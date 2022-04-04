Turkey’s trade deficit hits $8.24bn in March amid skyrocketing energy costs

RIYADH: Turkey’s trade deficit has reached $8.24 billion in March, as a result of skyrocketing energy prices, according to Bloomberg.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are overpowering the government’s plans to support the lira with a substantial current-account surplus in 2022, the news site reported.

The quarterly deficit stood at $26.48 billion, 138 percent wider than the corresponding period a year earlier, Bloomberg added, citing data from the trade ministry.

Exports surged an estimated 20 percent to reach $22.7 billion, while imports increased 31 percent to reach $30.9 billion.

When compared to a year earlier, energy imports jumped 156 percent to reach $8.4 billion.

Together, the losses and high energy prices pushed Turkey’s inflation last month to a two decade high of over 61 percent.

In addition, the Lira has been under significant pressure, and has seen significant falls in recent months, as the economy struggles.