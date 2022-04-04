Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in US offices

LONDON: Facebook-owner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday.
The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the omicron variant situation.
“We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place,” said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.
Ministry of Media’s new initiative to enable digital transformation of the local press met with skepticism in the journalism community
Newspapers in the Kingdom are private businesses and are on the brink of bankruptcy, with many editors blaming their own CEOs and consultants
Updated 04 April 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: At a star-studded event marking the 100-year anniversary of Umm Al-Qura — Saudi Arabia’s official newspaper of record — the Kingdom’s acting minister of media, Dr. Majid Al-Qassabi, announced the launch of five new ministerial initiatives to the audience, which included high-level officials, academics and, of course, a large number of journalists.
The initiatives included establishing a Saudi Media National Archives Center and a Saudi Media Museum, holding an Umm Al-Qura Media Forum every two years, launching a “Mediathon” in partnership with the national telecom company STC that aims toward coming up with innovative future media ideas, and finally and most notably, launching the second phase of the Support and Enabling Program for the Saudi Newspaper Institutions for Digital Transformation.
The announcement of a program to support newspapers in Saudi Arabia was the highlight of the evening for the many journalists attending, with the reaction being torn between those expressing relief over a plan they waited years to hear, and others who were skeptical, saying that this will be another failed attempt at a mission almost every media minister in the past recent years has attempted.
“If anyone could do it (save the Saudi newspapers), it’s definitely Al-Qassabi,” one journalist attending the event told Arab News.
Al-Qassabi has been in his role since 2020, as well as the Kingdom’s minister of commerce. One of his first statements upon assuming the role was telling his colleagues at the ministry: “Your performance has not been satisfactory.”
A few months later, he arranged to meet with local newspaper editors virtually, listen to their financial woes and promise to look into the possibility of a rescue plan.
Al-Qassabi is renowned as a seasoned, trusted and influential bureaucrat in the Royal Court, to the extent many junior staff refer to him as “minister of ministers.” Apart from handling the commerce and media portfolios, he also spearheads several committees and handles dozens of crucial government-related assignments.
-------
Read the Research & Studies Unit report: The Myth of Digital Transformation here
-------
However, the topic of saving Saudi newspapers has been a contentious issue in the Kingdom since the collapse of oil prices in 2015 that had an adverse effect on both government and corporate advertising and subscriptions.
The main sources of revenue for local dailies took a beating and thus expedited their decline in line with the global trend at the time, where newspaper companies were shuttering every day in almost every country due to the impact of the digital revolution.
Since then, every media minister who has been appointed has tried to introduce initiatives to save the industry, yet none have been successful and several of the Kingdom’s newspapers have either had to lay off employees, delay or reduce salaries or stop printing altogether.
Contrary to what many might think — apart from the government-owned Umm Al-Qura — all other newspapers in the Kingdom are privately owned businesses and do not receive financial aid from the government.
In essence, this means — as put in a controversial October 2021 column by the longtime editor-in-chief of the Riyadh-based Al-Jazirah newspaper Khalid Al-Malik — that Saudi Arabia risks seeing “a day in the near future where we will have no journalism and no journalism establishments.”
Al-Malik, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Association of Journalists — the closest thing the Kingdom has to a journalism union — criticized the hesitation in finding what he described as a “road map to save Saudi newspapers.”
“We have not, and never will, lose hope that support for newspaper establishments is coming,” he wrote, adding that he believes “King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will never accept the death of our journalism … or that reporters and columnists disappear from the media scene in light of a global press crisis that not a single country has survived.”
Government entities only appreciate the role of the media when it praises them for free. But when it is critical, they end up denying newspaper advertising, limiting them with lawsuits, and not replying to inquiries.
Mowafaq Al-Nowaiser, Editor-in-Chief of Makkah newspaper
Khoja’s views represent another faction of government advisers who believe that since the majority of newspapers are privately owned businesses, free-market rules must apply; and if they are not able to make a profit, they should simply exit the market.
Such views are aided by the fact that had it not been for the mismanagement of Saudi media companies over the past years, the newspapers would have been in a much better and more resilient place today.
In the Saudi newspaper industry, the term “management” usually refers to CEOs or general managers who make the financial, commercial and administrative decisions, while editors are restricted to making editorial decisions and are responsible for reach and influence.
According to Makkah Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief Mowafaq Al-Nowaiser, a common problem is that CEOs often come in with no media experience or any understanding of journalism’s requirements.
“The walls of newspaper establishments are low, so even a nobody can climb them and throw their garbage in their (newspaper’s) backyard,” he wrote in a column about the matter last February.
In his column, Al-Nowaiser attempted to explain part of the reasons of how newspaper establishments in the Kingdom went from making profits to becoming broke in the last decade.
He explained that Saudi newspapers lived their heyday in the three decades that preceded 2012 due to the “large size of the advertising pie which brought in seven- or eight-digit yearly profits.”
He blames companies’ management for wrong decisions and wasteful spending on everything apart from content, in what he described as “cosmetic investments” such as colored printing and glossy paper.
Many of Al-Nowaiser’s colleagues share his cynical views of the management of Saudi newspapers, arguing that they are the main reason for their destruction.
“We have a real and transparent case of a media company where the management top executives receive salaries and bonuses which are comparable only to Aramco, the world’s largest oil-producing company,” said one longtime editor, who is also a member of the Saudi Association of Journalists (SAJ).
“Disproportionately highly paid board members and C-level executives were and remain a common problem in Saudi media companies, because these same executives are the first to cut budgets of editors and journalists, while they spend bottomless amounts on strategy and management consulting firms,” he added.
In most situations, these consultants are used to convincing boards of recycled strategies that do not work. The SAJ member that Arab News spoke to explained that his worst fear is that these same consultants and media companies’ senior executives end up becoming advisers to the Media Ministry to help rescue the industry.
“That would be disastrous, what we often end up with after pouring millions on consultants is a glorified social media strategy instead of a strategy to save the newspaper,” he added.
“In other words, newspaper companies are paying an arm and a leg to management consultants and their own executives to create a strategy that will only end up making money for the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Google who are the source of the problem for newspapers today.”
-------
Read the Research & Studies Unit report: Save the Press here
-------
Such arguments only empower the reluctant factions in government to step in and save the newspaper industry, fearing that with such management on top of media companies, no matter how money is poured, the return on investment would simply be immediate patch up solutions and the problem will resurface in a few years.
For Al-Nowaiser, the problem is far more complicated. To start with, he doesn’t believe that there are enough people — be it in the government or the private sector — who know what they are talking about, or even what “digital transformation” means for the newspaper industry when nearly all Saudi newspapers already have websites, social media accounts, videos and podcasts.
“The term (digital transformation) came up 10 years ago, but nobody paid attention. However, when it came up again with the reforms the Kingdom has been undergoing, it became a public and official demand,” he wrote, arguing that few in the current media scene actually understand what it means.
“I am almost certain that if you ask 100 different stakeholders that have to do with media, be them editors-in-chief, general managers, board members, owners, government officials, practitioners or academics about the concept of digital transformation, we will not find any consensus among even 10 of them,” he concluded in his February article.
So what exactly does the Media Ministry initiative to support and enable the digital transformation for Saudi newspapers actually entail?
Arab News attempted to contact Dr. Abdullah Al-Maghlooth, official spokesperson for the Media Ministry, but received no comment or explanation.
“I wish that there was more explanation from the ministry or the center of government communication,” Al-Nowaiser told Arab News, adding that it is remarkable that as a newspaper editor himself he knows nothing of the details of this program.
“For instance, the initiative indicates its the second phase of the program, here I can’t help but ask: What were the deliverables of the first phase that were completed which led us to move to phase two?”
However, for Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas, discussing digital transformation before discussing journalists’ rights and responsibilities, an agreed freedom of information act and updating the legal framework and government media guidelines would amount to putting “the carriage in front of the horse.”
“The truth of the matter is that we are in the content industry. We can talk a lot about digital transformation and about platforms, but these are all means to an end. The end is the content or the information that we produce, and what we desperately need from the Media Ministry and the government as a whole is more access and more transparency so that we can produce more meaningful and useful content for our audience,” he added.
Significantly, in a recent interview with The Atlantic, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signaled that he would like the media in the Kingdom to challenge the government more.
“I believe the Saudi media should criticize the government’s work, the government’s plans, whatever, because that’s healthy,” he had told the US magazine.
Yet, it seems for journalism to be revived in the Kingdom, it is going to require a significant booster shot. Most journalists Arab News spoke to said money is important, but the more important aspect is government officials who understand media and how it works, paired with media company executives who actually have experience in running media companies.
What we desperately need from the Ministry of Media, and the government as a whole, is more access and more transparency so that we can produce more meaningful and useful content for our audience
In it, he elaborated on how most government entities “only appreciate the role of media when it praises them for free.” However, when journalists do their job and are critical, then these government entities end up “denying them their share of advertising, limiting their authority with lawsuits, not replying to inquiries and referring them to the center of government communications.”
“To be honest, without access to information you really can’t build a successful news outlet,” added Abbas.
“If you look at the success of major sites like WikiLeaks, BuzzFeed or even something as simple as Craigslist, you will realize that it is all about the content not about the digital transformation, design or applications.
“Of course, debts need to be paid and a restructuring of media companies is needed, perhaps the industry should also consider some mergers and acquisitions. However, if all we will be getting are different platforms that will all copy and paste the same content posted on the Saudi Press Agency, then why bother?”
Meanwhile, other journalists told Arab News that it is good that part of the ministry’s initiative was building a museum, “because if this new ministerial initiative for digital transformation doesn’t work, that’s where all the newspaper brands of Saudi Arabia will are going to end up,” said one journalist as he scrolled through his endless Twitter feed.
• Tarek Ali Ahmad is the head of the Research & Studies Unit at Arab News and co-author of two reports on the subject: ‘The Myth of Digital Transformation’ and ‘Save the Press’
Political caricature category was won by Raafat Ahmed Al-Khatib, a Jordanian artist currently residing in the US
The graphic novels category was won by Buraq Rima, a Lebanese artist living in Brussels, for his novel “By Taxi”
Updated 03 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Artists specializing in caricatures and comics from Iraq, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Palestine were recognized in the various categories of the seventh Mahmoud Kahil Award, which is granted by the Mu’taz and Rada Sawwaf Arab Comics Initiative at the American University of Beirut.
The political caricature category, the most prominent of the awards and worth $10,000, was won by Raafat Ahmed Al-Khatib, a Jordanian artist currently residing in the US.
The graphic novels category was won by Buraq Rima, a Lebanese artist living in Brussels, for his novel “By Taxi.”
The Egyptian Mohammed Salah won the comic strip award for the second time, in recognition of his excellence, imagination and remarkably developed style.
The Lebanese Karen Kayrouz won the award for graphic and expressive cartoons.
The award for children’s book illustrations was won by the Palestinian artist Baraa Ahmed Ismail Al-Aaw for her book “A Chasing.” She arrived in Beirut to receive her award from the Gaza Strip, despite all the obstacles.
Iraqi artist Ali Mandlawi was awarded the honorary “Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievements” award.
This award is given in appreciation of those who have spent a quarter of a century or more in the service of the art of comic strips, expressive drawings and political caricatures.
The honorary “Patron of Arab Comics” award, which recognizes those who widely support comics and caricatures in the Arab world and thus contribute to the cultural heritage of the region, went to the Sakaf Kaf project from Morocco.
A special honorary award was given to the Palestinian-Lebanese-British journalist Jihad Al-Khazen, who served as editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat and Al-Hayat newspapers.
Al-Khazen was one of the founders and supporters of the award since its inception. His wife received the award on his behalf because he was unable to come due to illness.
Rada Sawwaf said that “despite the difficulties and suffering in the past two years and the harsh economic and health conditions, the initiative was able to continue and communicate with all artists in the Arab world to reflect the best image of Lebanon.”
She said that “the initiative was a forerunner in organizing the first virtual exhibition of its artists in 2021, and we reached international universities in the French city of Lyon and participated in international conferences and exhibitions in Angouleme.
“The luminous space in Lebanon allowed innovators to develop the art of comics and comic strips through academic courses at the American University and participation in international conferences, workshops and meetings.”
The director of the initiative at the American University of Beirut, Dr. Lina Ghaiba, said: “Despite the emergence of issues of social injustice, regional crises and political figures, the coronavirus pandemic was the dominant topic of this year’s political caricature category, which was expressed by a face mask as a symbol of global disease and pandemic.
“We also saw works on the Lebanese economic crisis and issues of local and regional corruption, as well as the issue of the forced eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the plight of the people.”
Ghaiba said that “self-reflection and orientation towards the human interior are among the most prominent common features in the works submitted for the award in various categories.”
The awards ceremony was accompanied by the opening of an art exhibition of various caricatures and comic strips with more than 120 works from various art schools.
The initiative launched its annual book, which contains 150 drawings and texts of the winners.
The jury included Julie Tait, founding director of the International Lakes Festival of Comic Art in the UK; Noha Habib, an illustrator working between Doha and Tunisia and one of the founders of the Tunisian comic magazine LAB619, launched in 2013; twin cartoonists Haitham and Mohammed El-Sahat, Egyptian comic book artists and lecturers, who founded Garage Comics and have won several awards, including the Mahmoud Kahil Award in 2019; and George Khoury (Gad), an art critic and one of the pioneers of comic strips in the Arab world, who has received many awards.
Two of Gad’s works, “One Thousand and One Nights” and “Scheherazade,” were selected for the permanent collection of the International Comic strip Museum in Angouleme, France.
The Lebanese artist Mahmoud Kahil (1936-2003), whose name the award bears, was one of the most prominent cartoonists in the Arab world.
The Mu’taz and Rada Sawwaf Arab Comics Initiative was set up in 2014 to encourage the art of comics in the Arab world, promote multidisciplinary research on Arab comics, encourage its production, studying and teaching, and create a repository for Arabic comics publications.
Restrictions come after the government on Saturday implemented a countrywide curfew
Emergency powers in the past have allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants
Updated 03 April 2022
Reuters
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has restricted access to major social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks said on Sunday, after the government imposed a curfew to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
“Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests,” NetBlocks said in a tweet.
A senior police officer based in the commercial capital Colombo confirmed the restrictions imposed on social media platforms.
“Social media has also been blocked by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission,” Nihal Thalduwa, senior superintendent of police, told Reuters.
The restrictions come after the government on Saturday implemented a countrywide curfew as protests against the government’s handling of the economic crisis turned violent. The curfew will run till 6 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Monday.
Thalduwa said 664 people who broke curfew rules were arrested by the police in the Western Province, the country’s most populous administrative division which includes Colombo.
The authorities imposed restrictions on social media following orders from the government.
“The social media block is temporary and imposed due to special instructions given by the Defense Ministry. It was imposed in the interests of the country and people to maintain calm,” Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Chairman Jayantha de Silva said.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had introduced a state of emergency on Friday, raising fears of a crackdown on protests as the country witnesses inflation, shortages of essentials and power cuts.
Emergency powers in the past have allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants, but the terms of the current powers are not yet clear.
Journalists impeded, not muzzled, by Russian reporting rules
The new law, abruptly put in place March 4, placed restrictions on use of the word “war”
Some news organizations have pulled journalists out of the country, others have stripped bylines from stories
Updated 02 April 2022
AP
NEW YORK: In a recent dispatch from Moscow, BBC correspondent Steve Rosenberg noted that a new Russian law required him to refer to the invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation.”
Then he quoted a Russian human rights lawyer who liberally used what is now a forbidden word: “war.”
The restrictions on how news organizations can report in Russia, which carry punishment of up to 15 years in prison, have impeded journalists, but not muzzled them. Many continue to report aggressively, even from outside the country, by making use of modern tools unavailable a generation ago: the Internet, encrypted communications, mobile-phone cameras in the hands of millions — and simple bravery.
“I don’t think there’s any kind of lack of information about what is happening in Russia,” said Vasily Gatov, a Boston-based Russian media researcher whose mother still lives in Moscow.
The new law, abruptly put in place March 4, placed restrictions on use of the word “war” and threatens punishment for any stories that go against the Russian government’s version of events — what it refers to as “false information.” It immediately had a chilling effect for journalists serving audiences primarily in Russia, and it also forced those reporting to the outside world to reevaluate operations.
The BBC suspended its reporting from Russia for several days, but restored it on March 8. Some news organizations have pulled journalists out of the country, others have stripped bylines from stories. Concerned about safety, several news organizations have said little or nothing publicly about how their journalists are deployed.
Reporters who displeased authorities in the old Soviet Union could be expelled from the country. But a law that says they can be put in jail for 15 years is a different risk entirely, said Ann Cooper, who was an NPR bureau chief in Moscow and former executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.
“The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country,” John Micklethwait, Bloomberg editor in chief, said in telling his staff that its reporters would be pulled from Russia.
Despite the exit, Bloomberg was credited with breaking significant news by reporting March 23 that Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais had stepped down and left the country. The story carried no dateline or byline, except a tag noting Simon Kennedy’s “assistance.”
The sentencing of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny to a longer stint in prison on March 22 tested how journalists could operate in a stricter environment.
Even though the decision was handed down at a penal colony 70 miles from from Moscow. The New York Times and The Washington Post both did thorough stories using a variety of sources: other news agencies, Twitter and Instagram posts, video of the hearing shown on YouTube, interviews with Navalny aides.
The Times had moved its staff out of Russia for safety reasons. The Moscow bureau chief, Anton Troianovski, is reporting from Istanbul, Turkey, and other journalists are scattered throughout Europe, said Jim Yardley, the Times’s Europe editor.
“We continue to cover Russia closely — monitoring Russian television, government briefings and social media, while staying in touch with and interviewing sources, experts, and Russians who are still inside the country,” Yardley said. “We hope that we can safely return to Moscow soon, but for now, we are working hard to cover the country from the outside.”
That’s where many of the new tools for keeping journalists informed come into play; Telegram is being used frequently for encrypted conversations, said Jeff Trimble, a lecturer at Ohio State University and a former Moscow reporter for US News & World Report. Plenty of video is available, but must be checked carefully for accuracy, he said.
The Associated Press wrote a story following Navalny’s sentencing about small signs of defiance emerging in Russia. It had a New York dateline and no byline, but no shortage of detail, including police in the city of Nizhny Novgorod detaining a silent demonstrator who displayed a blank sign.
The AP has written some unbylined stories with Moscow datelines and also broken news from outside sources, including a March 30 story about US intelligence sources saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been misled by his military aides about the war because of their fear of delivering bad news from the battlefield.
Julie Pace, the AP’s executive editor, said it’s vital to continue to report from countries around the world where press freedoms have been curtailed. Executives at competing news organizations are now engaging with each other about safety and security issues in Russia, she said.
Without the physical presence of reporters, it’s more difficult to keep track of how the war and economic sanctions are affecting day-to-day life in Russia. That makes Rosenberg’s BBC reports stand out: he visited a grocery store to see how purchase limits are in place to prevent hoarding, and interviewed an 88-year-old woman who was selling possessions to buy food and medicine.
“It’s always important for journalists to have their feet on the ground,” Cooper said.
Television journalists are affected more severely by the response to restrictions. Live shots from Moscow’s Red Square have disappeared. The NBC “Nightly News” brief report on Navalny’s sentence came from Richard Engel in Ukraine. CBS News has run BBC reports. CNN used old-fashioned “Kremlinology” techniques of examining pictures to speculate on whether Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has fallen out of favor.
The BBC said it restored its reporting from Russia after considering the new law’s implications “alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia.” However, the company’s Russian-language service is no longer reporting from inside the country.
That’s left Rosenberg to wander the streets. In one report, he interviewed a parliament member who insisted there were no political prisoners in all of Russia.
“That is precisely the picture the Kremlin paints for the Russian people, hoping that they’ll believe that there’s no repression here, no war, no problem,” Rosenberg said.
The BBC declined a request to talk about whether there’s been Russian government pushback against his work.
After the new law was announced, ABC News’ James Longman reported from Moscow about the early impact of the West’s economic sanctions and Putin’s “assault on free speech.”
“There is a creeping realization that 30 years of progress is about to end,” Longman said.
In the weeks since, there have been no reports from inside Russia by ABC News correspondents.
Internal bug promoted problematic content on Facebook
Content rated “false” is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it
If someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Content identified as misleading or problematic were mistakenly prioritized in users’ Facebook feeds recently, thanks to a software bug that took six months to fix, according to tech site The Verge.
Facebook disputed the report, which was published Thursday, saying that it “vastly overstated what this bug was because ultimately it had no meaningful, long-term impact on problematic content,” according to Joe Osborne, a spokesman for parent company Meta.
But the bug was serious enough for a group of Facebook employees to draft an internal report referring to a “massive ranking failure” of content, The Verge reported.
In October, the employees noticed that some content which had been marked as questionable by external media — members of Facebook’s third-party fact-checking program — was nevertheless being favored by the algorithm to be widely distributed in users’ News Feeds.
“Unable to find the root cause, the engineers watched the surge subside a few weeks later and then flare up repeatedly until the ranking issue was fixed on March 11,” The Verge reported.
But according to Osborne, the bug affected “only a very small number of views” of content.
That’s because “the overwhelming majority of posts in Feed are not eligible to be down-ranked in the first place,” Osborne explained, adding that other mechanisms designed to limit views of “harmful” content remained in place, “including other demotions, fact-checking labels and violating content removals.”
AFP currently works with Facebook’s fact checking program in more than 80 countries and 24 languages. Under the program, which started in December 2016, Facebook pays to use fact checks from around 80 organizations, including media outlets and specialized fact checkers, on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.
Content rated “false” is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it. If someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading.
Those who still choose to share the post receive a notification with a link to the article. No posts are taken down. Fact checkers are free to choose how and what they wish to investigate.