Saudi Arabia to halt imports of trucks older than five years

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Transport Authority on Wednesday announced a ban on importing trucks older than five years.
The decision will take effect on May 5, 2022. It applies to all heavy transport trucks designed for transporting goods and includes locomotives, trailers, and semi-trailers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The operational age shall be calculated from the beginning of January of the year of manufacture, the report added.
The authority said the step aims at raising the efficiency and competitiveness of the Kingdom’s transport sector. It will also contribute to reducing carbon emissions. In addition to reducing fuel consumption, it will also help reduce maintenance and operational costs, the authority said.