Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

Sanctions imposed on Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine have disrupted the world's oil supply, driving prices higher. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Sanctions imposed on Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine have disrupted the world's oil supply, driving prices higher. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release
  • US weighs 180 million barrels emergency oil reserve release
  • OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) over several months to calm soaring crude prices.
Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8 percent, to $107.98 a barrel at 0317 GMT. The May contract expires today and the most actively traded June future was down $5.22 to $106.22.
US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.06, or 5.6 percent, to $101.76 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85.
US President Biden will give remarks later on Thursday announcing the plan, three sources said, aimed at lowering gasoline prices that have risen to records following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“If it turns out to be as much as that, it would be significant and so would certainly help to a certain extent to fill the shortfall, but not all of it,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, referring to the 180 million barrels figure.
“Another key question is whether this volume would be part of a wider coordinated release.”
The International Energy Agency has called an emergency ministerial meeting for Friday to discuss oil supply, a spokesperson for Angus Taylor, the Australian energy Minister, said on Thursday.
News of the potential US oil release overshadowed a meeting set for later on Thursday between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies including Russia. The group known as OPEC+ is expected to stick to its existing deal to gradually increase oil production.
Oil settled up around 3 percent on Wednesday, driven by supply concerns as peace talks to end the war between Russia, which calls its actions a “special operation,” and Ukraine have stalled.
Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter and sanctions imposed as punishment for the invasion have disrupted flows from the country, driving prices higher.
In early March, the Biden administration said it would sell 30 million barrels from the strategic reserves as part of a global release of 60 million barrels to lower prices.
In November, the US announced a plan to release 50 million barrels from the SPR, mostly through exchanges where the buyer agrees to replace the oil later.
“I guess we need to also see if this would be a straightforward release or an exchange,” ING’s Patterson said.
Some analysts remain skeptical about the impact of oil reserves release.
“It’s a sentiment shock, but if recent history suggests anything the reserve release will only be a temporary fix and akin to putting a band-aid on a broken leg,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
The release comes as US commercial oil inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to March 25, surpassing forecasts of a 1 million barrel drop. At the same time, implied demand for gasoline and distillates declined.
The slower demand came as US production rose by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 11.7 million bpd after stagnating at 11.6 million bpd since early February. 

Topics: OPEC+ oil prices Joe Biden

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta
The company said it is providing seeds and crop protection products to farmers in Ukraine for food production. Image Shutterstock
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta
  • “ We are taking these high risks consciously and believe it’s the right thing to do”
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Agricultural development company Syngenta has warned that global food security is facing serious threats on the back of soaring prices, fertilizer shortages, and a potential loss of production after the war in Ukraine. 

According to a Bloomberg report, Syngenta claimed that the world was already facing a food crisis as prices of staples surged and hunger was on the rise. 

The company said it is providing seeds and crop protection products to farmers in Ukraine for food production. 

“Our business activity in Ukraine is not for profit at the moment; it is about providing much needed agricultural inputs on credit with a high risk of default,” said the company spokesman. 

“The goods we ship are not insured any longer against losses. We are taking these high risks consciously and believe it’s the right thing to do,” he added. 

 

Topics: economy food shortages Russia Ukraine food crisis wheat

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020
  • The STOXX 600 was on track for a 5.8 percent drop in the first quarter of 2022
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: European stocks were little changed on Thursday, holding near recent one-month highs but set for the biggest quarterly drop since the start of 2020, while oil prices fell and eastern Ukraine braced for fresh attacks.


Asian shares fell and oil prices plunged following news that the United States was considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve as part of a move to lower fuel prices.


Brent crude futures were down 3.7 percent at $109.28, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 4.7 percent at $102.76 .


Oil prices have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and the United States and allies responded with hefty sanctions on Russia, the second-largest exporter of crude.


European stocks were mixed but held near the highs they reached earlier in the week when investor sentiment became more positive about peace talks in Ukraine.


That optimism was petering out as Ukraine prepared for new Russian attacks, ahead of peace talks resuming on Friday.


Asian shares fell after Chinese PMI data showed manufacturing and services activity contracted in March.


At 0825 GMT, the MSCI World Equity index was down 0.2 percent on the day, while Europe’s STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent, just below the one-month high it hit on Tuesday.


The STOXX 600 was on track for a 5.8 percent drop in the first quarter of 2022, its biggest quarterly fall since it plunged 23 percent in the first quarter of 2020.


Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho said that investors were still cautious about Ukraine, with central banks facing a “stagflation environment.”


“It tends to be difficult for risk assets to perform with that backdrop but I think there’s some sort of sense of relief at the moment among investors ... it’s more tail risks being priced out than any good news being priced in,” he said.


A recent sell-off in US Treasuries paused and the 10-year Treasury yield edged lower, at 2.3416 percent, compared to its three-year high of 2.557 percent reached on Monday.


A key part of the yield curve steepened on Wednesday, unwinding recent moves betting that aggressive US Federal Reserve policy tightening could send the world’s largest economy into recession as it tries to curb soaring inflation.


European government bond yields were mostly down by around 3-4 basis points, as falling oil prices helped counter the recent sell-off in bonds. The German 10-year yield was set for its biggest monthly rise since 1996.


Following Wednesday’s data showing surging inflation in Germany and Spain, readings on Thursday showed French inflation hit 5.1 percent. Italian inflation data is due at 0900 GMT.


“With Russia’s invasion having lasted for over 5 weeks now, we’re increasingly seeing the impact reflected in the official inflation numbers,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note to clients.


Mizuho’s McCallum said he expected aggregate euro zone inflation data on Friday to be above economists’ expectations, but that a high reading was priced into the market.


The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1135, having been boosted earlier in the week by hopes for peace in Ukraine.


The dollar was little changed against the yen, with the pair at 121.935, having stabilized after the yen fell to its lowest since 2015 on Monday on expectations that the Bank of Japan would be markedly more dovish than the Fed.


Commodity-linked currencies such as the Norwegian crown were down.


Gold edged lower, but was still set for its biggest quarterly rise since September 2020.


Bitcoin was little changed at around $47,132.

Topics: economy UK European Union (EU) Europe Russia Ukraine

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Countries have slowly started shifting focus away from the war between Russia and Ukraine as they consider their energy policies.

Taiwan and the US are investing significant sums to meet climate targets and to shield consumers from soaring utility bills. 

Moreover, Spanish firm Cepsa SA is setting new strategies as part of its clean energy transition. 

However, firms such as Germany’s BASF are still facing uncertainties amid war repercussions. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Taiwan has pledged to spend NT$900 billion ($32 billion) between 2022 and 2030 in an attempt to double climate efforts as the country is projected to miss its 2025 target. The amount will be spent on renewable technologies, grid infrastructure, and energy storage, Bloomberg reported, citing a report by the National Development Council.
  • The US is planning to allocate as much as $3.16 billion to renovate thousands of homes in low-income areas into becoming more energy-efficient, while  simultaneously lowering utility bills, CNBC reported. This comes as part of a bigger $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill which President Biden signed into law in 2021.

Through a micro lens: 

  • Spanish multinational oil and gas company Cepsa SA — which is controlled by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund — has announced a new clean-energy centric strategy worth up to $8.9 billion as it seeks to secure new fuel sources to shift its operations to low carbon energy by 2030, Bloomberg reported. As part of the new strategy, the Madrid-based corporation will focus on developing energy such as green hydrogen and biofuels for heavy transportation including trucking, shipping, and airlines, Bloomberg reported, citing CEO Maarten Wetselaar. 
  • The second largest chemical producer in the world, BASF, has announced that production would have to come to a halt if natural gas supplies drop to less than half its requirements, Reuters reported. Headquartered in Germany, the firm cautioned that any shortage in supply will have a dual effect on chemical production as it will disrupt both the production process as well as the manufacturing of products.
Topics: Taiwan United States Renewable Energy

Saudi Arabia's TASI opens lower, oil prices fluctuate: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia's TASI opens lower, oil prices fluctuate: Opening bell
Updated 34 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Arabia's TASI opens lower, oil prices fluctuate: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia's TASI opens lower, oil prices fluctuate: Opening bell
Updated 34 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI opened lower as concerns linger about the ongoing tensions in Ukraine and erratic oil prices.

As of Thursday 10:09 a.m. Saudi time, TASI was 0.15 lower at 13,019, while the parallel market, Nomu, started unchanged at 24,945.

Energy prices fell as markets remained unsteady, with Brent crude down $4.01 to $109.44 a barrel, and US WTI crude lower by $4.81 to $103.01 a barrel as of 10:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., known as Amak, gained 1.78 percent leading the gainers in opening trading for the second consecutive day, while Middle East Healthcare Co., which fell 4.52 percent, was leading the fallers.

Among the banks, Alinma Bank edged down 0.39 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi remained unchanged.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading session 0.12 percent lower.

As both pharmaceutical giants reported declines in profit recently, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 0.27 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged down 0.51 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds

Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds
Updated 45 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds

Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds
Updated 45 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Initial public offering activity on Saudi Arabia’s primary index TASI soared 250 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, even as the Ukraine-Russia crisis roiled markets.

In what is considered the region’s most active IPO market, the value of initial share sales reached as high as $3.4 billion from $280 million during the same period in 2021.

The IPO buzz emerged following seven record offerings by East Pipes, Elm, Scientific and Medical Equipment House, Al-Dawaa Medical Services, Al Masane Al Kobra Mining, Nahdi Medical and Saudi Home Loans.

Pharma chain operator Nahdi topped the list as it raised $1.36 billion in the Kingdom’s biggest IPO since oil giant Aramco.

PIF-owned digital security firm Elm Co. was next, with $819 million in proceeds.

In the same quarter last year, the market was relatively idle, with only two offerings of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies and Theeb Rent a Car, generating proceeds amounting to $144 million and $136 million, respectively.

Despite ongoing geopolitical hurdles, strong oil prices, solid market debuts, and increased investor interest spurred activity in the Kingdom’s IPO market.

Speaking at the Saudi Capital Market Forum earlier this month, the CEO of the bourse, Mohammed Al-Rumaih, said 70 more IPOs are lined up for the current year on the main and parallel markets.

Companies’ interest in selling shares to the public increased over the past few years with the introduction of the parallel market, known as Nomu, where IPO activity is as busy as the main market.

TASI targets larger companies with the ability to bear big loads in data disclosure and governance, while smaller companies prefer to list on Nomu.

Nomu has recorded seven IPOs raising $608 million collectively this year.

The series of public offerings came in line with efforts to boost liquidity in Saudi Arabia’s capital market.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) initial public offerings (IPOs)

