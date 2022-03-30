You are here

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Egypt to help with attracting investments in foreign currencies

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Egypt to help with attracting investments in foreign currencies
Saudi Arabia will be raising its deposits in the CBE to $10.3 billion (Shutterstock)
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion at the Egyptian Central Bank in accordance with directives of the Saudi King and Crown Prince on March 30.

With this move, the Kingdom will be raising its deposits in the CBE to $10.3 billion, Asharq paper reported citing a source.

The term of the deposit is a full year and can be extended by agreement between both parties, the source added.

The yield on Egypt’s $1.75 billion of bonds maturing in 2032 dropped 18 basis points to 9.42 percent after the news, according to Bloomberg

Egypt's Cabinet announced today a draft agreement between both Egyptian and Saudi governments. Upon the agreement, the Saudi Public Investment Fund will invest in Egypt, with the completion of constitutional procedures.

This agreement aims to encourage and support the PIF to invest in Egypt, in efforts to help the country achieve its objectives in attracting investments in foreign currencies, supporting the use of national labor, and localizing modern technologies in the economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Egypt central bank

OPEC chief encourages OPEC+ to stay the course, remain vigilant

OPEC chief encourages OPEC+ to stay the course, remain vigilant

LONDON: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC+ participants should “stay the course” regarding the group’s decisions, adding that the OPEC+ should remain vigilant to ever-changing market conditions, according to a media statement.


OPEC+ ministers are set to meet on Thursday to decide whether to stick to a July 2021 deal and increase their May production target by 432,000 barrels per day.

Topics: economy OPEC OPEC+ Russia Oil Russia Ukraine

CNOOC considers share buybacks after record $11bn net income in 2021

CNOOC considers share buybacks after record $11bn net income in 2021

RIYADH: CNOOC Ltd., China’s largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas, is planning to share buybacks after a record net income in 2021 of 70.3 billion yuan ($11 billion).

The profits come following a three-year low in 2020, Bloomberg reported, citing the firm’s annual report.

This surge in profits is mainly attributed to the CNOOC's increasing production which benefited from the global rise in energy prices and costs.

Oil and gas output in 2021 rose 8.5 percent to hit 573 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The oil and gas producer also announced that it will propose shareholder dividends of at least 40 percent of profits for the period between 2022 and 2024. The absolute dividend per share will stand at least HK$0.70.

CNOOC will dedicate a total of 90 billion to 100 billion yuan in 2022 as the Asian country tries to reduce dependency on imported fuels.

Output is projected to jump 5.6 percent in 2022 to reach 5.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

In addition to this, the state-owned firm has planned for a 35-billion-yuan initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange to boost its contribution in the clean energy sector.

Topics: CNOOC China oil and gas

Saudi Arabia regains position as global leader in sukuk, Islamic financing: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia regains position as global leader in sukuk, Islamic financing: Bloomberg

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has surpassed Malaysia as the world’s biggest issuer of sukuk and Islamic finance in 2021 for the first time since 2018, according to data from Bloomberg. 

For the 12 months period ending Dec. 31, 2021, the Kingdom issued sukuk and Islamic financing totaling over $32 billion, compared to around $26 billion in Malaysia. 

The surge is attributed to the government and corporate issuances increasing by 57 percent from 2020 and the Kingdom’s largest single sukuk issuance of $3 billion issued in October 2021. 

Green finance has also contributed to the rise in Saudi Arabia’s Islamic finance sector during 2021 with the $2.5 billion sustainability sukuk issued by the Islamic Development Bank.

Additionally, the UAE rounded out the top 3 places with around $14 billion in total issuances. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Islamic finance Sukuk

IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon

IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon

RIYADH: Lebanon may be closer than ever to breaking a two-year stalemate in talks with the IMF, a senior official said. 

The move could help draw a line under one of the world’s worst financial crises in more than a century, Bloomberg reported. 

The country’s economy is facing hyperinflation with a currency devaluation after the government defaulted on international debts of more than $30 billion.

As major legislation makes its way through the parliament, Lebanese authorities are turning more optimistic they can reach a staff-level agreement with the Washington-based lender before elections in May, Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami said in an interview. 

An IMF delegation arrived in Beirut this week on a mission that the authorities hope will conclude with the signing of the so-called “Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.”

This is a list of actions the country needs to take to clear the way for the disbursement of up to $5 billion in aid.

It may also release $11 billion in other financial commitments made to Lebanon in the past few years, according to Bloomberg. 

Topics: Lebanon IMF economy bailout

Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021

Jordan records $1.4bn rise in local revenue in 2021

RIYADH: Jordan’s Finance Ministry recorded revenues of 7.3 billion Jordanian dinars ($10 billion) in 2021, an increase of around 1 billion dinars compared to the previous year, the official news agency reported, citing official data.

It revealed that the actual collection rate rose by 100.4 percent of the estimated revenues. 

The increase is attributed to the rise in tax and non-tax revenues, by 668 million and 418 million Jordanian dinars respectively. 

Topics: Jordan economy

