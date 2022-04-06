You are here

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT
The majority of houses, some 99.33 percent, are connected to the public electricity network (Getty)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s population benefiting from electricity services reached 100 percent through various electricity sources, according to Household Energy Statistics compiled by the General Authority for Statistics.

The majority of houses, some 99.33 percent, are connected to the public electricity network, while 0.55 percent are connected to private networks and 0.11 percent use private generators.

The remaining 0.01 percent of houses use other sources of electricity. 

The statistics also revealed that around 2.02 percent of households across the Kingdom use solar energy in their houses. 

 

Topics: General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) electricity

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, announced the licensing of the Al Tabdeel Co. to provide services for buying and selling foreign currencies, and trading them inside the Kingdom. 

The company is a merger between Al Natheer and Al Omari Exchange Corporations. 

This brings the total number of exchange institutions and companies licensed by the Central Bank to 69.

The step comes as part of SAMA’s efforts to empower the exchange sector, by allowing the merger of existing institutions and companies.

It also aligns with enhancing the stability and growth of the sector, and attracting a new segment of investors to achieve added value and promote financial stability. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia’s Finance Ministry has revealed that foreign banks have refused to process $649.2 million worth of coupon payments on its Eurobonds, according to Bloomberg.

The ministry had sent dollar payments for bonds maturing this month, as well as April of 2042.

Upon their rejection by foreign banks, Russia had no option but to opt for local financial institutions. The ministry has transferred the full payment in rubles to the National Settlement Depository.

By doing that, the ministry has stressed that it “considers it fulfilled its obligations in full,” Bloomberg reported.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: Lending by Islamic banks grew by 17.9 percent in 2021 — the highest annual rate on record, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank also known as SAMA.
Total financing provided by Islamic banks amounted to SR1.72 trillion ($459 billion) in 2021, whereas loans issued by the Kingdom’s conventional banks reached  SR2.06 trillion, which translates to an annual growth of 15.5 percent.

The financing provided by Islamic banks in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled SR110 billion, indicating a quarter-on quarter increase of 4.8 percent. This compares to a 2.5 percent growth for the conventional banks over the same period.

Looking at the structure of financing provided by the Saudi Islamic banks, Murabaha reached SR779 billion at the end of 2021. The amount in this mode of financing keeps growing at the fastest rate, compared to other Shariah-compliant structures. For example, in 2021 it grew 38.4 percent year-on-year compared to 16.5 percent and 9.8 percent for Tawwaruq and Ijara, respectively.

The value of Murabaha financing in the fourth quarter totaled SR30.5 billion ($8.1 billion), which reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 4.1 percent. This compares with SR46 billion, or 6.6 percent quarter-on-quarter for Tawwaruq, and a decrease of 8.1 percent for Ijara.  For the latter, the total value of financing fell by SR15 billion at the end of 2021 to SR169.4 billion.

The share of Murabaha in the total value of financing at the end of 2021 was 45.2 percent, up from 38.5 percent in 2020. The share of Tawwaruq remained virtually unchanged, while the share of Ijara fell to 9.8 percent from 15.8 percent in 2021.

In 2021, Islamic banks’ total assets grew by 18.2 percent year-on-year to SR2.41 trillion ($643.6 billion), the highest annual rate of growth on record. This compares to SR3.28 trillion ($874 billion) in total assets, and annual growth of 10 percent for conventional banks.

Topics: SAMA Islamic banking

India's fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results

India’s fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results
Updated 20 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

India’s fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results

India’s fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results
Updated 20 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s fintech firm Paytm is likely to break even on operating profit by September next year, after revealing robust results for the first quarter of 2022.

“I believe we should be operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization break even in the next six quarters, well ahead of estimates by most analysts,” said the startup’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

During the recently concluded quarter, the startup saw strong growth in its merchandise value to $34.5 billion and transaction volume reached almost 71 million users, according to a statement.

It reached a new milestone in the lending segment, with the number of loan disbursals growing 374 percent to $474 million.

Sharma highlighted it has been challenging for Paytm to win back investors since it raised $2.5 billion in India’s biggest-ever initial public offering back in November.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India barred the company’s lending arm from accepting new customers, Bloomberg reported.

This, in turn, weighed on investor sentiment as analysts doubted the startup’s ability to turn into profitability anytime soon.

In response to the CEO’s statement on Wednesday, shares soared 5 percent to 640.9 rupees ($8.5), after dropping over 70 percent from the IPO price of 2,150 rupees.

Topics: Paytm fintech

Global bonds slump to a discount for first time since 2008

Global bonds slump to a discount for first time since 2008
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

Global bonds slump to a discount for first time since 2008

Global bonds slump to a discount for first time since 2008
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A measure of global fixed-income bonds fell after Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard cited a faster-than-expected rundown of the central bank’s debt holdings, Bloomberg reported. 

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index fell below a measure of so-called par value Tuesday, with its price falling to 99.9, under the key 100 level at which bonds are often sold to investors, according to Bloomberg. 

It is the first time since 2008 that the scale is trading at a discount to face value. 

Global investors have fled the bond market this year, as high inflation has forced many central banks to speed up plans to raise interest rates in a bid to curb price hikes.

The index which contains government and corporate debt, is down 7.4 percent this year, with a market value of nearly $4.6 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Brainard said the task of curbing inflation pressures is of paramount importance and that the Federal Reserve will steadily raise interest rates as it begins cutting the balance sheet next month.

Treasuries continued their slowdown on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield more than 2.6 percent to the highest level since 2019, according to Bloomberg. 

Topics: Fed Reserve global bonds

