Indian tech giant Infosys closes down operations in Russia over UK FinMin accusations

RIYADH: Indian tech giant Infosys halted its operations in Russia following accusations that co-founder NR Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, of profiting from the Putin regime.

The company is “in the process of urgently closing down its Russian operation” and “relocating staff to other countries,” the Guardian newspaper reported citing a source at Infosys.

The spokesperson declined to comment if the move was linked to the political pressure on Sunak.

The UK government and Sunak, have stressed that British companies should pull out of Russia in order to “inflict maximum economic pain” on Putin’s regime, but he has refused to comment on his wife Akshata Murthy’s 0.91% stake in Infosys, according to the Guardian.

Earlier, the firm stated that it committed $1 million towards Ukrainian victims relief efforts and denied having active business relationships with Russian enterprises.

Founded in 1981, the India-based multinational information technology firm provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services.