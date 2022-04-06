You are here

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms
In March, European countries imported a total of 7.1 million tons of thermal coal, which is used in power and heat generation, a 40.5 percent increase year-on-year. Image: Getty
LONDON: European buyers are increasing shipments of coal from across the globe against a backdrop of a proposed European Union ban on Russian imports and the scramble to relieve tight gas supplies, according to data and shipping sources.


The European Commission on Tuesday proposed new sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including a ban on buying Russian coal and on Russian ships entering EU ports.


The new restrictions come at a time of uncertainty about future gas deliveries from Russia to the EU later this month after the Kremlin’s demand that buyers start paying Russian gas giant Gazprom in roubles.


In March, European countries imported a total of 7.1 million tons of thermal coal, which is used in power and heat generation, a 40.5 percent increase year-on-year and the highest level since March 2019, analysis from shipbroker Braemar ACM, based on ship tracking data, found.


“Despite Russian coal shipments to Europe in March still continuing at pre-war levels, the expected alteration in coal flows into Europe has started to show,” Braemar dry bulk analyst Mark Nugent said.


“Shipments from Colombia and the United States have been strong in response to the conflict with Atlantic suppliers providing the most cost-efficient alternative for European end-users.”


The EU depends on Russia for around 45 percent of its coal imports, 45 percent of its gas imports and around 25 percent of its oil imports, according to the European Commission website.


Braemar data showed 3.5 million tons of Russian thermal coal were imported into the EU in March, the highest monthly total since October 2020.


On a weekly basis, March 28-April 1 saw the highest levels of Russian thermal coal imports since the Feb. 24 invasion began, with 887,000 tons of Russian thermal coal imported into the EU, according to Braemar.


German coal importers’ group VDKi on Wednesday said the country should be able to find alternatives to Russian hard coal imports by the peak demand winter season, but there will be technical issues and increased costs.


Thermal coal imports from Colombia totalled 1.3 million tons in March, rising by 47.3 percent year-on-year, Braemar data showed.


Imports from the US in March totalled 809,000 tons, rising by 30.3 percent year-on-year and at their highest level since October 2019.


Imports from South Africa also picked up with 287,000 tons arriving in March versus no shipments in March last year.


Australia has also found renewed buying interest from Europe, with thermal coal imports totalling 537,000 tons in the first quarter of this year, versus no shipments over the same period in 2021, Braemar said.


But Indonesia and Australia, among the world’s top coal exporters, have hit their production limits and are unlikely to meet Europe’s demand for additional supplies if the European Union bans Russian coal imports, mining executives said.


“There is greater concern over the risks with trading Russian coal (due to broader sanctions), so that is already having an impact on shipments,” one shipping source familiar with the trade said.


Although it is still more expensive to burn gas to produce power than coal, the price of thermal — which is for heating and power generation — has reached all-time highs this year.


Alex-Stuart Grumbar, dry bulk analyst with shipping consultancy MSI, said Europe’s need to import more coal from sources further afield would be positive for the larger panamax and capesize shipping segments on long-haul coal trade routes.


“The initial disruption to trade patterns will be positive for dry bulk markets, though ultimately, this will push global coal prices higher, incentivising China and India to produce more coal domestically,” Grunbar said.

Topics: economy coal gas Europe Russia Ukraine Russia russia sanctions

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT

100% of Saudis now have access to electricity: GASTAT
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s population benefiting from electricity services reached 100 percent through various electricity sources, according to Household Energy Statistics compiled by the General Authority for Statistics.

The majority of houses, some 99.33 percent, are connected to the public electricity network, while 0.55 percent are connected to private networks and 0.11 percent benefit use private generators.

 

Topics: General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) electricity

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies
Updated 24 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies

Saudi Central Bank licenses Al Tabdeel Co. to buy and sell foreign currencies
Updated 24 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, announced the licensing of the Al Tabdeel Co. to provide services for buying and selling foreign currencies, and trading them inside the Kingdom. 

The company is a merger between Al Natheer and Al Omari Exchange Corporations. 

This brings the total number of exchange institutions and companies licensed by the Central Bank to 69.

The step comes as part of SAMA’s efforts to empower the exchange sector, by allowing the merger of existing institutions and companies.

It also aligns with enhancing the stability and growth of the sector, and attracting a new segment of investors to achieve added value and promote financial stability. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments

Foreign banks rebuff $649.2m Russian bond payments
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia’s Finance Ministry has revealed that foreign banks have refused to process $649.2 million worth of coupon payments on its Eurobonds, according to Bloomberg.

The ministry had sent dollar payments for bonds maturing this month, as well as April of 2042.

Upon their rejection by foreign banks, Russia had no option but to opt for local financial institutions. The ministry has transferred the full payment in rubles to the National Settlement Depository.

By doing that, the ministry has stressed that it “considers it fulfilled its obligations in full,” Bloomberg reported.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021
Updated 33 min 34 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021

Saudi Islamic banks lending grow by a record 17.9% in 2021
Updated 33 min 34 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: Lending by Islamic banks grew by 17.9 percent in 2021 — the highest annual rate on record, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank also known as SAMA.
Total financing provided by Islamic banks amounted to SR1.72 trillion ($459 billion) in 2021, whereas loans issued by the Kingdom’s conventional banks reached  SR2.06 trillion, which translates to an annual growth of 15.5 percent.

The financing provided by Islamic banks in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled SR110 billion, indicating a quarter-on quarter increase of 4.8 percent. This compares to a 2.5 percent growth for the conventional banks over the same period.

Looking at the structure of financing provided by the Saudi Islamic banks, Murabaha reached SR779 billion at the end of 2021. The amount in this mode of financing keeps growing at the fastest rate, compared to other Shariah-compliant structures. For example, in 2021 it grew 38.4 percent year-on-year compared to 16.5 percent and 9.8 percent for Tawwaruq and Ijara, respectively.

The value of Murabaha financing in the fourth quarter totaled SR30.5 billion ($8.1 billion), which reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 4.1 percent. This compares with SR46 billion, or 6.6 percent quarter-on-quarter for Tawwaruq, and a decrease of 8.1 percent for Ijara.  For the latter, the total value of financing fell by SR15 billion at the end of 2021 to SR169.4 billion.

The share of Murabaha in the total value of financing at the end of 2021 was 45.2 percent, up from 38.5 percent in 2020. The share of Tawwaruq remained virtually unchanged, while the share of Ijara fell to 9.8 percent from 15.8 percent in 2021.

In 2021, Islamic banks’ total assets grew by 18.2 percent year-on-year to SR2.41 trillion ($643.6 billion), the highest annual rate of growth on record. This compares to SR3.28 trillion ($874 billion) in total assets, and annual growth of 10 percent for conventional banks.

Topics: SAMA Islamic banking

India's fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results

India’s fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results
Updated 44 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

India’s fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results

India’s fintech Paytm likely to break even in 2023 after robust quarterly results
Updated 44 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s fintech firm Paytm is likely to break even on operating profit by September next year, after revealing robust results for the first quarter of 2022.

“I believe we should be operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization break even in the next six quarters, well ahead of estimates by most analysts,” said the startup’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

During the recently concluded quarter, the startup saw strong growth in its merchandise value to $34.5 billion and transaction volume reached almost 71 million users, according to a statement.

It reached a new milestone in the lending segment, with the number of loan disbursals growing 374 percent to $474 million.

Sharma highlighted it has been challenging for Paytm to win back investors since it raised $2.5 billion in India’s biggest-ever initial public offering back in November.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India barred the company’s lending arm from accepting new customers, Bloomberg reported.

This, in turn, weighed on investor sentiment as analysts doubted the startup’s ability to turn into profitability anytime soon.

In response to the CEO’s statement on Wednesday, shares soared 5 percent to 640.9 rupees ($8.5), after dropping over 70 percent from the IPO price of 2,150 rupees.

Topics: Paytm fintech

