Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, announced the licensing of the Al Tabdeel Co. to provide services for buying and selling foreign currencies, and trading them inside the Kingdom.

The company is a merger between Al Natheer and Al Omari Exchange Corporations.

This brings the total number of exchange institutions and companies licensed by the Central Bank to 69.

The step comes as part of SAMA’s efforts to empower the exchange sector, by allowing the merger of existing institutions and companies.

It also aligns with enhancing the stability and growth of the sector, and attracting a new segment of investors to achieve added value and promote financial stability.