “there has been improvement in e-commerce between the two countries. Now that our borders are opening, there will be a lot more commerce between us, at least we will have a lot of learning as to how Saudi Arabia is effectively utilizing gas, and now our focus is on non-oil products.”
She underlined that Saudi Arabia and Nigeria share good bilateral relations: “We have excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. At international fora, I know Saudi Arabia gives us all the support they can, and vice versa, Nigeria is always supporting Saudi Arabia.”
She added that in November last year, the Nigeria-Gulf Arab countries business council was inaugurated, including representation from all Arab countries.
Rather than having just a general business council, Katagum said that Lagos appointed Nigerian ministers responsible for certain critical sectors such as power, water, housing and agriculture at the Dubai expo. They gathered investors and subsequently started having sectoral meetings and deep dives to see the real interests of investing countries.
“Very soon we will come to Saudi Arabia and will do that sectoral deep dives and get investors, those who are interested to make investment from both sides in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria,” she added.
On the sidelines of the GEC, she held a meeting with South African Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu to strategize on how African countries can ensure that they are able to effectively utilize the platform that the GEC has provided. They also discussed how they can integrate the activities and initiatives of the GEC network into the Africa Agenda 2063 by the African Union.
Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. The continent’s strategic framework aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity.
“I also had a meeting with Dilawar Syed, the special representative of the US Department of State’s Office of Commercial and Business Affairs. Our discussions were very fruitful in the sense that we have an understanding of areas that they want to assist,” the minister said.
“We are able to highlight from the perspective of Nigeria, what kind of initiatives the government has put in place like the economic sustainability plan which is basically to help reduce effects of COVID-19. And some of the key programs that we think are very successful like the MSME survival fund, the issues of housing, issues of social investment, and how, when we both go back to our countries, reflect further and decide on key initiatives that we want to take forward,” she added.
“So it’s not that we have a big basket of aspirations, we want to be more specific, things that will actually make a change in our countries,” said the minister.
Katagum arrived in Riyadh on Monday morning and departed on Tuesday for Dubai to attend the World Government Summit and the World Women Leadership Conference.
Oil drops $2 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Shanghai lockdown expected to hit Chinese oil demand
Pipeline outage forces Kazakhstan to cut output by a fifth
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters
HOUSTON: Oil prices closed down $2 on Tuesday, as talks progressed between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict, though Moscow negotiators said a promise to scale down some military operations did not represent a ceasefire.
Further weighing on oil futures, new lockdowns in China to curb the spread of the coronavirus prompted concerns that fuel demand could take a hit.
Brent crude settled down $2.25, or 2 percent, at $110.23 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.72, or 1.6 percnt, at $104.24.
Each benchmark fell 7 percent on Monday and was down as much as 7 percent again early on Tuesday before bouncing off session lows.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face discussions in nearly three weeks. The top Russian negotiator said the talks were “constructive.”
Russia promised to reduce its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine; Ukraine proposed adoption of neutral status but with international guarantees that it would be protected from attack.
Oil came off session lows when Moscow’s lead negotiator cautioned that Russia’s promise to decrease military operations did not represent a ceasefire and a formal agreement with Kyiv had a long way to go.
New lockdowns in Shanghai to curb rising coronavirus cases also pressured prices on Tuesday as the market worried about a falloff in Chinese demand. Shanghai accounts for about 4 percent of China’s oil consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.
Lockdowns have dampened consumption of transportation fuels in China to a point where some independent refiners are trying to resell crude purchased for delivery over the next two months, traders and analysts said.
“China’s zero-COVID policy is bringing some relief to the oil market, albeit involuntarily, which is very tight due to the supply outages from Russia,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
Weakness in global oil demand is expected to persist through April and May, said Rystad Energy’s senior vice president of analysis, Claudio Galimberti, citing the Russia-Ukraine tensions, high oil prices and China’s COVID-19 situation.
Early in the session, oil prices rose almost $2 on continued disruption of Kazakhstan’s supplies and as major producers showed no sign of rushing to boost output significantly.
Kazakhstan is set to lose at least a fifth of its oil production for a month after storm damage to mooring points used to export crude from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the Energy Ministry said.
The OPEC+ producer group is expected to stick to its plan for a modest output rise in May despite high prices and calls from the US and other consumers for more supply.
WARSAW: Poland’s government decided on Tuesday to block imports of coal from Russia, part of an overarching strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia that gained new urgency after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Poland will impose financial penalties on any private entities importing Russian coal into Poland, with Polish customs officials carrying out checks, government spokesman Piotr Mueller said as he announced the new policy. He added that Poland could no longer wait for the whole 27-nation EU to embrace the policy.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU, the US and some other powers imposed a range of economic sanctions on Russia. But Europe has historically been dependent on Russian energy sources — primarily oil and gas but also coal to some extent — and has had trouble weaning itself off.
Poland has worked in recent years to reduce its use of Russian energy sources, and will soon no longer have to rely on Russian gas.
It is more dependent on Russian oil, however. And while Poland produces much of its own coal, it also relies on imports. Russian coal makes up 13 percent of the fuel used each year, according to Piotr Lewandowski, the president of the Institute for Structural Research in Warsaw.
Half of that imported Russian coal is used to generate heat in individual homes, while the rest is used for district heating or industry, he said.
“That’s why it’s much easier to ban coal in the final week of March than in October,” Lewandowski said. “The question now is how do you prepare for the next heating season?”
One option will be to buy coal from other sources, but that might be more expensive, given Russian coal's favorable quality-to-price ratio. The other is for Poland's government to create more incentives for households to retrofit their homes in order to generate power from other energy sources, such as heat pumps, Lewandowski said.
Polish coal miners will certainly welcome the move because they felt that importing coal from Russia and other countries undermined their own declining industry.
TUNIS: The EU plans to lend Tunisia €450 million ($500 million) to support its budget and invest €4 billion in the coming years, as the North African country seeks international help to address a looming crisis in public finances.
Speaking after a meeting with Tunisian government officials in Tunis on Tuesday, the EU commissioner for enlargement, Olivier Varhelyi, said the loan would be sent by April and included €300 million allocated last year.
Credit rating agency Fitch this month downgraded Tunisian sovereign debt to junk status and investment bank Morgan Stanley said it expected the government to default on loans.
Tunisia's public finances were already stretched before the pandemic and political turmoil since President Kais Saied suspended parliament and moved to one-man rule last year has delayed efforts to seek additional help.
“We are ready to invest €4 billion in several projects, including renewable energy, technology and others in the coming years,” Varhelyi said, without giving more details.
The Ukraine war has aggravated the government’s problems, causing price rises in fuel and grains, which are both subsidized in Tunisia.
The impact of those price rises on Tunisia’s budget will be slightly less than 5 billion dinars ($1.7 billion) this year, Economy Minister Samir Saied told Reuters.
Varhelyi also said the EU had allocated €200 million to Maghreb countries — which also include Algeria and Morocco — to help alleviate the impact of grain shortages resulting from the Ukraine crisis.
RIYADH: China’s telecommunications company Huawei reported a 76 percent year-on-year increase in its net profits during the year 2021, achieving 114 billion yuan ($18 billion).
“Our carrier business remained stable, our enterprise business experienced steady growth, and our consumer business quickly expanded into new domains,” Guo Ping, rotating chairman, said.
The increase in profits comes despite a 28.6 percent decline in Huawei’s revenues which fell to 637 billion yuan, its annual report showed.
“Despite a revenue decline in 2021, our ability to make a profit and generate cash flows is increasing, and we are more capable of dealing with uncertainty,” CFO Meng Wanzhou said.
The company’s R&D expenditure has reached 142.7 billion yuan, representing 22.4 percent of its total revenue.
This has brought the total R&D expenditure over the past 10 years to over 845 billion yuan.
“Moving forward, Huawei will advance its journey of digitalization, intelligent transformation, and low carbon,” Guo added.
“Relying on talent, scientific research, and an innovative spirit, we will continuously increase investment to reshape our paradigms for fundamental theories, architecture, and software, and build our long-term competitiveness,” he said.