OPEC+ agrees on current oil output unchanged despite pressure from consumers to increase more oil, Reuters reported, citing sources.
OPEC+ to stick to same oil output plan despite consumers' pressure
https://arab.news/yryzm
https://arab.news/yryzm
OPEC+ agrees on current oil output unchanged despite pressure from consumers to increase more oil, Reuters reported, citing sources.
OPEC+ says the International Energy Agency's decision to release 61.7 million barrels of oil stock, the largest such move in history, has failed to calm the market volatility.
The comments from OPEC+ nations came during the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday.
MORE TO FOLLOW
A rally in oil is set to continue with prices staying well above $100 this year as a parched market struggles to wean itself off Russian oil, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
A survey of 40 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $103.07 a barrel this year, a jump from the previous poll’s $91.15 consensus and the highest 2022 estimate yet in Reuters surveys.
The 2022 consensus for US crude was also hiked sharply to $98.49 a barrel from the prior $87.68 forecast.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entering a second month, global supply shortages approached 5 million to 6 million barrels per day while demand has risen to record highs.
Russian exports make up about 7 percent of global supply.
Fears over the fallout from the Ukraine war drove Brent to its highest in more than a decade in March to $139.13 per barrel.
“Geopolitics will steal the attention in the first half of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that the war could lead to “intensifying moments that could eventually include an embargo on Russian oil and gas.”
But the focus could then shift to the level of demand destruction from persistent high prices, he said.
Storm damage to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline has exacerbated supply concerns, analysts said.
Despite supply concerns, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, a group known as OPEC+, are still expected to stick to a modest increase in output in May.
“OPEC+ is in a delicate position, with Russia being a key non-OPEC signatory to the production cut agreement,” said DBS Bank lead energy analyst Suvro Sarkar.
A deal between Iran and world powers on Tehran’s nuclear work could herald the return of Iranian barrels and relieve some supply worries, although an agreement has faced delays.
Poll respondents were divided on when the market would see a balance between supply and demand, with estimates ranging from the second half of 2022 to 2024.
“We will see no rebalancing before the war in Ukraine is over,” said Frank Schallenberger, head of commodity research at LBBW.
RIYADH: Investment deals worth $13.8 billion were signed at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress held in Riyadh this week, which also saw global firms announce expansion plans into Saudi Arabia.
Entrepreneurs, investors, ecosystem leaders, and policymakers attended the event, which took place from March 27 to 30.
Silicon Valley figures, like Apple’s Steve Wozniak and Netflix’s Marc Randolph, also spoke.
A total of SR25.17 billion ($6.71 billion) worth of agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed at the event, including messaging platform Unifonic raising $125 million in what is the largest funding round ever closed by a Saudi startup.
Some SR22.89 billion worth of announcements were made. Venture capital and private equity funds reached SR3.71 billion, while SR109 million worth of investment rounds were made.
Among the 34 agreements signed on GEC’s first day were Lenskart, GoDaddy, Kitopi and Cars24 expanding into the Saudi market.
The deals covered a wide range of programs and projects, such as establishing new financial products for entrepreneurs, investing directly in businesses, and providing loan guarantees.
There were several big announcements, including the launch of new products and initiatives from the Social Development Bank that will support and empower entrepreneurs with a value of almost SR11.25 billion.
After the UAE, Saudi Arabia is the second-most funded nation in the Middle East and North Africa.
Three hundred million jobs should be created in the MENA region to achieve development goals, according to President of the World Bank, David Malpass.
While speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Malpass noted that MENA countries often fail to rise to developmental challenges, and it could have “serious implications for livelihoods and social stability across the region.”
According to Malpass, Gulf Cooperation Council countries were initially concerned about the global community’s desire to shift away from oil.
He noted that countries in the region should focus on deepening trade relationships, labor, capital mobility, investing in knowledge, and enabling a strong business environment.
He also lauded the enthusiasm of GCC countries to invest in hydrogen as promising.
“Renewables can replace fossil fuels for industrial and residential electricity generation,” said Malpass.
Gold inched lower on Thursday but prices were set for their biggest quarterly gain since September 2020, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,926.46 per ounce by 0245 GMT.
US gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,931.00.
Russia to ban sunflower seed exports
Russia will ban exports of sunflower seeds starting on Friday and impose an export quota of 1.5 million tons of sunflower oil between April 15 and Aug. 31, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.
The country has already taken steps to safeguard its food market in light of western sanctions.
Copper dips
London copper was set for a second straight quarterly gain on Thursday, even as prices dipped for the day on concerns over demand in top consumer China, which is grappling with its worst resurgence of Covid cases since early 2020.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to $10,325 a ton by 0421 GMT, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous session partly driven by a weak US dollar.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning trade 0.4 percent lower at $11,561.24 a ton.
Grains flat
Chicago grains were largely flat on Thursday, as cautious traders assessed the impact of the recent peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, both leading exporters of grains, and awaited the US plantings report.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade inched up 0.46 percent to $10.28-1/2 a bushel.
Chicago corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.37 a bushel while soybeans fell 0.56 percent to $16.54-3/4 a bushel.
Tesla signs secret nickel supply deal
Tesla Inc. has signed an undisclosed deal with Brazilian mining company Vale S.A. for the supply of nickel to the electric car maker, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The price of nickel, which is essential to making batteries for electric vehicles, had been rising steadily even before the conflict in Ukraine drove it up even further and triggered chaos at the London Metal Exchange in early March.
Prices of other metals used in cars, including aluminum, palladium, and lithium, have also soared recently.
Tesla, the world’s largest automaker, signed the multi-year supply deal with Vale for nickel from Canada, Bloomberg reported.
(With inputs from Reuters)