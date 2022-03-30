You are here

Bitcoin fall; Dubai schools accept crypto for tuition fees — Crypto moves
Bitcoin traded lower on March 30, dropping by 0.69 percent to $47,261.40 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on March 30, dropping by 0.69 percent to $47,261.40 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,381.01, down by 0.55 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Bitcoin rose by 12 percent last week 

On March 29, Bitcoin held ground just below its record high for the year, touched a day earlier. The gains for the original cryptocurrency have topped 27 percent since Russia invaded Ukraine.

 In the past two years, institutional investors and financial companies have been increasingly interested in crypto, fueling the transformation of crypto from a niche technology to a mainstream asset.

Over the last week alone, Bitcoin has risen by over 12 percent.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now being compared to traditional assets, including stocks, foreign exchange, and bonds, but their volatility remains the same.

In November, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 before plunging almost 30 percent in just 24 days.

Dubai school to accept fees in crypto

Dubai-based Citizens School will accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment for tuition fees when it opens in September.

The UK curriculum school, designed and developed by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments, would be the first educational institute in the Middle East to allow the use of cryptocurrencies.

The move by Citizen School to accept Bitcoin and Ether follows the creation of a virtual asset law by the Dubai Government, which ensures investors are protected, and a legal framework is established. 

Topics: CRYPTO

Swvl to begin trading on US’s Nasdaq at $10 per share

Swvl to begin trading on US's Nasdaq at $10 per share
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Swvl to begin trading on US’s Nasdaq at $10 per share

Swvl to begin trading on US’s Nasdaq at $10 per share
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based ride-sharing service provider Swvl will start trading its shares on US’s Nasdaq Stock Exchange at a price of $10 per share.

The firm will offer its shares on the US bourse through a merger with the American company Queen's Gambit Growth Capital with the purpose of acquisition.

Swvl will be offering a share ranging between 20-30 percent of the company’s total shares, Wamda reported. 

It aims to expand its global footprint to several countries including the US, Colombia, Mexico, UK and South Africa.

With this initial public offering, the Dubai-based company will become the second Middle Easter unicorn startup to list on the US bourse, after music streaming platform Anghami’s debut. 

Founded in 2017, Swvl currently operates in 16 countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Kenya, Pakistan and Jordan.

 

Topics: #tech Nasdaq #stockexchange

Russia’s foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February

Russia's foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Russia’s foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February

Russia’s foreign currency, gold reserves fall by $38.8bn since February
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia’s foreign currency and gold reserves have plunged by $38.8 billion since February, Bloomberg reported citing the central bank.

As of March 25, the country’s stockpile declined to the lowest level since last August to reach $604.4 billion. 

The decline is attributed to the extended sanctions and the measures preventing the central bank from deploying its assets, which are compelled by the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Topics: #russia #gold

Biden to release 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices

Biden to release 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
Updated 32 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Biden to release 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices

Biden to release 1m barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
Updated 32 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce the release of 1 million barrels of oil a day for the next six months from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to bring down gasoline prices, the White House said, according to Reuters.

Biden’s aim is to try to bring down gasoline prices that have soared in recent months particularly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT) event at the White House.

“After consultation with allies and partners, the president will announce the largest release of oil reserves in history, putting one million additional barrels on the market per day on average – every day – for the next six months,” the White House said.

In addition, the Defense Production Act will be authorized to support the production and processing of minerals and materials used for large capacity batteries — such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese, the White House said.

The scale of the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was described by the White House as unprecedented.

“The world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up,” it said.

The Department of Energy will use the revenue from the release to restock the SPR in future years, the White House said.

Topics: Oil Joe Biden

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap
Updated 31 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap

TASI rally ends a dismal March: Monthly Recap
Updated 31 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed the month of March higher, despite investors fretting over Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the chaos it caused on the markets, which sent oil prices on a rollercoaster ride.

While it fluctuates daily up and down, the main index, TASI, ended the month gaining 3.9 percent at 13,090, in one of the best monthly performances.

TASI also witnessed a record high as it crossed 13,000 points for the first time since 2006, amid a strong earnings season for most major players.

In what is considered the region’s most active initial public offerings market, the value of initial share sales reached as high as $3.4 billion during the first quarter of this year.

The result was driven by a flurry of listings during the month of March, led by Nahdi Medical, which was also the largest listing since Aramco. Among others were Al-Dawaa Medical Services, and Al Masane Al Kobra Mining. 

As for the parallel market, Nomu, it closed the month almost unchanged at 25,010 points.

While many investors’ moods soured amid the ongoing war, many investors feared that they would miss out on the seemingly unstoppable gains.

It's unclear how stock prices will react during the month ahead. Market sentiment could be downbeat and subject to wild swings, as the market is filled with uncertainty.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI NOMU

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed losses by 56% in 2021 
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Water equipment and engineering services firm Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. narrowed its losses by 56 percent to SR171 million ($25.6 million) in 2021.

A decrease in zakat provision, and the sale of stakes in subsidiaries in Morocco and Egypt contributed to the results, according to a bourse filing.

As of the closing bell on Thurs. March 31, Amiantit shares edged 0.87 percent lower at SR45.45.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Amiantit

