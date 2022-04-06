Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues

Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

LVIV: Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine on Wednesday, as its president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher sanctions being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes.

Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion gained new impetus this week when dead civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha after it was retaken from Russian forces.

As Pope Francis described the killings there as a “massacre,” the head of the European Commission signalled further sanctions — including examining a ban on energy imports — on top of ones unveiled by the bloc on Tuesday. Washington is in turn due to announce new sanctions on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West needed to act decisively in taking “more rigid” steps.

“When we are hearing new rhetoric about sanctions... I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” he told Irish lawmakers by videolink.

Ukrainian officials say between 150 and 300 bodies might be in a mass grave by a church in Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv, where satellite images taken weeks ago show bodies of civilians on a street, a private US company said.

Moscow, which refers to the conflict as a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise Ukraine, denied targeting civilians there and called the evidence presented a forgery staged by the West to discredit it.

To the south, the besieged southern port of Mariupol has been under bombardment throughout most of the invasion that began on Feb. 24, trapping tens of thousands of residents without food, water or power.

“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said on Wednesday, while Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said people trying to flee would have to use their own vehicles..

Reuters could not immediately verify the British report.

Vereshchuk said authorities would try to evacuate civilians trapped elsewhere through 11 humanitarian corridors.