You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi miner Amak pulled in $159m from IPO, company reveals

Saudi miner Amak pulled in $159m from IPO, company reveals

Saudi miner Amak pulled in $159m from IPO, company reveals
As of Wednesday’s opening bell, Amak shares were trading at SR96 (Amak)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gr22u

Updated 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi miner Amak pulled in $159m from IPO, company reveals

Saudi miner Amak pulled in $159m from IPO, company reveals
Updated 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi miner Amak received gross proceeds amounting to SR609.3 million ($162 million) from last month’s intial public offering, the company has announced.

The Najran-based firm, formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra, saw net proceeds of SR594.8 million from the deal, with related company expenses of SR14.5 million.

Amak also settled an outstanding medium term Tawarroq loan of SR29.2 million using the general purpose IPO proceeds of SR176.7 million, leaving the balance of general purpose IPO proceeds at SR147.5 million.

Amak will become debt-free after settling this loan, leaving it with only loans provided by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, according to the statement.

As of Wednesday’s opening bell, Amak shares were trading at SR96, 39 percent up from March 3, when the company debuted at SR69.30.

The firm's annual production capacity currently lies around 40,000 ounces of gold, 8,000 tons of copper, and 25,000 tons of zinc.

Topics: Amak initial public offerings (IPOs)

Related

Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm Amak’s shares soar over 60% a week after market debut
Saudi miner Amak posts 122% profit spike on higher gold sales
Business & Economy
Saudi miner Amak posts 122% profit spike on higher gold sales

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi operational procurement company Lawazem has closed a seed deal valued at $1.3 million, in a round led by the technology investment firm Merak Capital.

Founded in 2020, Lawazem is a B2B mall and a one-stop-shop for all business procurement needs, ranging from VIP guest services to office stationery. 

“More than 100 organizations, private and government, are using Lawazem to fulfill their operational needs and accessing Lawazem’s extensive catalog supported by our partners and vendors,” CEO Abdulhakim Albeshir commented.

The investment round will enable the company to further develop and enhance its technology, as well as help in establishing the infrastructure required to address the demand for its products and services.

It will allow it to steadily expand its staff, marketing initiatives and technology capabilities. 

During 2021, the company witnessed an average quarterly growth of 150 percent.

 

Topics: Lawazem Merak Capital

Related

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Business & Economy
UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
Updated 8 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
Updated 8 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Munich-based vehicles manufacturer BMW has had its production in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang ceased for two weeks, following a lockdown of the industrial hub to limit COVID-19’s spread. 

The factories have a total of annual production capacity of about 700,000 units. 

The automaker has halted production at both of its factories in Liaoning province since March 24, after the Shenyang municipal government’s restrictions that started on March 22, Bloomberg reported. 

The company has not given any further details regarding the resumption date. 

“We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, implement strict pandemic prevention measures in the workplace, and adjust our production plans accordingly,” it said in an email. 

Topics: economy BMW Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

China slaps new 10% tax on super-luxury cars
Business & Economy
China slaps new 10% tax on super-luxury cars
BMW third-quarter profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars
Business & Economy
BMW third-quarter profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 14 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 14 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based learn-to-earn marketplace Qureos has raised $3 million in a pre-seed round led by capital firms COTU Ventures and Colle Capital, with participation from other investors.

Qureos will use its investment to build product-led operations as well as expand its team for their offices in UAE, Pakistan, and India.

Founded in 2021, the company builds an experiential learning community to help skill transitions from campus to workplace, MAGNiTT reported.

 

Topics: Qureos Edtech

Related

Edtech Leap Scholar to invest $20m in Middle East roll-out
Business & Economy
Edtech Leap Scholar to invest $20m in Middle East roll-out

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 18 min ago
Arab News

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 18 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Development Bank expects Asia’s gross domestic product to stay strong at 5.2 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023, according to its forecast. 

Despite the spread of omicron, developing Asia’s economies remained relatively open in early 2022, with higher vaccination rates resulting in increased immunity.

This has enabled governments to impose milder mobility restrictions and other containment measures, its chief economist Albert Park, said.

In 2021, growth in Asia-Pacific saw a recovery, achieving 6.9 percent, which is driven by an increase in domestic demand and strong export performance. 

Topics: Asian Development Bank

Related

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Business & Economy
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell
Updated 40 min 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell
Updated 40 min 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

As of the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.37 percent higher at 13,255, while the parallel market, Nomu, slid 0.30 percent, to reach 24,142.

Shares in National Agricultural Development Co., also known as NADEC, rallied almost 9.97 percent to lead the gainers.

ACWA POWER led the fallers since the opening bell, declining 9.99 percent.

Among the other gainers, SAICO rose 8.23 percent, while Dallah Healthcare Co. gained 7.78 percent. 

Saudi Aramco’s trading remained intact, with no ups or downs from Tuesday.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 3.72 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, slid 0.25 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Nahdi Medical Co. climbed 1.53 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 2.36 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. had climbed 1.94 percent at the closing bell.

Energy prices have continued to rise. Brent crude reached $107.78 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hit $103.38 a barrel, as of 3:45 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI flat as uncertainty weighs on the market: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI flat as uncertainty weighs on the market: Opening bell

Latest updates

Germany arrests Syrian accused of torturing captives with Daesh
Germany arrests Syrian accused of torturing captives with Daesh
Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.