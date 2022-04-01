You are here

Internal bug promoted problematic content on Facebook

3D-printed images of the logos of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

  • Content rated “false” is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it
  • If someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Content identified as misleading or problematic were mistakenly prioritized in users’ Facebook feeds recently, thanks to a software bug that took six months to fix, according to tech site The Verge.
Facebook disputed the report, which was published Thursday, saying that it “vastly overstated what this bug was because ultimately it had no meaningful, long-term impact on problematic content,” according to Joe Osborne, a spokesman for parent company Meta.
But the bug was serious enough for a group of Facebook employees to draft an internal report referring to a “massive ranking failure” of content, The Verge reported.
In October, the employees noticed that some content which had been marked as questionable by external media — members of Facebook’s third-party fact-checking program — was nevertheless being favored by the algorithm to be widely distributed in users’ News Feeds.
“Unable to find the root cause, the engineers watched the surge subside a few weeks later and then flare up repeatedly until the ranking issue was fixed on March 11,” The Verge reported.
But according to Osborne, the bug affected “only a very small number of views” of content.
That’s because “the overwhelming majority of posts in Feed are not eligible to be down-ranked in the first place,” Osborne explained, adding that other mechanisms designed to limit views of “harmful” content remained in place, “including other demotions, fact-checking labels and violating content removals.”
AFP currently works with Facebook’s fact checking program in more than 80 countries and 24 languages. Under the program, which started in December 2016, Facebook pays to use fact checks from around 80 organizations, including media outlets and specialized fact checkers, on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.
Content rated “false” is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it. If someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading.
Those who still choose to share the post receive a notification with a link to the article. No posts are taken down. Fact checkers are free to choose how and what they wish to investigate.
 

Sync Summit wrap up: Keeping our bits and bytes in sync

The second day began with bestselling author Simon Sinek joining virtually for a discussion about the future of digital well-being. (Supplied)
The second day began with bestselling author Simon Sinek joining virtually for a discussion about the future of digital well-being. (Supplied)
Updated 01 April 2022
Jasmine Bager

Sync Summit wrap up: Keeping our bits and bytes in sync

The second day began with bestselling author Simon Sinek joining virtually for a discussion about the future of digital well-being. (Supplied)
  • Ithra concluded its first ever Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit on Wednesday with several main takeaways.
  • HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar, president of the Saudi Esports Federation, spoke about how gaming can be used for good
Updated 01 April 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Ithra concluded its first ever Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit on Wednesday with several main takeaways. 

The second day began with bestselling author Simon Sinek joining virtually for a discussion about the future of digital well-being. 

Sinek reminded viewers of some practical tips which he personally uses to help him stay present, like putting his phone on airplane mode during physical meetings and turning off notifications from all of his devices. 

But not everyone is able to realistically or safely shut off all devices. 

The summit shared some eye-opening statistics compiled over the last year, showing that 53 percent of people claimed that, when given the choice, they would rather live without a close friend than their phone. 

In a panel titled “The Power of Gaming,” panelists attempted to dispel the myths surrounding the gaming community. 

Within the discussion, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar, president of the Saudi Esports Federation, spoke about how gaming can be used for good.

“The game creation industry is very important in the Kingdom. It is a very effective way to encourage our children to use games as a way to represent and tell the world about our culture through a medium they can enjoy,” he told the crowd at the Sync Summit. 

“We have a rich history and culture of storytelling and poetry. We think of the stories you know around the world, ‘1001 Arabian Nights,’ ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves,’ we have such a rich history of stories, not religious, but storytelling and prose and poetry,” he added.

The prince emphasized the importance of providing young men and women in Saudi Arabia — and in the region — the chance to explore another avenue and reclaim their narrative to go beyond the mainstream and into the metaverse. 

In the panel “Looking Through the Digital Lens — Fact or Fiction?” Arab News’ Head of Research & Studies, Tarek Ali Ahmad, spoke about the dangers of spreading unverified WhatsApp content in the Arab world, and how we should all fact-check our own family members and friends. 

Many readers skim headlines and not read articles, so misinformation is often spread that way. 

Ali Ahmad was joined by Govindraj Ethiraj, founder of IndiaSpend & BOOMLive, India, and Dr. Sinan Aral, author and director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. The panel was moderated by UAE-based broadcast journalist Laura Buckwell. 

Other panels during the summit included two different townhall sessions, one entitled “The Great Reset,” where experts helped the audience redefine what we collectively and individually consider our digital norms.

Another, “Does the Internet Need Warning Labels,” saw experts ponder that important question. A panel was also dedicated entirely to “Gen Z Versus the Digital World,” with other panels discussing how to be responsible online.

 

Sync Summit: Emirati interviewer Anas Bukhash on finding his digital balance

Updated 31 March 2022
Jasmine Bager

Sync Summit: Emirati interviewer Anas Bukhash on finding his digital balance

  • A well-known Emirati serial entrepreneur, he is a professional interviewer with one of the most well-liked voices in the region
  • In 2021, Bukhash was selected as one of Arab News’ Top MENA-based podcasters of 2021 for his show, “ABtalks”
DHAHRAN: Anas Bukhash stood on stage at Ithra’s first Sync Summit wearing a light-colored traditional Emirati dishdasha and a big smile. In a sea of suits, he was authentically himself.

A well-known Emirati serial entrepreneur, who seamlessly flows in either Arabic or English, he is a professional interviewer with one of the most well-liked voices in the region.

In 2021, he was selected as one of Arab News’ Top MENA-based podcasters of 2021 for his show, “ABtalks,” where he conducts weekly one-on-one chats with local and international figures in sports, pop culture and the business world.

At Sync, he was in conversation with 16-year-old American Gitanjali Rao, who was TIME Magazine’s First-Ever “Kid of the Year” in 2020 and Isabella Plunkett, a community operations analyst from Ireland.

Their chat revolved around how digital technology has been positively and negatively impacting young minds. The panel offered some insights on how today’s youth are being affected by being so online — and what can and should be done to prioritize physical and mental health of this demographic during these uncertain times.

This is an era where everyone with a smart device has access to an abundance of information and connection is often available within our fingertips. Disconnecting becomes a choice.

Bukhash felt right at home — whether he speaks to two young people or 2,000 adults, he has a knack for extracting the vulnerable and raw sides from those he converses with. He gushes about how many of his guests willingly reveal their deepest, darkest moments. He proudly talks about how he has made grown men cry. But he always makes sure that everyone smiles at the end of their talk. He just wants people to listen and be heard.

“Fatherhood made me a bit softer — according to my mother. I was the firstborn, so I fell into that role very quickly of being ‘the good kid.’ It’s a certain role. In school, I wasn’t hated and I wasn’t the most popular — just neutral. I was good with everyone. I’m just neutral,” he told Arab News.

As a father to two “good boys,” Bukhash has made a name for himself in the industry and beyond, for trying to use personal narratives as a way to help make sense of the world we live in.
“I’m 40, so I am with the generation that grew up with no Internet. We grew up with no social media,” he said.

But transitioning from a person with an analog life to having 862,000 followers on Instagram and many others on different platforms required some work. Balancing being both online and offline has been his constant mission.

“I’m very disciplined. If you see my phones, I won’t have them face up. I have zero notifications on them. I love social media — it is my business. It’s how I take my content and share it with people. It’s how I connect to you,” he said.

“I do think we’re all hooked to our phones. Because so much is in it — your passport copies, your family groups and your emails. You can kind of do your job, at least 40 percent of it, on your phone today,” he said.

But life is more than just work. He started to learn about digital wellbeing after being invited to speak at Sync, and credits the summit with helping him solidify his plan to secure a healthier version of himself.

“Honestly, it’s the first time I was introduced to these terminologies by this (Sync Summit) event — I never put them together. You know ‘wellbeing’ and you know ‘digital,’ but ‘digital wellbeing’ was such an interesting combination to think about. What does that exactly mean? I think it’s your wellbeing and how that is regulated or looked after in the digital world,” he said.

To him, the ‘digital world’ is not a live creature with emotions, but a ‘beautiful tool’ that can either elevate or destroy. He likens social media to a hammer. With it, you could either build a table, or break your furniture.

He also practices what he preaches.

“Recently, I read an article about how kids would imitate behavior much more than advice. I like to be present and look at somebody — look at their face, look at their eyes. Listen to them. I really believe you’re a role model in your actions. And then we can always get back to the phone. It’s not going anywhere,” he said.

 

WhatsApp most popular app among Saudis: Survey

Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

WhatsApp most popular app among Saudis: Survey

WhatsApp most popular app among Saudis: Survey
LONDON: The results of a new survey on social media use in Saudi Arabia revealed on Thursday that WhatsApp is the most commonly used app in the Kingdom and has the highest top-of-mind awareness among Saudi adults.

The survey, conducted by the Saudi Center for Public Opinion Polling, sampled 1220 adults in the Kingdom during February 2022.

Results indicated that 92 percent of Saudis use WhatsApp, 79 percent YouTube, 77 percent Snapchat and 61 percent Twitter, while Instagram and TikTok account for 58 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

The study also revealed a relatively low usage of Facebook and LinkedIn in the Kingdom, with 88 percent of people absent from the platforms. Respondents noted the specific job-search and recruitment focus of LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, in terms of top-of-mind awareness, WhatsApp came first, with 33 percent of respondents saying it is the first app that comes to mind, followed by Snapchat with 30 percent, Twitter with 20 percent and Instagram with 7 percent.

Just 4 percent of respondents claimed that they did not use any of the applications.

The survey also studied the gender and age variations in terms of app usage.

Men tend to use Twitter and YouTube more, while women prefer Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

In terms of age, the results revealed that Saudis aged over 45 prefer WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter, while the younger group aged between 18 and 29 showed higher relative usage of Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.

The results revealed that WhatsApp was the most preferred application (32 percent). It was followed by Snapchat (26 percent), Twitter (12 percent), YouTube (9 percent), TikTok (8 percent) and Instagram (7 percent).

Saudis who prefer WhatsApp are older, while those who prefer TikTok and Snapchat tend to be younger, the survey found.

Respondents were asked about the positive and negative effects of using social media apps.  About 75 percent of people quoted positive effects, noting communication, self-learning and exchanging information as the top positive outcomes of app usage.

On the other hand, 48 percent of respondents thought that social media has negative effects, causing time-wasting, health problems and isolation from society. Respondents were also concerned over the spread of false information and the weakening of family relations.

Meta, Apple delivered user data to hackers posing as law enforcement: Reports

Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. (AFP)
Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. (AFP)
  • Reports revealed that Facebook’s parent Meta, as well as Apple Inc., provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials in 2021
LONDON: Reports revealed on Thursday that Facebook’s parent Meta, as well as Apple Inc., provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials in mid-2021.

The tech companies provided basic subscriber details, such as customer addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses to hackers in response to forged “emergency data requests.”

In some instances, the documents included forged signatures of real or fictional law enforcement officers.

Normally, such requests are only provided with a search warrant or subpoena signed by a judge, according to the reports. However, emergency requests do not require a court order.

“We review every data request for legal sufficiency and use advanced systems and processes to validate law enforcement requests and detect abuse,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement.

“We block known compromised accounts from making requests and work with law enforcement to respond to incidents involving suspected fraudulent requests, as we have done in this case.”

Cybersecurity researchers suspect that some of the hackers who sent the forged requests were minors located in the UK and the US. One is also believed to be the mastermind behind the cybercrime group Lapsus$, which hacked Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. and Nvidia Corp.

Meta and Apple were not the only known companies affected by fake emergency data requests. Reports indicated that hackers also contacted Snap Inc. with forged requests, but it is unclear if the company responded.

Apple and Meta both publish data on their compliance with emergency data requests. From July to December 2020, Apple received 1,162 emergency requests from 29 countries. According to its report, Apple provided data in response to 93 percent of those requests.

Meanwhile, Meta said it received 21,700 emergency requests from January to June 2021 globally, providing some data in response to 77 percent of cases.

UAE’s e& partners with Meta to drive innovation

Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture. (e&)
Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture. (e&)
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture. (e&)
  • UAE telecom giant e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced a new strategic partnership with Meta
LONDON: UAE telecom giant e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) on Thursday announced a new strategic partnership with Meta as it seeks to remodel itself as a tech company.

“Our partnership with Meta (Facebook’s parent company) is in line with our ambitious goals of creating limitless possibilities built on connections, connectivity and collaboration,” CEO Hatem Dowidar said.

“We are developing strong partnerships and identifying new growth opportunities as we advance our transformational journey for the benefit of our customer segments and shareholders. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Meta as we continue to create a more progressive business model.”

The collaboration will enable e& to become a leading tech player driving innovation, enhancing organizational performance and nurturing its internal culture across its footprint, Dowidar said.

As part of its strategy, the company will elevate its global positioning by zoning in on creative development and automation, immersive experiences and strategic partnerships.

“An important element in our partnership with Meta is to design powerful, seamless digital experiences for all our customers so that they are empowered to advance their own digital transformation agenda with our support,” Dowidar added.

“Our advanced 5G network will ensure that we provide a platform that combines multiple technologies to bring the internet to life and help our customers embrace a digital-first lifestyle more efficiently.”

Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture by creating customized learning paths and certifications, training and workshops, implementing robust internal communications plans, and heightening workplace collaboration, Dowidar said.

Fares Akkad, Meta’s regional director for MENA, said: “At Meta, we’re focused on continuing to build innovative products and tools, so we can keep helping businesses and partners connect with people.

“We are excited to work with e& to further grow their digital transformation journey and leverage Meta technologies to benefit their customer base.”

