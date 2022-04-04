You are here

  • Home
  • The Venue Jeddah Corniche unveils ‘Al-Dakkah’

The Venue Jeddah Corniche unveils ‘Al-Dakkah’

The Venue Jeddah Corniche unveils ‘Al-Dakkah’
The grand Ramadan tent is set up in the hotel’s Duniaty hall, which is decked up to evoke an atmosphere of a traditional Ramadan with family and friends.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6mm42

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

The Venue Jeddah Corniche unveils ‘Al-Dakkah’

The Venue Jeddah Corniche unveils ‘Al-Dakkah’
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

The Venue Jeddah Corniche has launched “Al-Dakkah” — a grand Ramadan tent in its Duniaty Hall, which is decked up to evoke an atmosphere of a traditional Ramadan with family and friends. Diners are invited to enjoy a cultural tour that includes tasting some of the most delicious dishes from the Hijazi, Egyptian and Levantine cuisines.

“Enjoy the atmosphere of the holy month and savor a delicious Ramadan iftar buffet, adding a refreshing vibe to serene Ramadan evenings at the Al-Dakkah tent by Duniaty Hall,” a statement said.

Entry is priced at SR300 ($80) plus 15 percent VAT per person and the timings are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Storyteller Ahmed Al-Sayyad will entertain guests throughout the month. Moreover, a raffle draw with gifts from L’azurde, Ajmal Perfumes and more, awaits diners.

In addition, guests can savor a luxurious sahoor meal with beautiful views of the Jeddah Corniche, at the hotel’s Le Voyageur restaurant from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. The price is SR230 plus 15 percent VAT per person.

For those wishing to enjoy an outdoor session with a magical panoramic view of the Red Sea and the gentle evening breeze, Astro Lounge offers a special menu and drinks.

“No need to go far to experience authentic Arabian nights; enjoy an exquisite experience at our restaurant here in the heart of Jeddah,” the statement added.

The hotel is offering special prices for corporate guests and groups. For more information, those interested can contact the management at: [email protected]

King Abdullah Port wins big at International Finance awards

King Abdullah Port wins big at International Finance awards
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

King Abdullah Port wins big at International Finance awards

King Abdullah Port wins big at International Finance awards
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

King Abdullah Port was awarded two prestigious titles at the 2021 International Finance Transportation Awards, in a strong testimony to its reputation as one of the fastest-growing seaports worldwide. The “Best Container Terminal” and “Best Bulk and General Cargo Terminal” awards recognize the port’s exceptional performance last year underpinned by its world-class services and capabilities.

Mohammed Al-Shehri, head of operations, and Khaled Shalha, head of marketing, accepted the awards on behalf of King Abdullah Port, at a glittering ceremony held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel in Dubai, under the theme “Celebrating Excellence.” The event saw several business leaders and professionals from across various sectors in attendance.

Jay New, chief executive of King Abdullah Port, said: “In pursuit of its vision to be an advantageous and sustainable world-class port, King Abdullah Port has reached distinguished milestones within a short span since its establishment. With a strong focus on developing facilities of global standards and market-leading service offerings, we have steadily built up a strong reputation for the port among its peers. We are proud that the 2021 International Finance Transportation Awards recognized these achievements on a global platform celebrating excellence.”

He added: “The coveted awards will motivate us to aim for further successes while also boosting our contribution to raising the efficiency of Saudi Arabia’s logistics and trade sectors, transforming the Kingdom into a top global hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa, and increasing its non-oil exports, in line with the Vision 2030 objectives.”

The nominations for the awards were assessed and evaluated by the market research team and external partners of International Finance, a premium business and finance magazine based in the UK. The jury considered King Abdullah Port’s rise in prominence at the global level and strong growth in 2021. The port was ranked second among the most efficient container ports in the world on the Container Port Performance Index in 2020 by the World Bank and IHS Markit. The port registered double-digit growth in throughput with an outstanding 31 percent rise in container throughput and a 15 percent increase in bulk and general cargo last year amid the challenging market situation worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to receiving a higher CPPI ranking, King Abdullah Port improved its ranking to 84 in the 2021 edition of the Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports and was named the Middle East’s fastest-growing port during the first quarter of 2021 by Alphaliner, the global maritime data originator. Furthermore, the port’s achievements were recognized at the 18th edition of the Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, with the “Outstanding Achievement” award late last year.

Owned by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector.

Jobin Joejoe to spearhead Sony MEA’s growth

Jobin Joejoe to spearhead Sony MEA’s growth
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Jobin Joejoe to spearhead Sony MEA’s growth

Jobin Joejoe to spearhead Sony MEA’s growth
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Sony Middle East and Africa has announced the appointment of Jobin Joejoe as deputy managing director, to lead operations in the region. In this new role, Joejoe will be responsible for further building on the company’s position in the regional market, accelerating business performance to achieve sustainable growth, profitability and value for all stakeholders.

“Sony’s purpose to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology, is fueling our growth in one of the world’s most dynamic regions,” said Joejoe. “We continue to put our consumers at the heart of all that we do, listening to them and anticipating their needs, so as to consistently deliver innovative technology that surprises and delights, and is relevant to changing lifestyles.”

Takakiyo Fujita, managing director, Sony AMEA, said: “In his new role, Jobin’s tremendous experience and skill in leading teams and executing operational strategies will continue to strengthen Sony MEA. He has been invaluable to the team over his 15-year long association with us, and we are proud to have him support the Sony AMEA leadership team to navigate growth and business opportunities in the future.”

Jayne McGivern named CEO of Sports Boulevard Foundation

Jayne McGivern named CEO of Sports Boulevard Foundation
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

Jayne McGivern named CEO of Sports Boulevard Foundation

Jayne McGivern named CEO of Sports Boulevard Foundation
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

The board of directors of the Sports Boulevard Foundation has appointed Jayne McGivern as the foundation’s chief executive officer.

McGivern is a leading construction executive with more than 35 years of experience in infrastructure and urban redevelopment megaproject management. She was also in charge of several other projects such as the redevelopment of the Millennium Dome in London, now The O2, and the new Wembley Stadium. McGivern was the president of development and construction at the global entertainment business Madison Square Garden Company, where she oversaw the construction and delivery of the MSG Spheres. She occupied a place on the board of directors of Skanska AB, The London Legacy Development Corporation, and Crossrail.

The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh’s four grand projects launched by King Salman on March 19, 2019.

The project is a key component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with a stated goal of becoming one of the top 100 cities in the world, eventually achieving the highest ranking possible. In its quest toward achieving this distinction, the Sports Boulevard will encourage the citizens of Riyadh to follow a healthy lifestyle through exercise and participation in various sporting activities.

The project extends for 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Hanifah Valley in the west with Al-Salai Valley in the east through a grid of green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders.

The project includes 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, more than 60 multidisciplinary sports facilities, and 20 artistic landmarks, in addition to several activity zones, and investment zones with an area exceeding 2.3 million square meters.

There are special routes for professional and amateur cyclists, horse riding paths, and a Sport Tower — a high rise building that has courts for different indoor sports.

The construction for the first phase of the project started last October in accordance with the project plan.

SABB launches Kingdom’s first inventory financing product

SABB launches Kingdom’s first inventory financing product
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

SABB launches Kingdom’s first inventory financing product

SABB launches Kingdom’s first inventory financing product
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has launched the Kingdom’s first Shariah-compliant off-balance sheet inventory finance solution, designed to meet the needs of corporate clients seeking to manage their inventory in the most efficient manner possible.

The new product will allow customers to procure goods and lock in pricing without carrying stock on their balance sheet, thus bringing relief to their balance sheet. In addition, customers will be able to better manage their inventory and hedge against changes in commodity prices, avoid supply chain challenges impacted by the pandemic and the seasonal effects on supply and pricing.

“As a leading financial institution, we always strive to do our part in order to stimulate economic and commercial growth in the Kingdom, and to find possible financial solutions for this growth in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Majed Najm, deputy managing director, corporate and institutional banking, SABB.

He added: “The launch of this product comes from the bank’s strategy aimed at maintaining our leading position in the market, by continuing our successful approach to adopting innovative financial solutions that support our customers to achieve their commercial and investment aspirations.”

The new product is an extension of the bank’s financial solutions for its corporate clients. SABB provides a full range of structured products for clients to optimize their balance sheets and their cash conversion cycles, as well as Shariah-compliant supply chain, inventory finance, and receivables finance.

SABB is considered one of the leading banks in financing and innovative products and has achieved priority in offering various products and services aimed at promoting digitization and innovation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

The bank was established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company and is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

Audi Middle East partners with Dubai’s Museum of the Future

Audi Middle East partners with Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

Audi Middle East partners with Dubai’s Museum of the Future

Audi Middle East partners with Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

Audi Middle East officially announced a collaboration with Museum of the Future, a first of its kind state-of-the-art museum in Dubai, with the brand being welcomed as the museum’s official automotive partner. Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to explore two of Audi’s concept cars for the first time in the Middle East, while experiencing a regular stream of other Audi innovations as they are launched.

Through Audi Middle East’s partnership with Museum of the Future, the German brand will convey its electrification and sustainability plans, which mirror the future-forward mission of the UAE. The purpose of the museum is to convey the government’s future initiatives around sustainability, leadership, space exploration and progress in this architectural masterpiece where “history is made, rather than displayed.”

One of the two concept cars on show at the museum is the Audi AI:ME, the first car with a vision of an automated driving compact car. The small, but spacious car’s very name refers to the new, two-letter abbreviation under which Audi is bundling an entire cluster of innovative mobility technologies. Shortly after the AI:ME, the Audi Skysphere, known as the spectacular roadster, will also be displayed at the museum. The Skysphere is a sedan that features two different driving experiences: A grand touring experience and a sports experience.

Audi AI is the cipher for a variety of electronic systems that relieve strain on drivers and simultaneously offer them new possibilities to use the time spent in the car. To this end, Audi AI also uses strategies and technologies from the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thanks to Audi AI, models bearing the four rings will be both intelligent and empathetic in the future.

Carsten Bender, managing director of Audi Middle East, said: “This is an extremely exciting partnership for Audi Middle East to be involved with, as the official automotive partner of such an inspiring landmark that will serve as a beacon of advancement in Dubai and the region. We would like to firstly extend our congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum for inaugurating this symbol of the future. The Museum of the Future, with its blueprint for progress, aligns perfectly with the Audi brand, and as such looks forward to presenting innovative solutions and products that will reimagine what the future of mobility could look like for generations to come.”

As part of the brand partnership, Audi will be installing a robust system of charging infrastructure within the museum’s parking facilities to support the future vision of electric mobility.

Latest updates

International gastronomic delights at new fine dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia
The Al-Matal complex houses Belgravian Brasserie, Hellenika, and Nozomi. (Supplied)
Oldest muezzin in Gaza Strip finds comfort in oldest mosque of Palestine
The Great Omari Mosque is the second oldest mosque in historical Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Pakistan’s top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion
Pakistan’s top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion
Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify
Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.