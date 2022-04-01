You are here

GCC countries call for united effort to tackle climate change

Gulf countries have outlined plans for a joint approach to tackle climate change. (Supplied)
Gulf countries have outlined plans for a joint approach to tackle climate change. (Supplied)
GCC countries call for united effort to tackle climate change
Gulf countries have outlined plans for a joint approach to tackle climate change. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

GCC countries call for united effort to tackle climate change

Gulf countries have outlined plans for a joint approach to tackle climate change. (Supplied)
  • The seminar examined initiatives to cut greenhouse gas emissions, increase vegetation cover, and develop policies and programs to deal with climate change
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf countries have outlined plans for a joint approach to tackle climate change at a virtual seminar organized by Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council.

Shoura Council members and national representatives from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as officials from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy and National Center of Meteorology, took part in the seminar, which was held under the theme “GCC joint policies to implement the Middle East Green Initiative to face the repercussions of climate change.”

Ibrahim bin Mahmoud Al-Nahas, director of the seminar and a member of the Kingdom’s Shoura Council, described the virtual forum as an extension of Saudi Arabia’s leading role at international, regional and local levels in the face of climate change.

“This role was materialized through the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These two initiatives were highly praised and internationally recognized, given their lofty goals in terms of conservation of nature and facing the challenges of climate change,” he said.

As a result of the seminar Gulf councils and related entities will be able to exchange information to jointly contribute to the implementation of the Middle East Green initiative, he said.

Council member Saud Al-Ruwaili submitted a working paper reviewing the Kingdom’s initiatives to deal with the climate crisis and highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2060.

Al-Ruwaili said that the Shoura Council’s oversight and legislative role could help in efforts to address the dangers of climate change.

Participants in the seminar called for the oversight role of the legislative councils to be strengthened, and laws and regulations to be updated to help protect the environment.

A concerted effort by GCC countries was needed to meet the global challenge of climate change, they said.

Participants discussed the importance of preserving the environment as one of the pillars of sustainable development and warned that combating climate change is a priority given its close association with community stability.

The seminar examined initiatives to cut greenhouse gas emissions, increase vegetation cover, and develop policies and programs to deal with climate change.

SAUDI SHOURA GCC climate change

Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday: Saudi Supreme Court

Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday: Saudi Supreme Court
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday: Saudi Supreme Court

Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday: Saudi Supreme Court
  • First Ramadan since 2019 without COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The world's Muslims will mark the first day of Ramadan on Saturday after an official sighting of the new crescent moon, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Friday.

This will be the first year since 2019 that Ramadan in Saudi Arabia will be observed without coronavirus restrictions.

The Supreme Court also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, all citizens and residents of the Kingdom and all Muslims on the holy month, Saudi Press Agency reported.

 

Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Saudi Arabia

Kidana hosting Ramadan Nights festival in Makkah

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), represented by Kidana Development Company, has launched Ramadan Nights festival and events. (Supplied)
The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), represented by Kidana Development Company, has launched Ramadan Nights festival and events. (Supplied)
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Kidana hosting Ramadan Nights festival in Makkah

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), represented by Kidana Development Company, has launched Ramadan Nights festival and events. (Supplied)
  • Ramadan Nights includes several sections and events
  • It aims to achieve sustainable reconstruction of the holy site and improve quality of life in the city
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), represented by Kidana Development Company, has launched Ramadan Nights festival and events, which will be held on the pedestrian road of Muzdalifah from April 5-21.

The festival, which opens from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day, will provide an attractive recreational environment for residents and visitors in Makkah.

It aims to achieve sustainable reconstruction of the holy site and improve quality of life in the city.

Ramadan Nights includes several sections and events, including the Old Makkah Neighborhood, the Competition Theater, restaurants and cafes, a leisure area, an accompanying historical photography exhibition, a visual deception exhibition and a luxury restaurant in an adjacent historic site.

Events are distributed in four areas: The sidewalk area, dedicated to sports events and bicycle rentals; and the plaza area, the center of the event which features lighting displays, shops, a local market and an art market for local residents.

Other attractions include the historical works corner, the theater corner and stalls for popular food, arts and crafts, and games.

The plaza section also includes an art corner and a photo gallery dedicated to amateur painting. It will host cooking competitions.

The leisure section will be hosted in a historic area within the Holy Sites. It includes a luxury historical restaurant serving breakfast and suhoor.

Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Saudi Arabia Makkah

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy discusses bilateral relations with Finland, Georgia

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy discusses bilateral relations with Finland, Georgia
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy discusses bilateral relations with Finland, Georgia

Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy discusses bilateral relations with Finland, Georgia
  • Al-Ibrahim and Haavisto discussed the depth of bilateral ties between the two countries
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, met Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, during an official visit on Friday. 

Al-Ibrahim and Haavisto discussed the depth of bilateral ties between the two countries and their desire to strengthen them. 

Both expressed mutual interest in deepening strategic partnerships to serve common matters.

Earlier, Al-Ibrahim had met with Georgia’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries. 

Al-Ibrahim and Garibashvili discussed ways both countries can cooperate in areas of common interest, and they addressed the latest regional and international issues. 

During his visit, the Saudi minister also met with Levan Davitashvili, Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development.

Saudi Arabia Georgia Finland

Saudi authorities arrest 127 people in March after corruption investigations

Saudi authorities arrest 127 people in March after corruption investigations
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 127 people in March after corruption investigations

Saudi authorities arrest 127 people in March after corruption investigations
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, conducted 5,279 monitoring visits and interrogated 258 suspects between March 4 and the end of the month, according to officials.

The individuals who were questioned included employees of the ministries of defense, interior, national guard, health, justice, education, municipal and rural affairs, and housing, and workers from the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

As a result of the investigations, 127 citizens and residents were arrested in connection with allegation of bribery, abuse of position, money laundering and forgery. Some were released on bail while legal procedures are carried out in preparation for referral to the judiciary.

Saudi Arabia Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha)

As pandemic fears subside, Ramadan signifies a joyous return to normality in Saudi Arabia

As pandemic fears subside, Ramadan signifies a joyous return to normality in Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 April 2022
Zaid Khashogji

As pandemic fears subside, Ramadan signifies a joyous return to normality in Saudi Arabia

As pandemic fears subside, Ramadan signifies a joyous return to normality in Saudi Arabia
  • Easing of coronavirus curbs has given Saudis an added reason to celebrate
Updated 01 April 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: With Ramadan just around the corner, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions could not have come at a better time for Saudi Arabia’s residents and citizens.

Prayers in mosques, including the taraweeh, or late-night prayers, will resume after a two-year hiatus because of curbs on social gatherings. Bazars and other festive activities have also been given permission to operate, adding to the festive vibe.  

On March 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah for citizens and residents amid fears of COVID-19 spreading, while pilgrims’ visits to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah were also restricted.

In March this year, the Saudi health ministry lifted most precautionary and preventive measures related to the pandemic, including the wearing of face masks in public, and social distancing in public and private spaces. 

People living in the Kingdom shared their excitement at the move ahead of the holy month.  

“I’m happy to see Ramadan being celebrated in full swing,” Wid Massoud, 26, from Jeddah, told Arab News.

“It’s been a tough two years, socially, economically and psychologically, so bringing back the festive ambience is something to look forward to.”

She added: “The last two years have really opened my eyes. Spending time at the mosque has always been one of my favorite ways to unwind and connect with God during Ramadan. Now, only time will tell if it will be a comfortable option this year, too.” 

Massoud is the youngest in her family and still lives at home. “Our house is actually the grandparents’ home where everyone gathers for fitur every day. It will be lovely to have all my nieces and nephews around on a daily basis. That part of Ramadan has definitely been missed.”

The Jeddah resident said that she also had missed being part of “Khair for All,” a group of young volunteers who donate time and effort to help provide food and other necessities for those living in poorer areas of the city. 

For the past two years the Kingdom’s 35 million people have been waiting for the moment when they could put the curbs associated with the pandemic behind them. With daily cases now in the hundreds and falling, life does seem to be returning to normal. 

“I think it’s wonderful that all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at this time because for two years people have been living with uncertainty and fear of contracting the virus,” said Saud Al-Saud, 26, from Jeddah.

“The lifting of these restrictions shows that the virus can be overcome. It makes it even better that this has happened in time for Ramadan, so people can properly practice all the Ramadan activities.”

Al-Saud added: “I love how Ramadan brings whole communities together and everyone seems to be in a much better mood. It’s because Ramadan is a time where you get closer to God, so for me Ramadan is all about being the best Muslim I can be.

“This Ramadan, I’m looking forward to going to the less fortunate areas of my city and giving food parcels to people in need. It’s been a missed activity during the last two years.”

Saudi Arabia no longer require travelers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, provide a negative PCR test, or undergo quarantine on arrival in the Kingdom.

However, wearing masks indoors is still a requirement and people still need to show their immunity status on the Tawakkalna app to enter establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Saudi Arabia Ramadan

