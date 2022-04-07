Ramadan Recipes: Honey dumplings

Luqaimat — meaning “small bites” in Arabic — is a big favorite among Muslims, especially Saudis, when it comes to traditional Ramadan desserts.
This dumpling dish, which consists of fried dough balls sweetened with honey or date syrup and sometimes garnished with sesame or black seeds, is thought to have been developed in Baghdad, where it was originally known as “judge’s bite” because legal adjudicators received the treat as their first payment.
Other theories suggest the sweet treat came from Greece, arriving in Egypt via Greek bakeries in Alexandria before spreading to neighboring countries and the entire Gulf region.
Luqaimat is mostly made at home and eaten after iftar and the taraweeh prayer. People now sweeten the fried dough balls with sugar or maple syrup, or melted chocolate. Lotus, vanilla or pistachio sauce, or any type of jam are also popular sweeteners.
This sweet and simple dish has a simple recipe as well, with readily available ingredients. All you need is 225 grams of all-purpose flour, 15 grams of dry yeast, one cup of milk, chopped pistachios, and one cup of honey in a bowl as the main sweetener.
Mix the flour and dry yeast in a bowl before adding the milk, and knead the dough until firm. Leave it to prove for one hour.
After the dough doubles in size, place in a piping bag, and squeeze out the ball into the hot oil for frying.
Stir and let the dough fry until it turns a golden color. Remove the luqaimat, add to the honey, mix, then place on the plate.
Garnish with chopped pistachio or another topping of your choice.
DUBAI: From cooking shows in Miami to eateries in Kuwait and Dubai, chef Faisal Alnashmi has followed his passion across continents.
The Kuwaiti cook is the founder and executive chef of restaurants Al Makan and Table Otto — which he recently opened in Dubai Mall — in the UAE.
“Food has always been a major part of our home,” Alnashmi told Arab News. “My mother taught us the difference between food and quality food. I grew up understanding the importance of quality and good food to our everyday dining table.”
After graduating from high school in the UK, he knew that cookery was his only pursuit, and he continued his studies with a grand diploma from London’s Le Cordon Bleu.
Besides his Dubai restaurants, the chef also has a store in Saudi Arabia called PAW + COW, a child-friendly fast food spot catering for “the children within us,” he said.
“We believe PAM + COW was a concept that best suits the vigorous Saudi demand, which has a major expansion plan in the very near future,” Alnashmi promised.
The entrepreneur’s brands are based on certain characters or clients, he said. “Each brand speaks to a different segment or audience which makes each brand unique to its own tone of voice … In many cases, most of our customers never realized they were owned by the same group,” Alnashmi explained.
For Ramadan, the chef shared with us an easy recipe to make for iftar.
“Ramadan is our month of food, so one thing that never leaves our table is the simple Tamreeya (dates paste) which we break our fast with,” he said, adding that it is “a very accustomed dish/dessert in Kuwait.”
Ingredients:
1 cup pitted dates / dates paste
1/2 tbs cardamom powder
1/2 stick butter
1/2 tbs flour
1/4 cup walnuts (chopped)
1 pinch saffron
Pistachios (to garnish)
Cardamom powder (to garnish)
Method:
In a saucepan, add the flour and butter and mix well to create a roux. Then, add the dates and start mixing well to incorporate all together.
Add the cardamom, saffron and walnuts to the mix and continue stirring to get a thick glossy paste while on medium or low heat. If the consistency is heavy, add more butter and one tablespoon of water.
Serve on a small ramekin with the garnishes while still hot.
Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast
Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP
DHAKA: Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day's Ramadan fast.
The Islamic holy month began over the weekend and during that time believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations between sunrise and sunset.
The fast is conceived as a spiritual struggle against the seduction of earthly pleasures -- but for the nightly "iftar" meal, festive meals traditionally bring families together and there is intense social activity.
The centuries-old Chawkbazar market in Bangladesh is a traditional centre for evening meet-ups during Ramadan, with hundreds of makeshift food stalls selling traditional grilled meats and delicacies.
Huge crowds returned to the neighbourhood on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put a pin in large public gatherings.
"I am so happy to see people here," said Ramzan Ali, who has sold barbequed quail at the market for around four decades. "The last two years were painful."
Traditional dishes of pakoras and lentil soup were on offer alongside more esoteric fare, like kebabs made from the meat of bull genitalia and the ever-popular fried goat brain served to accompany roast meats and vegetables.
"It felt so good to come here again," said businessman Mohammad Ashrafuddin.
"Without Chawkabazar's iftar items, I feel like my Ramadan isn't complete."
Pakistan's Muslims are also basking in the opportunity to again break fast in company and out from under a Covid crowd, with the government lifting restrictions on public gatherings weeks earlier.
Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor.
In India, crowds flock to stalls which line a street in the shadow of New Delhi's resplendent Juma Masjid, one of the country's largest houses of worship, snacking on wrinkled dates and seasonal sweet buns baked with infusions of coconut or cherries.
More subdued evening gatherings are underway in Afghanistan, where people are still reckoning with an acute humanitarian crisis in the wake of last year's US withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power.
The most popular fast-breaking local dish is Kabuli pulao -- rice sprinkled with saffron and mixed with dry fruits, especially black raisins.
Special spicy pickles and jalebis -- a calorific sphere of deep-fried batter soaked in sugary syrup -- are also relished by families during their evening meals after breaking the dawn-to-dusk fast.
But many have been forced to keep their purchases to a bare minimum this year on account of the country's food shortage.
"For the first time I'm seeing that food prices have risen so much in Ramadan," Kabul resident Shahbuddin told AFP on the weekend.
"People were expecting that in an Islamic country prices would drop during Ramadan, but that has not happened."
Islam is the second-largest religion in South Asia after Hinduism, and the region is home to around a third of the faith's adherents.
Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Holy Qura'an was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) during that month.
The global observance draws to a close with the Eid al-Fitr festival, a celebration marked with prayers and feasts.
The price of a samosa in a market goes up during Ramadan because of its high demand, not to mention the huge variation in shapes and fillings
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News
Coming all the way from India to the Arab world, meat samosas are a side dish accompanying the main course during most meals at which they are served, but during Ramadan, the pastry is a staple dish on the iftar table.
Although the samosa was originally triangular and deep fried, it can now be cooked in various ways, including by being air-fried or baked, and is made in different shapes like squares and semi-circles.
While there are many stories of how and when samosas arrived in the region, the most famous and unanimously agreed-on story is that about a century ago, Hadrami merchants brought the golden, crunchy triangles from India to Yemen during the English colonization of the two countries, and then, to the rest of the Arabian Peninsula through commerce, or traveling for Hajj and Umrah.
The price of a samosa in a market goes up during Ramadan because of its high demand, not to mention the huge variation in shapes and fillings. Meat samosas are by far the most popular on the iftar table, followed by cheese samosas and vegetable samosas.
Here’s how you can make this simple dish:
To make the tasty meat samosa, you need to have 300g of minced lamb meat, 1½ tbsp of pine nuts, 1 tbsp chopped coriander, 1 tbsp chopped parsley, 7 spice, salt, pepper, flour and water paste, samosa pastry sheets, and frying oil.
Put the meat in a pan and fry until the meat turns brown, then add the spices, salt, pepper, pine nuts, and coriander and mix well. Let the meat cool down before filling the samosa.
Fold the wrapping sheet into a cone and add the meat, then fold it into a triangle and close it with the paste. After you are done filling and folding all the samosas, fry them on medium-high heat until they turn golden brown, and serve them on the iftar table.
The ice cream is smooth and creamy, and the texture is extremely light, perfect for the upcoming summers in the city
Updated 06 April 2022
AMEERA ABID
Adding to the ever-growing collection of different ice creams is Unicone, an ice cream parlor that offers Jeddah residents a famous Japanese street food waffle called Taiyaki served with ice cream.
Taiyaki buns are cakes made in the shape of a fish traditionally filled with red bean paste; however, Unicone has swapped that filling with soft-serve ice cream of your choice, whether more traditional flavors like chocolate and vanilla or something fruity like mango and berries, or even something different like red velvet — or baby food.
The ice cream is smooth and creamy, and the texture is extremely light, perfect for the upcoming summers in the city.
Once the customer is done choosing the right combination, they can choose their toppings and dig into the picture-perfect ice cream. The shop itself offers the ideal space to take pictures in for social media. Its decoration includes neon signs and lights that look like ice cream cones hanging upside down.
The culture of the ice cream parlor was limited until the early 1980s in Jeddah and other cities in Saudi Arabia, along with other fast foods, but the easy availability of such foods has expanded exponentially in recent years.
International gastronomic delights at new fine dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia
Founders of the restaurants aim to transport diners to France, Japan, and Greece with decor, authentic flavors
Updated 05 April 2022
Jasmine Bager
ALKHOBAR: They say all good things come in threes, and Alkhobar has triple the options to offer foodies an elegant gastronomic experience while soaking in the corniche sunset this Ramadan.
After nearly three years since the beginning of the lockdown, these clusters of restaurants by the sea opened on Saudi Arabia’s first Founding Day, aiming to transport diners to three contained destinations in Al-Matal complex: France on the ground floor, Japan on the second and Greece on the third.
Following the successful launch of these three remarkable restaurants in February, charismatic Chef Marios George and the Cavadore Group are offering tantalizing options with their refined hospitality for the holy month of Ramadan. In partnership with Abdul Aziz Al-Moajil, his brother Saad and their father Mohammed Saad, vice chairman of the Al-Moajil Group, they have created another reason for the world to visit Alkhobar.
I kept in mind that these restaurants are in Saudi Arabia, and we have a few rules that we should keep, so I tried to extract inspiration from the country each restaurant came from, while also keeping in mind the modesty and cultural sensitivities of my own country, where these restaurants are now located.
Haifa Al-Sudairi, Fashion designer
Be transported to the streets of Paris this Ramadan, with an elegant French-style iftar at Belgravian Brasserie from Maghrib to 1 a.m. daily. The menus include everything from French toast to roast chicken. For those not observing the fast, Belgravian Brasserie offers French afternoon tea from 2-5 p.m. on weekdays in a secluded area designed with discretion in mind. They also offer curated Ramadan gift hampers for pre-order such as an elegant basket with an array of freshly baked cakes, handcrafted chocolates, chocolate-dipped dates, pastel-colored pillowy macarons and sparkling tea, deemed the best “high-end non-alcoholic product” on the market today.
Break bread at Hellenika from sunset until 8 p.m. The iftar menu is served family-style on the table, with platters to pass around, showcasing a mouth-watering selection of Greek and Middle Eastern dishes, including traditional dips, refreshing crisp salads and hot grills. Between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., Hellenika hosts a convivial sahoor, featuring an à la carte menu of popular Greek dishes and traditional live music that will capture the spirit of the season. The restaurant is inspired by the Greek islands and Aegean Sea.
The Cavadore Group’s acclaimed Japanese restaurant Nozomi offers an enchanting Ramadan retreat, decorated with lanterns, candles and floral arrangements that honor this holy month. Open only for sahoor, the restaurant offers foodies the chance to sample tantalizing offerings from 9:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Nozomi was chosen because of this generation’s love for the structured Japanese style of food.
All restaurants are considered to be on the higher end of the price point. They also have rooms for private events, which have been very popular with employees and dependents of Aramco and for birthday parties.
“I went to Saudi in 2011, and I saw just how passionate everyone was and thought, let’s put a restaurant here,” Chef George told Arab News. “I’m a huge believer in, ‘Build it and they will come.’ I believe Alkhobar is a very important city. You’ve got some huge industries there. You’ve got some fabulous big families.”
George said he was impressed by the “sophisticated palate” in Alkhobar because it is adjacent to Bahrain with the many fine eateries there and only a car ride away from Riyadh. Until these restaurants opened up, foodies have had to travel to other locations to get their fix. Now, it’s in their backyard.
“In Saudi, we can do grand things. In London, we have to do things in smaller places; 600 square meters in London is considered a big restaurant, right? Here, we built three restaurants at 1,200 square meters each. That sets a pattern for the region. It’s not just about money. If it makes a statement, we bring something that adds to the culture, which is the wealth of the region,” George said.
Way before work began on the design of the restaurants, the company strategically set up the infrastructure by creating a company first to import certain products, such as the olive oil that comes from one olive oil plantation in Greece, which was listed as the No. 1 olive oil in the world for the past five years. This enabled them to hold a powerful position to ensure continuity of the experience and quality control so that customers could enjoy consistent excellence on the plate each time they visited.
Next, they are establishing an academy based in Alkhobar to train Saudis, especially women, who want to work in the restaurant business. They will offer support and resources to enable eager Saudis in the area to acquire the necessary skills.
“We’re going to open in Riyadh soon. But my father mentioned that if I wanted to start a company, I would have to start in the Eastern Province because we live here. We love the city, and we love the people. So, we have to add to our city before adding to other cities in Saudi Arabia,” Abdul Aziz told Arab News.
“As a managing director and CEO, it would not have happened without the support from my father and my brother, Saad. They believe in my goal — it’s a family kind of community,” he said.
In keeping with the Alkhobar roots, all of the elegant clothing worn by the women at the reception were designed by local fashion designer Haifa Al-Sudairi.
“When I started to design, I asked the owners to send their renderings, colorings — everything from A-Z. I kept in mind that these restaurants are in Saudi Arabia, and we have a few rules that we should keep, so I tried to extract inspiration from the country each restaurant came from, while also keeping in mind the modesty and cultural sensitivities of my own country, where these restaurants are now located. I’m so honored to have designed the reception clothing for these wonderful restaurants and so proud that we have such offerings in our dear city of Alkhobar,” Al-Sudairi said.
In keeping with the theme of family and community building, the organizers are hosting a monthly high tea in which they will invite one woman of note in the region to be interviewed. Al-Sudairi will be the first woman in this series of talks when they launch after Eid.