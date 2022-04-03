You are here

Campaign to support charitable work in Saudi Arabia

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Hundreds of nonprofit organizations have participated in the awareness campaign with the aim of portraying a positive image of the Saudi nonprofit sector and its developmental role
RIYADH: The King Khalid Foundation has launched an awareness campaign to support the nonprofit sector in the Kingdom.

The campaign celebrates the month of giving, in which Saudi NGOs are most active, to serve society and the less fortunate.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Kingdom witnesses a rush in charity work from individuals and charities, who support, volunteer, donate and participate in other activities in the nonprofit sector.

This is the third time the King Khalid Foundation’s campaign has been launched and it is adopting the hashtag #Trustworthy on social media.

Hundreds of nonprofit organizations have participated in the awareness campaign with the aim of portraying a positive image of the Saudi nonprofit sector and its developmental role.

The campaign aims to enhance the community’s confidence in NGOs and encourage participation, volunteering, donation and membership in nonprofit organizations.

It emphasizes the crucial role of the Saudi nonprofit sector as a reliable development partner that adheres to the highest standards of governance, accountability and transparency and contributes directly to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The King Khalid Foundation encourages individuals and entities to double their efforts during the holy month of Ramadan this year to support NGOs in the Kingdom, given the essential role of organizations in social development and prosperity.

Established in 2001, the foundation works to promote equal opportunities in Saudi society, build the capabilities of the nonprofit sector, increase its social and development impact and contribute to supporting decision-makers in developing national policies to achieve social development.

Topics: King Khalid foundation

  • Demand for Ramadan-themed decorations, fabrics have skyrocketed this year following the pandemic
JEDDAH: Each year before the holy month begins, women in Saudi Arabia dress up their homes with the trendiest Ramadan-themed decorations.

Samer Musa, a Ramadan decoration shop owner in Al-Balad, told Arab News that demand has skyrocketed this year, following the pandemic.

“Usually, demand begins to reach its peak two weeks prior to Ramadan, but since there are fewer social distancing restrictions this year, sales started to increase significantly a month ago,” he said.

Popular decoration items include lanterns of varying sizes and colors, twinkle lights, crescent moons, textile products like the “shkaly,” a vintage printed fabric with a distinctive bright pink rose, and “khayamiya,” a fabric bearing geometric and curvilinear arabesque patterns.

Musa said that the trendiest items this year are “golden metal lanterns, printed cushions and retro Egyptian cartoon figures such as Bakkar, Buji, Tamtam, and others.”

Trendiest items this year are golden metal lanterns, printed cushions and retro Egyptian cartoon figures such as Bakkar, Buji, Tamtam, and others.

Samer Musa, Shop owner in Al-Balad

Decorations can be bought online or from stores such as CenterPoint, IKEA, SACO, and Al Hadaya Center, which have separate sections for Ramadan-themed party items and decorations.

Nema Fadhel, a mother of five and a collector of Ramadan lanterns, said that she prepares her Ramadan decorations two months in advance.

“I have a collection of 15 lanterns, and the collection is still growing. Usually, I bring them from Egypt and Jordan and stores like Al Hadaya Center as well as Al-Balad as they offer the best trending collections of lanterns, twinkle lights, straw baskets and candles. To guarantee getting a unique lantern, I order from Instagram shops,” she said.

In addition to bringing a cheerful atmosphere to the home, Ramadan decorations motivate kids to stick to their fasting, Fadhel said.

“I make sure to make some decorations from scratch with my kids. It is a way to instill the love of this month within them, and it helps us as parents to familiarize them with the concept of fasting,” Fadhel said.

“Gargee’an” is another common Ramadan celebration in some Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia. The festive event, which takes place on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Sha’ban and on the 15th night of Ramadan, requires much in the way of decorating and preparations.

Usually, ladies and kids dress up in Ramadan jalabiyas and distribute Ramadan-themed giveaways and sweets to each other.

With Ramadan just a few days away, Al-Harthi Exhibition Center in Jeddah, which was turned into a COVID-19 vaccination center, opened its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Manal Mubarak, one of the visitors, told Arab News: “I like to come here every year, and I am so glad that we can enjoy Ramadan decoration shopping again after two years of pandemic.”

Mubarak has a corner in her living room dedicated to Ramadan decorations.

“I like to renew my Ramadan decoration every year, and this year I am mesmerized by the lanterns, tables and trays at the exhibition center. The cushions also are so beautiful,” she said.

Families can shop the exhibition, open until April 2, for the best Ramadan decorations, clothes and food items, including many Egyptian and local products.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan Saudi Arabia

Fashion fits in Ramadan as part of culture and civilization, say Saudi designers

  • ‘Fashion in Ramadan plays a major role in giving the season a distinctive character and a special identity’
JEDDAH: Aside from the religious and spiritual duties that Muslims strive to complete during Ramadan, the fasting month is also a time for gatherings and maintaining kinship. This means it is also an occasion to dress up and look one’s best.
Women put away their jeans and shirts and put on their jalabiya or dar’aa, quintessential dresses for Ramadan.
Saudi fashion designer Wafa Al-Jaffali has created a Ramadan collection inspired by the environment.
“My design for this Ramadan season combined traditional works from the environment of the south inlaid with beads, as well as the sun's rays in many of my pieces in addition to the waves of the sea,” Al-Jaffali told Arab News. “Ramadan is the month of mercy, devotion, and closeness to the ties of kinship, which requires us to contribute in one way or another to meet the demand of female citizens and residents in a variety that uses a decorative and cultural character in our diverse homeland with its 13 regions.”

The month of Ramadan is the month of fasting and the main purpose is detachment from a materialistic life, and this reflects in the simplicity of the jalabiya and its special characteristics that it is light, comfortable, and minimal at the same time.

Lian Bahddad, Self-taught fashion designer

Women and girls had an emotional relationship when it came to clothing on special occasions, she said.
“And this is followed by the economic situation of each woman, and this puts pressure on us to go along with everyone and meet their needs.”
Her collection predominantly comprises simple materials that can be embroidered. “In our grandmothers’ era they used taffeta, rama, silk, and other fabrics, which all enabled them at the time to work manually with needles, threads, sequins, and beads from their environment, to draw patterns of palm trees, the sun, and the moon.”
She said the jalabiya was an iconic fashion piece during Ramadan because it was how women dressed back in the day, and it was being modernized with contemporary designs.
“It’s a historic fashion item that tells the history of our mothers and grandmothers and carries pictures of the past while updating it with everything new, whether hand-sewn or made with a tailoring machine.”
Lian Bahddad, 23, is a Saudi marketing graduate who taught herself fashion design. She said fashion was an integral part of people’s culture and civilization.
“Fashion in Ramadan plays a major role in giving the season a distinctive character and a special identity that distinguishes it from the rest of the seasons,” she told Arab News, “especially in the Middle East, which is distinguished by its wide easy to wear cuts, modesty, and cool airy fabrics.”
Bahddad said the fashion industry was growing globally every year and that, not so long ago, international brands began designing Ramadan collections targeting the Arab market.

FASTFACTS

● Women put away their jeans and shirts and put on their jalabiya or dar’aa, quintessential dresses for Ramadan.

● Saudi fashion designer Wafa Al-Jaffali said the jalabiya was an iconic fashion piece during Ramadan because it was how women dressed back in the day, and it was being modernized with contemporary designs.

It was doubling in size every year, she added, with designs inspired by the jalabiya, the kaftan, the thobe, and the dar’aa. “And this would not have happened without the direction of local designers every year to add their creative touches to it, to add style to the characteristic of the fashion in Ramadan which led to the high demand.”
The young designer said the clothes people wore were an expression of their personalities and moods. “Clothes and their styling are an art in itself. A lot can be said about our appearance for each occasion. An awareness of the dress code on every occasion is important. In some cultures, it can indicate a lack of respect for the people and the occasion itself.”
She said the jalabiya started out as a men’s robe from Egypt, Sudan, and Morocco, with its origins going back to the Ottoman Empire, but that these days it was a minimalistic and loose-fitting women's outfit.
“The month of Ramadan is the month of fasting and the main purpose is detachment from a materialistic life, and this reflects in the simplicity of the jalabiya and its special characteristics that it is light, comfortable, and minimal at the same time. And the gatherings between family and friends at the time of breaking the fast is what led designers into taking advantage of this season to innovate different styles, but the concept is the same.”
Saudi freelance designer Darin Basyoni said as Ramadan was a month of gatherings, and its spiritual atmosphere gave people the energy to go out, they needed to look elegant and fashionable in a special way for these gatherings.
“To look good you need to dress nicely. Occasions usually have a special theme or spirit that gives that occasion its identity,” she told Arab News.
Her Ramadan collection is inspired by traditional Saudi patterns and the environment.
“I wanted my first collection to represent my country’s tradition, therefore, my main inspirations were the Sado pattern and nature.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan saudi fashion

Saudi Arabia played 'critical role' in global COVID-19 response

  • Saudi Arabia made crucial efforts to help close the global vaccine equity gap, says Gavi board chair
RIYADH: The chair of the board of vaccine group Gavi, José Manuel Barroso, said Saudi Arabia played a critical role in the global COVID-19 response, and made crucial efforts to help close the global vaccine equity gap.

COVAX, the global COVID-19 vaccine initiative, co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, alongside key delivery partner UNICEF, is raising urgent funds to support lower-income countries’ COVID-19 vaccination needs, and Barroso conducted a number of virtual meetings with senior Saudi officials to discuss it.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Barroso, who is also the former prime minister of Portugal and president of the European Commission, said: “I indeed had the pleasure of attending virtual meetings with key officials at the Ministry of Finance in Saudi Arabia and the leadership of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to discuss COVAX’s ongoing fundraising effort. CEO of Gavi Dr. Seth Berkley spoke to officials at the Ministry of Health to discuss how Saudi Arabia’s support could contribute to our efforts to break COVID in 2022.

Decades before the pandemic, Saudi Arabia invested in its healthcare systems and focused on increasing the number of healthcare workers. This investment and preparation meant that when the pandemic hit, Saudi Arabia was better equipped than most countries to handle the virus.

José Manuel Barroso

“I also had a very positive virtual meeting with Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where we agreed to work together on shared objectives for global good and solidarity,” he added.

“Saudi Arabia has played a critical role in the global COVID-19 response. In November 2020, as the chair of the G20 Summit in Riyadh, the country succeeded in mobilizing donors to commit sizable funding to respond internationally to the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting to over $825 million including vaccines, medical supplies and medical equipment for 33 countries.

“This money has helped protect millions of lives, but the pandemic will continue to evolve and we must be prepared.”

There is sufficient supply to meet countries’ COVID-19 vaccine demands, but seeing a new COVID variant emerging every four months, it is absolutely critical that the world avoid the scenario of 2020 when money had to be raised before doses could be secured, Barroso said.

“We have learned the importance of securing funding ahead of time, especially should variant-adapted vaccines be required or if additional annual booster shots are needed. To mitigate against this risk, COVAX is seeking to secure contingent funding of $2.7 billion so that we are ready to place orders for additional vaccines as soon as they are needed.

“This ability to move rapidly is essential not only from a vaccine equity standpoint, but it is also necessary from a health security standpoint. Our focus is also on helping countries protect as many people as possible, which is why we are seeking $1 billion for in-country delivery, to improve both the rollout and uptake of vaccines,” said Barroso.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia, together with the rest of the GCC states, can also extend stronger support to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

“Of the 92 countries eligible to receive donor-funded vaccines through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment, 37 are OIC member states and over 740 million, or over 60 percent of all COVAX vaccine doses, have been delivered to these nations. With Ramadan beginning, it is an opportune time to demonstrate solidarity with low and low-middle income countries,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia allocated $150 million to support the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment, $5.3 million was pledged by KSrelief, and we have also received $2.3 million from the Gamers Without Borders initiative of Saudi Esports. This support, pooled together with funding from other donor countries has enabled COVAX to deliver over 1.4 billion doses worldwide, protecting millions of lives across 144 countries, including 83 lower-income countries and territories.

“Efforts like this are helping to close the global vaccine equity gap, and there has been an increase in global vaccine coverage in recent months.”

However, the world urgently needs to make sure vaccines end up in arms at a faster rate, so as not to leave space for the virus to mutate, he added.

With additional support, he said, Gavi and COVAX can help countries remove barriers preventing vaccine uptake by providing technical assistance, funding for vaccinators and health workers and support to build delivery systems, as they have done over the last few months disbursing over $600 million of delivery funding.

On Saudi Arabia’s successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barroso said: “Decades before the pandemic, Saudi Arabia invested in its healthcare systems and focused on increasing the number of healthcare workers. This investment and preparation meant that when the pandemic hit, Saudi Arabia was better equipped than most countries to handle the virus.

“This is a great lesson for the world and demonstrates the importance of investing in our health systems and preparing for future pandemics and disease outbreaks. With over 62 million vaccine doses administered, and strong community awareness of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia’s response to the pandemic should be applauded.”

Adding that the pandemic is far from over, he noted: “We are living through the worst pandemic in a hundred years, and while the global vaccine equity gap has started to close, there are still ample differences in vaccine coverage between the poorest and the highest-income countries. There have been over 6 million official deaths from COVID-19 with the global economy shrinking by $12.5 trillion.

“This is not the time for the world to become complacent; we have seen a new variant emerge every four months. In fact, a sub-variant of the highly transmissible omicron version of coronavirus, known as BA.2, is now dominant worldwide, prompting surges in many countries in Europe and Asia,” he added.

Barroso said COVAX has built a global procurement, shipment and delivery system to improve vaccine equity and bring COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income countries, resulting in the delivery of over 1.4 billion doses to 144 countries.

Transparency has been a fundamental part of the process of COVAX management, he added, adding COVAX regularly updates and consults with key partners and governments, and holds targeted briefings.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Saudi Arabia COVAX

Saudi culture minister concludes talks with Indian filmmakers

  • Prince Badr headed a delegation that visited India for three days to discuss opportunities for cooperation with the country’s film industry
RIYADH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud concluded talks on Sunday with Indian filmmakers and marquee actors aimed at bringing their knowledge and expertise to the Kingdom.
Prince Badr, who is also chairman of the Saudi Film Commission, said the visit comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its capabilities in the film industry in an increasingly interconnected world. It has become necessary to promote meaningful cultural exchange with the world, he added.
“Film is a powerful tool in this context, in addition to its important contribution to the economy,” said Prince Badr.
“Our visit to India has enabled us to strengthen our relationship with the thriving film industry in India, in an effort to explore more partnership opportunities and knowledge exchange, which will help us achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Prince Badr headed a delegation that visited India for three days to discuss opportunities for cooperation with the country’s film industry. 
The delegation consisted of representatives from the Saudi Film Commission and Film AlUla.
Prince Badr met with with several Indian producers and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. 
The minister seeks to implement training programs, develop investment opportunities and support film-production infrastructure in the Kingdom.
The meetings also witnessed a presentation of the Red Sea International Film Festival, and how it contributes to the region’s film industry and can potentially make Indian movies.
Saudi Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Ayaf Al-Qahtani said: “In light of the infrastructure, development and promising talents, the Kingdom is ready to be an attractive location for filmmakers in the world, hoping that this cooperation will result in further development of the film sector in the Kingdom.”

Topics: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud Saudi Film Commission Indian filmmakers Saudi-India

ThePlace: Umm Sarhij, a landmark of the desert in the Tabuk region

  • It attracts them to wander in its open museum of mountains and sandstone formed by erosion over the centuries into geometric shapes
Hasma desert in the Tabuk region, which is located geologically within the Al-Saq Formation, includes distinctive rock formations that give visitors a feeling of antiquity, spaciousness and calmness. It attracts them to wander in its open museum of mountains and sandstone formed by erosion
over the centuries into geometric shapes and encourages them to explore its geological secrets.
One rock formation in Umm Sarhij, west of Tabuk, stands out as a landmark of the desert It is about 30 meters tall on a small and slender base. Its unique formation, as explained by Dr. Ahmed Al-Nashti, a former professor at the faculty of earth sciences at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, is due to the wind erosion over the years. Since the grains of sand blown by the wind against the rock were too heavy to be lifted higher than about a meter and a half, the erosion only affected the lower part. This makes for a rare and aesthetically very pleasing rock formation.

 

Topics: ThePlace

