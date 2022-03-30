Unemployment among Saudis falls to 11.0% in Q4 as economy strengthens

RIYADH: Unemployment among Saudis fell in the fourth quarter of 2021 on annual and quarterly basis as the economy showed stronger signs of recovery.

The measure hit 11.0 percent for Saudis, compared to 11.3 percent in the third quarter and 12.6 percent a year ago, official data showed.

Overall unemployment rate in the economy, however, was up from the 6.6 percent in the third quarter to 6.9 percent. On annual basis it was down from 7.4 percent, based on estimates of the General Authority for Statistics, GASTAT.

The economy provided more jobs for Saudi males in the fourth quarter, whereas unemployment among women went up in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter despite the measure falling on an annual basis from 24.4 percent to 22.5 percent.

The participation rate edged up to 61.5 percent, and the employment-to-population ratio was up slightly by 0.2 points to 57.3 percent.