Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Gulf economies do not seem to have been impacted by supply chain issues
Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Non-oil sectors in the Gulf region are sheltered from the impacts of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index data.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global PMI suggested that the index increased in Saudi Arabia and Qatar in March, while it remained unchanged in the UAE. 

In Saudi Arabia, the headline survey rose to 56.8 in March, from 56.2 in February with the Output Index recording the highest growth since December 2017. 

Qatar’s PMI picked up from 61.4 to 61.8 last month, while the UAE’s PMI remained unchanged at 54.8 .

Egypt’s PMI dropped from 48.1 in February to 46.5 in March. 

The S&P data suggests a sharp improvement in the business condition and new orders, along with stronger improvements in purchasing and supplier delivery times in the Gulf region. 

Moreover, Gulf economies do not seem to have suffered much from weaker external demand and a lengthening of supplier delivery times due to the ongoing war in Europe. 

The war could even help the Gulf as higher oil and gas prices will provide a significant boost to the economies of countries in the region. 

In contrast, all sub-components of the PMI fell last month in Egypt. 

Triggered by higher global commodity prices due to the war, last month’s devaluation of the Egyptian pound will result in high prices and push the inflation rate up in the coming months. 

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes cooperation with PIF
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to establish joint entities that can reach regional and global levels, the fund’s CEO told Al-Arabiya.

Ayman Soliman said the Egyptian fund plans to invest in fintech and finance inclusion sectors in Saudi Arabia. 

“The cooperation aims to create bridges between Egypt’s sovereign fund and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,” he added. 

The fund’s agreement with PIF includes identifying specific sectors for cooperation, Soliman explained. 

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans
Updated 16 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans

Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approves $115m loans
Updated 16 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has approved a number of loans with an accumulated worth of over SR434 million ($115 million) to finance working capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The loans were approved during the current fiscal year’s first board meeting.
The board also reviewed the progress of an initiative to finance the import of agricultural products to ensure food security in the Kingdom.

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global

Dubai’s non-oil economy expands despite Russia-Ukraine war: S&P Global
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Dubai’s non-oil economy expanded strongly in March, as output and new business both rose sharply despite cost pressure reaching a 40-month high, revealed a PMI survey by S&P Global.

Since February, UAE non-oil firms’ rate of new business growth has also been unchanged and remains close to the post-pandemic high seen in November 2021.

Domestic sales were the main growth driver, but the new export business grew modestly.

As a result of the substantial rise in demand, business activity increased substantially during March, with nearly a quarter of companies reporting growth, the survey disclosed.

Increased marketing efforts and new products also spurred business activity in the region.

“A strong rise in demand across the non-oil economy in March masked the concerning threat posed by global commodity prices,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global.

“With energy and raw material costs rising worldwide following the Russia-Ukraine war, UAE firms faced a sharp increase in purchase prices and the most marked rise in overall price pressures for more than three years,” he added.

At the same time, businesses faced substantial price increases in fuel and raw materials due to supply concerns stemming from the Ukraine war. Input cost inflation was higher than the series average and solid.

Some businesses sought to pass-through higher costs to their customers, which resulted in average output charges falling to the least extent in the current eight-month decline.

 

Ominvest’s NLGIC to acquire RSA Middle East

Ominvest’s NLGIC to acquire RSA Middle East
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Ominvest’s NLGIC to acquire RSA Middle East

Ominvest’s NLGIC to acquire RSA Middle East
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

National Life & General Insurance Company is set to acquire a 100 percent shareholding in insurance provider Royal Sun Alliance Middle East.

NLGIC, owned by Oman International Development and Investment Company — also known as Omnivest — will acquire a 50 percent shareholding in RSA Middle East from Sun Alliance Insurance Overseas.

The remaining shares, now owned by Saudi shareholders, will be swapped with new shares to be issued by NLGIC.

“With this transaction, we look forward to a brighter and stronger future for our insurance business, having a much bigger impact across the region. Moreover, the transaction will bring foreign direct investment to Oman-based NLGIC,” said Khalid Muhammad AlZubair, chairman of Omnivest and NLGIC. 

Adnan Bogary, chairman of RSA Middle East said: “This strategic agreement will foster strong partnership between NLGIC and our RSA Middle East shareholders and will pave the way for developing a diversified portfolio, as well as regional scale-up. 

“We look forward to taking this business to new heights with our new partners.”

Indian Oil joins hands with L&T and ReNew for green hydrogen projects

Indian Oil joins hands with L&T and ReNew for green hydrogen projects
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

Indian Oil joins hands with L&T and ReNew for green hydrogen projects

Indian Oil joins hands with L&T and ReNew for green hydrogen projects
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian Oil Corp. has joined hands with Larsen and Toubro and ReNew Power to form a joint venture company to develop green hydrogen projects in India. 

According to reports, the companies signed an agreement on Monday to set up the alliance. 

A statement issued by Indian Oil revealed that the three companies will hold an equal stake in this proposed joint venture, aimed at supporting India’s decarbonization efforts. 

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil said the new joint venture will initially focus on green hydrogen projects at Indian Oil’s Mathura and Panipat refineries. 

He added: “While the usage of hydrogen in the mobility sector will take its due time, the refineries will be the pivot around which India’s green hydrogen revolution will materialize substantially.”

The joint venture “will focus on developing green hydrogen projects to supply green hydrogen at an industrial scale,” said S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and managing director of L&T. 

