Saudi Cabinet welcomes UN efforts in Yemeni truce

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it values the UN’s efforts in the truce in Yemen.
The Cabinet, meeting on Tuesday evening, expressed hope the cessation of military actions would contribute to a political solution in the war-ravaged country.
Yemenis have been invited for a national dialogue through a Gulf Cooperation Council initiative to find a solution to the seven-year war. The Iran-backed Houthi group has refused to attend the talks in Riyadh.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced last Wednesday it would stop all military operations in Yemen. The Houthis announced a unilateral ceasefire on March 26.
The two-month truce has been welcomed by the international community.
The UAE it supports all efforts made by the UN envoy to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
Bahrain praised the response of the leadership of the coalition and said it hopes that it will constitute an important step as an opportunity to stop the war in Yemen.
Welcoming the truce, Japan said there is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict, but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people.
The Houthis have been criticized for exploiting the truce by deploying heavy equipment and military forces outside the strategic city of Marib as they prepare to launch another offensive to capture the city.
The Yemeni riyal rebounded over the weekend by about 13 percent as peace talks continue in the Saudi capital.
Money traders told Arab News that the riyal rose for the first time in months, from 1260 to 1070 in government-controlled areas.
