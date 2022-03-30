You are here

PIF-backed Emaar EC trims losses by 33.7% despite revenue drop

PIF-backed Emaar EC trims losses by 33.7% despite revenue drop
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Emaar the Economic City managed to narrow losses in 2021 even as revenue dropped 31 percent during the year.

On the back of lower impairment loss and expenses, losses of the PIF-backed firm fell by 33.7 percent to SR827 million ($220 million), according to a bourse filing.

This came as the company slightly recovered from losses amounting to SR1.25 billion a year earlier.

Emaar EC said the decline in losses was mainly attributable to a decrease in gross loss of 65 percent, down from SR319 million to SR110 million on the year. 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on March 30, dropping by 0.69 percent to $47,261.40 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,381.01, down by 0.55 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Bitcoin rose by 12 percent last week 

On March 29, Bitcoin held ground just below its record high for the year, touched a day earlier. The gains for the original cryptocurrency have topped 27 percent since Russia invaded Ukraine.

 In the past two years, institutional investors and financial companies have been increasingly interested in crypto, fueling the transformation of crypto from a niche technology to a mainstream asset.

Over the last week alone, Bitcoin has risen by over 12 percent.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now being compared to traditional assets, including stocks, foreign exchange, and bonds, but their volatility remains the same.

In November, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 before plunging almost 30 percent in just 24 days.

Dubai school to accept fees in crypto

Dubai-based Citizens School will accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment for tuition fees when it opens in September.

The UK curriculum school, designed and developed by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments, would be the first educational institute in the Middle East to allow the use of cryptocurrencies.

The move by Citizen School to accept Bitcoin and Ether follows the creation of a virtual asset law by the Dubai Government, which ensures investors are protected, and a legal framework is established. 

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, supported by a dip in the US dollar and Treasury yields, though signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the metal’s appeal as a safe haven and kept gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,923.95 per ounce by 0210 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 percent at $1,927.70.

The metal fell as much as 1.8 percent on Tuesday to its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,889.45.

Wheat, Soybean fall

Chicago wheat futures lost further ground today morning after tumbling in the previous session, as talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted global grains supplies. 

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.24 percent to $9.96-3/4 a bushel. Corn rose 0.31 percent to $7.28-1/2 a bushel while soybeans edged 0.09 percent higher to $16.44-1/2 a bushel.

The most-active soybean meal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange in China slid 2.6 percent to $646.36 per tonne in early Wednesday trade while rapeseed meal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 2 percent.

Aluminum rebounds

Benchmark London metal prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with aluminum rebounding after a near five percent drop in the previous session, as traders tempered their optimism over signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6 percent at $3,492 a ton by 0238 GMT, after falling 4.9 percent on Tuesday.

But in China, which is battling a COVID-19 surge, the benchmark aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.9 percent to $3,516.22 a ton.

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. recorded a 3-percent decline in net profit in its first annual results post listing on the Saudi exchange.

Profits of the pharma chain operator slipped from SR246 million ($66 million) to SR239 million even as revenues grew 1.5 percent year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

Al-Dawaa attributed the strong revenue to a 68-percent hike in sales from its ‘Wasfaty’ program — an e-service that enables patients to receive medications from the nearest pharmacy.

Two weeks earlier, the company made a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market after collecting $500 million in an IPO from share buyers.

 

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, in hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and providing a fresh reminder that supply remains tight.

Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up 86 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $111.09 at 0426 GMT, reversing a two percent loss in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 82 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $105.06 a barrel, erasing a 1.6 percent drop on Tuesday.

Key oil producers spare Russia; aim to stabilize market

Keeping the market tight, major oil producers are unlikely to boost output above their agreed 400,000 barrels per day when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, meet on Thursday, several sources close to the group said.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said the group would not look to take action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the group’s aim was only to stabilize the market and not to engage in politics.

Covid impact: Oil demand reduces in China

However, oil prices face the pressure of weakening demand from China owing to tightened mobility restrictions and lockdowns in multiple cities. The country’s financial hub of Shanghai extended its shutdown earlier than scheduled after recording nearly 6,000 new local cases.

“Gasoline and diesel wholesalers in eastern China see stocks piling up with very little demand from consumers, and operational rates at state-owned refiners are dropping significantly,” said a China-based oil trader.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

DUBAI: Energy security and the green transition must go hand in hand if the world is to address the climate crisis, experts participating in a panel discussion at the World Government Summit in Dubai said on Monday.

As Western governments respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by imposing a raft of stringent sanctions on Moscow’s financial infrastructure and vast hydrocarbon economy, European nations have been left casting around for alternative sources of energy.

At the same time, governments urgently need short-term solutions to meet domestic energy demands until renewables like wind and solar can be scaled up. The result is a dual-crisis of energy security and creeping climate catastrophe.

During a summit session titled “Meeting the 2022 challenge: Will energy security derail the energy transition?” organized as part of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, the panel discussed ways in which countries can shift their energy priorities to meet these challenges.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Emirates National Investment, who was on Monday’s panel, said African energy producers could offer European nations the energy security solutions they need as the continent weans itself off Russian oil and gas.

“We don’t have our own energy so we never thought about a strategy on energy security,” said Descalzi. “When you don’t have something like that to think about, (how) can you cope with the future? Africa is a good opportunity because they need development, we need gas, and that is a good combination.”

Indeed, buying from a region of the world in dire need of investment to assist its development has an obvious social value, but arguably does little to further the transition away from fossil fuels.

However, Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, argues that energy security and energy transition do not need to be as mutually exclusive as they are so often depicted.

In fact, there can be no energy transition without energy security and affordability, he told the panel. In that context, the focus has been too much on starving supply and investment in oil and gas in an attempt to solve the climate crisis, while demand keeps soaring.

“It’s as ridiculous as trying to solve obesity by starving funding to sugar and wheat farmers, and not making any changes in diets or policies on how food is consumed,” said Jafar. “Climate change is fundamentally a consumption issue.”

Starving the developing world’s oil and gas industry of investment may actually be hindering the long-term transition to renewables, said Jafar, and “platitudes and prescriptions” from Western governments doled out to Africa and Asia do little to address their actual needs.

Indeed, almost 1 billion people worldwide still do not have access to electricity — a figure made worse over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, some 3 billion people do not have access to clean cooking solutions, forcing them to rely on dangerous and polluting sources of heat.

As an indication of the inequality around responsibility for carbon emission, around 80 percent of the global population is yet to board a plane.

“It’s like saying: ‘You don’t need stable grid power like we have, and you can make do with a solar panel on a battery,’” said Jafar.

In search of cheaper energy solutions, many developing countries have been forced to reach for even more damaging fuel sources.

“What has happened is there has been more burning of coal, so you have more emissions and higher energy prices,” said Jafar. “So this issue of underinvestment has been key and it cannot just be that we need more oil and gas in the short-term.”

The oil and gas industry is a long-term business, which requires hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in order to make production cleaner, said Jafar. He also believes these hydrocarbon products will be used differently in future.

“Gas is a fundamental enabler of renewables because it backs it up and it’s the path to future technologies like hydrogen, and oil is used for solar panels and wind turbines,” he said.

“That message of the ongoing need for oil and gas hasn’t been understood, especially in Western markets.”

Indeed, hydrogen is being widely touted as the missing link in the green energy transition. Speaking on Monday’s panel, Anna Shpitsberg, deputy assistant secretary for energy transformation at the US State Department, described hydrogen as a game-changing technology that speaks to a variety of different sources thanks to its ability to underpin nuclear, gas and renewables.

“That’s why we are putting billions of dollars into hydrogen research and development,” she said.

“It cannot always be about putting new infrastructure. We often talk about energy access and how countries sometimes need to build infrastructure, but they also have underutilized infrastructure, and we don’t want them to have debt when they are not even using what they have.”

The path to decarbonization needs to be realistic, efficient, and complemented by the development of new technologies to help bring down the cost of renewables, she added.

In the meantime, the world’s biggest oil and gas producers are committed to maintaining energy market stability. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait have all set aside spare capacity worth an estimated $500 billion, according to Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Saudi Arabia.

“They had the long-term vision of saying that if there is a disruption in demand or a hiccup in the global oil supply, then there is a way of compensating for that,” Al-Ajlan told the panel. “But if we can talk about energy security, it’s not new.”

Al-Ajlan highlighted the recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s hydrocarbon infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis and the need to pay special attention to energy security. All the while, cutting carbon emissions must remain a top priority.

“We are not achieving our climate goals tomorrow or in the next two years, yet our policy looks like it is,” he said. “We should be very focused on emissions and how to reduce them.”

