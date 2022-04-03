You are here

GCC stock exchanges record biggest quarterly gains since 2009: Kamco

GCC stock exchanges record biggest quarterly gains since 2009: Kamco
RIYADH: Stock exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council have recorded their biggest quarterly gains since 2009, propelled by a rally in the oil market.

MSCI GCC index, which captures the performance of indexes across the region, went up by 17.7 percent in the last quarter, according to a report by Kamco Invest.

Following the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a volatile energy market saw oil prices soaring to 14-year highs in early March, up 40 percent on a quarterly basis.

The war pushed capital markets into turmoil, but then again, a global-wide recovery was witnessed on the back of peace talks between both countries.

Propelled by gains in the materials and banks sectors, all GCC stock indexes ended the quarter higher, led by Abu Dhabi which surged 17.2 percent.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain were next, all posting gains between 15.4 and 16.4 percent. Dubai rose 10.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Oman advanced 1.8 percent.

RIYADH: Saudi Venture Capital, or SVC, and regional leader in seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs have launched a $40 million startup seed fund.

Over the next three years, the fund aims to back startups with growth potential, and provide over 20 startups each year with seed capital.

The fund’s size, which is around SR150 million ($40 million), will be utilized in the investment of early-stage startups operating in the technology and innovation sectors within Saudi Arabia.

Investment per company will range between SR750,000 and SR1.5 million.

The fund will also offer what is known as the Flat6Labs Riyadh Seed Program, which aims to help entrepreneurs to further develop their business skills, build their products, test market fit, enhance business models, and pitch to external investors.

“This startup seed fund was developed to foster the growth of the venture capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia at all stages, in an effort to fill a funding gap that resulted from the focus of venture capital funds and angel investors on investments beyond the seed stage,” a statement said, citing Nabeel Koshak, CEO of SVC.

The fund has a vision to help an estimated 180 entrepreneurs, create over 6,000 jobs in the Kingdom’s private sector, and facilitate the expansion of Saudi firms in the region.

The fund is also anticipated to raise the Kingdom’s digital economy’s share of GDP and increase the contribution of the non-oil private sector.

RIYADH: Indian tech giant Infosys halted its operations in Russia following accusations that co-founder NR Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, of profiting from the Putin regime. 

The company is “in the process of urgently closing down its Russian operation” and “relocating staff to other countries,” the Guardian newspaper reported citing a source at Infosys. 

The spokesperson declined to comment if the move was linked to the political pressure on Sunak. 

The UK government and Sunak, have stressed that British companies should pull out of Russia in order to “inflict maximum economic pain” on Putin’s regime, but he has refused to comment on his wife Akshata Murthy’s 0.91% stake in Infosys, according to the Guardian.

Earlier, the firm stated that it committed $1 million towards Ukrainian victims relief efforts and denied having active business relationships with Russian enterprises. 

Founded in 1981, the India-based multinational information technology firm provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services.  

The largest aluminum firm in the Middle East, Emirates Global Aluminum, or EGA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indonesian aluminum smelting company PT Inalum to boost Inalum’s aluminum by 400,000 tonnes per year, according to Khaleej Times.

This follows the declaration of the Indonesian President on the importance of mineral downstreaming for Indonesia, according to Husin Bagis, the Indonesian Ambassador.

CEO of Inalum,  Prio Santoso, has invited EGA to enter the aluminum industry value chain from upstream, midstream, to downstream.

EGA is willing to invest in the Asian country, given its  energy costs and renewable energy sources.

Once the MoU is implemented, EGA will immediately open its office in Indonesia.

"Currently EGA's production has reached 2.5 million tonnes per year, and cooperation with Inalum will increase our growth unorganically," Khaleej Times reported, citing EGA CEO Abdulnasser bin Kalban.

RIYADH: Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are affecting countries and firms worldwide. Lithuania is seen halting Russian imports and securing domestic supply, while France is asking people and businesses to reduce their usage to avoid a power shortage.

Separately, firms such as car maker Tesla are reporting record deliveries in Q1, despite the existing supply crunch that has been exacerbated by the war.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·Lithuania is planning to stop importing natural gas from Russia in order to meet local needs, making it the first European country to have cut dependence on Russian supplies, Reuters reported, citing the country’s energy minister.

That said, all-natural gas for the country’s local consumption is to be imported through the liquified natural gas terminal in the city of Klaipeda.

·France’s electricity grid manager has asked corporations and homes to slash consumption on Monday, amid high demand at a time when 50 percent of the country’s reactors are offline, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as projections indicate that while consumption on Monday could hit 73,000 MW, generation will stand at only 65,000 MW.

·Japan is contemplating the expansion of a gasoline and other fuels-related subsidy to cushion consumers from rallying energy costs, US News reported, citing the country’s industry minister.

If applied, the measure will be part of  a relief package put together by the Asian country’s prime minister Fumio Kishida to shield the economy from skyrocketing costs associated with fuels and raw materials.

Through a micro lens: 

·American electric vehicle company Tesla reported record deliveries in the first quarter of 2022 vehicles, despite a slip in production due to the supply crunch, Bloomberg reported.

Deliveries in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 310,048 vehicles, up 68 percent from the corresponding period a year earlier.

·American multinational oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil has received a green light from Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency to commence work on its fourth offshore oil project in the South African country, Reuters reported.

Also referred to as Yellowtail, the project is the latest out of 10 anticipated oil producing projects this decade.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower on the first day of trading in April as oil prices continue to fluctuate, creating fears among investors.

As of Sunday 10:37 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, was down 0.18 percent maintaining its 13,000-point level, while parallel market Nomu shed 1.92 percent at 24,530.

Oil prices fell at the close on Friday, with Brent crude reaching $104.39 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate falling to $99.27.

Al Alujain Holding Corp. led the gainers with an increase of 9.89 percent, while Al Jouf Cement Co. led the fallers with a drop of 5.61 percent.

Also among the fallers, Yamama Cement Co. fell 1.23 percent, after signing a $426 billion financing agreement with SNB, while Al Jouf Cement Co. fell 5.42 percent.

Among the financial sector companies, Alinma Bank edged down 0.26 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.12 percent.

Pharma giants Nahdi Medical Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co. both rose 0.26 percent and 0.67 percent respectively.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading session 1.04 percent lower.

The shares of Jabal Omar Development Company jumped 2.84 percent, following the issuance of more than 225 million new shares on April 2 to the fund’s unitholders.

 

