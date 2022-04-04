The Venue Jeddah Corniche unveils ‘Al-Dakkah’

The Venue Jeddah Corniche has launched “Al-Dakkah” — a grand Ramadan tent in its Duniaty Hall, which is decked up to evoke an atmosphere of a traditional Ramadan with family and friends. Diners are invited to enjoy a cultural tour that includes tasting some of the most delicious dishes from the Hijazi, Egyptian and Levantine cuisines.

“Enjoy the atmosphere of the holy month and savor a delicious Ramadan iftar buffet, adding a refreshing vibe to serene Ramadan evenings at the Al-Dakkah tent by Duniaty Hall,” a statement said.

Entry is priced at SR300 ($80) plus 15 percent VAT per person and the timings are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Storyteller Ahmed Al-Sayyad will entertain guests throughout the month. Moreover, a raffle draw with gifts from L’azurde, Ajmal Perfumes and more, awaits diners.

In addition, guests can savor a luxurious sahoor meal with beautiful views of the Jeddah Corniche, at the hotel’s Le Voyageur restaurant from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. The price is SR230 plus 15 percent VAT per person.

For those wishing to enjoy an outdoor session with a magical panoramic view of the Red Sea and the gentle evening breeze, Astro Lounge offers a special menu and drinks.

“No need to go far to experience authentic Arabian nights; enjoy an exquisite experience at our restaurant here in the heart of Jeddah,” the statement added.

The hotel is offering special prices for corporate guests and groups. For more information, those interested can contact the management at: [email protected]