Ramadan
Ramadan

Saudi Arabia launches Ramadan aid projects in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia launches Ramadan aid projects in Islamabad
Updated 30 sec ago
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attache in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, inaugurated on Wednesday King Salman’s fast-breaking and date distribution programs, and the gift of the Qur’an from King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah.

The programs were launched in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, acting Religious Attache in Pakistan Mutaib bin Mohammed Al-Jadaei, and other Saudi and Pakistani officials.

The programs aim to distribute 1,750 integrated Ramadan baskets to benefit 14,000 needy people, 12 tons of quality dates, and 24,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an and interpretations its teachings in Urdu, Sindhi and other languages.

Al-Malki said that these programs, which King Salman directed to be implemented during Ramadan in countries worldwide, have been welcomed by Pakistan.

Al-Jadaei said the food baskets will be distributed to the neediest groups in coordination with official institutions and associations in Pakistan, noting that the mission will distribute them according to health protocols.

This year, Saudi Arabia launched iftar programs in 34 countries.

The ministry has made all the necessary arrangements to reach all continents in coordination with Saudi embassies and the ministry’s Islamic centers.

Topics: Ramadan Islamabad

Al-Musaharati: A centuries-old Ramadan tradition now just a tale

Al-Musaharati: A centuries-old Ramadan tradition now just a tale
Updated 16 sec ago
  • Technology, new generation adopting other professions leave no place for age-old Ramadan ritual
JEDDAH: Over centuries, Ramadan has witnessed numerous traditions, some of which are still alive and have been passed down from one generation to the next, while others have faded with time.  

One such past tradition associated with Ramadan is Al-Musaharati; a person who would walk around a neighborhood beating his drum and chanting poetry to wake people up for suhoor. 

“These centuries-old traditions are becoming rarer in Jeddah,” said Ahmed Abdo, who has been living in the old district of Jeddah for over five decades. 

Speaking of Al-Musharati while drinking tea and chatting with old friends on one of the oldest Al-Mirkaz (public council) in Balad, Abdo said: “There used to be Al-Musharati in every district but now many of them have gone. The younger generations have adopted other professions.”

He misses the Ramadan of yesteryear, when he would wake up to the sound of Al-Musharati for suhoor. Al-Musharati would be chosen by the people of each district, and would be diligently perform his duty until the last day of Ramadan. He would often sing and eloquently call to people  by their names, and often people would offer him suhoor in return. 

Abdo said: “Al-Musaharati used to play a big and beautiful role in the neighborhood … the people of that time used to sleep immediately after tarawih prayers, and at pre-dawn, Al-Musharati would beat his small drum to wake up people for their suhoor.

“Al-Musharati is now just an old, beautiful tale,” said Abdo, shaking his head. “People are not what they used to be, they do not sleep early. Therefore, Al-Musaharati no longer plays a role and has completely faded away.” 

With time, Abdo and his friends have moved into different neighborhoods, but they still gather at Al-Mirkaz of Al-Sham district to drink tea, talk and relive their memories of the old days. 

Abdo’s 59-year-old friend Abdulrahman Al-Awfi said that the role of “ Al-Musaharati is one of the oldest, most deep-rooted traditions found during Ramadan. However, the tradition has faded ever since technology entered people’s homes. There is television, alarm clocks and mobiles, which have replaced Al-Musaharati.” 

He added: “Today, we depend on TV and alarm clocks to know when it is time for suhoor. In the past, people used to sleep all night knowing that Al-Musaharati would wake them up.

“As times change, traditions naturally evolve, but it is important to pass on the significance of the day to younger generations,” said another resident of the old Jeddah district.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Sahoor

Saudi Arabia launches digital initiative to promote dates globally

Saudi Arabia launches digital initiative to promote dates globally
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
  • Saudi Arabia is one of the world leaders in date production, with more than 31 million palm trees and a production volume of more than 1.5 million tons of different date varieties
JEDDAH: The National Center for Palms and Dates has officially launched the “Saudidates” platform, an innovative, convenient and efficient business-to-business electronic market where buyers across the globe can buy dates in bulk from sellers in the Kingdom.

The platform was launched recently under the slogan “The Homeland of Dates,” which depicts dates as a national product closely related to the history of Saudi Arabia and aims to showcase the Kingdom’s long history in this sector.

On his Twitter account, Dr. Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of NCPD, said: “We are launching the ‘Saudidates’ platform, which gathers the best palm fruits within one electronic market, to reach our heritage to the world.”

He said that the launch of the platform was to support and enhance the ability of the Kingdom’s national exports to access global markets.

The platform is comprised of three technical components: A marketing outlet that includes all date traders who have the “Saudidates” brand, in addition to their products and derivatives; a store for selling dates and their products to the consumer; and a warehouse to store the merchants’ products and deliver them to the consumer.

The Kingdom is now taking important steps to place itself as the world’s largest exporter of dates by penetrating the global consumer market to achieve the Kingdom’s vision of increasing non-oil exports. 

The launch of the ‘Saudidates’ platform was to support and enhance the ability of the Kingdom’s national exports to access global markets. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leaders in date production, with more than 31 million palm trees and a production volume of more than 1.5 million tons of different date varieties. Abdulrahman Al-Hamdan, the owner of Dates Palms stores in Jeddah, welcomed the NCPD’s decision to export Saudi dates internationally through an official local platform.

He told Arab News: “Yes, the Saudi dates with all its types have already reached the international markets, but that was done through various efforts by local traders and private companies. Now, the ‘Saudidates’ platform will help us sell our products abroad with a guarantee.”

He said that the export of dates abroad would revitalize date farmers in Saudi Arabia, explaining that exporting any product was a good step for the development of agriculture on one hand, and the revival of the Saudi economy on the other.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, an academic, said: “We are very proud of launching the ‘Saudidates’ platform, the trusted government platform that contributes to linking farmers and date producers with consumers all over the world.”

He said that the platform’s goal was to enhance marketing and provide investors and buyers with product choices and information about dates, including their type and origin.

According to a recent report from the NCPD, the Kingdom’s total palms reached 31,234,153, date total domestic production was 1,539,755 tons, and exports increased to 215,343,005 kgm, while Saudi dates were exported to more than 107 countries.

The NCPD has launched many initiatives and programs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, such as registering dates as a super fruit with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN in 2019. NCPD is contributing, on behalf of Saudi Arabia, to approve the International Year of Dates, in 2027. The NCPD is also working with the FAO to announce the International Day of Dates.

Topics: saudi dates Saudi Arabia Saudi National Center for Palms and Dates

More than 1,500 students place victories at Saudi Arabia’s Kangaroo Mawhiba math contest

More than 1,500 students place victories at Saudi Arabia’s Kangaroo Mawhiba math contest
Updated 4 min 10 sec ago
  • Competition aims to uncover talent, help students apply math concepts in daily life
RIYADH: More than 1,500 students won the three most important medals at the Kangaroo Mawhiba Math Competition 2022 in Saudi Arabia. There were 282 gold medalists, 493 silver medalists and 745 bronze medalists.

Speaking to Arab News, the students expressed pride in their accomplishments and described the competition, in which they had to solve math problems in a short amount of time, as enjoyable.

Saud Al-Mathami, secretary-general of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, said the foundation is proud of its collaboration with the Ministry of Education to discover and nurture Saudi Arabia’s talented human capital.

The successes, he noted, are a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to progress and quality of education, which are reflected in the country’s ambition to develop the best educational system in the world by 2030. 

Home page of Mawhiba website. (Supplied)

This year’s mathematics competition saw 30,458 Saudi students enroll, including 17,685 male students and 12,773 female students.

The competition aims to encourage male and female students to develop mathematical skills and apply these in their daily lives.

Bandar Mamdouh, a member of the Saudi Association for Mathematical Science, said many people do not like mathematics and believe it is difficult to understand. Many students, he added, wonder why they have to take mathematics as a subject in schools.

“Math is the mother of science and the language of the times. It is also the language of accuracy and conciseness,” he said, adding that math has contributed to much of humanity’s modern technology and entertainment and is directly applicable in daily life.

Mamdouh applauded Mawhiba’s efforts to foster students’ interest in mathematics by hosting competitions. 

Logo of  Kangaroo Mawhiba for Maths Competition. (Supplied)

“We have seen an increase in the number of participants and the number of winners every year through modern teaching methods, including the use of modern technology in teaching. This has proved effective in developing students’ science skills in general, mathematics in particular,” he said.

Ayedh Al-Qahtani, an intermediate third-grade student at Manarat Al-Riyadh School in Riyadh and a contender for Saudi Arabia’s 2022 gold medal in the competition, first learned about it from his colleagues. He then read up on it on the Mawhiba website.

“I joined in the Kangaroo competition in order to strengthen my math skills and solve problems as rapidly as possible, and the competition has helped me apply math in my daily life,” Alqahtani said.

The biggest challenge, he noted, was solving math problems in a limited amount of time, but he acknowledged that this was useful in building his skills.

Mahdi Al-Baik, who won the gold medal, is a secondary second grade at Dar Al-Hekma School in Qatif, located in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. A math lover, this is his fifth time participating in the competition. He described the contest as fun and enjoyable, agreeing that solving math problems as quickly as possible was certainly a skill that students who wished to participate needed to develop.

Topics: Mawhiba Kangaroo Math Competition 2022

‘Glimmer of hope’ for Makkah hotels as Ramadan occupancy rises

‘Glimmer of hope’ for Makkah hotels as Ramadan occupancy rises
Updated 19 min 4 sec ago
  • Establishing a minimum room price would ensure a stable tax return and increase hotel demand
MAKKAH: Occupancy rates at leading hotels in central Makkah rose to 95 percent in the first week of Ramadan, a sign that the holy city’s hospitality sector is recovering from the economic shock of the pandemic, observers say.

Aziz Awliyaa, former head of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s tourism and hotels committee, said that the gradual, safe return of the hotel sector comes as pilgrims from countries around the world prepare to visit Saudi Arabia. 

The hospitality sector, a key segment of Makkah’s economy, was badly hit by pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, he said.

However, five-star hotels are gradually returning to life, thanks to Makkah residents’ long-held belief in “refadah,” or showing hospitality to pilgrims, Awliyaa said. 

The Saudi government’s renewal of licenses for the coming period has also helped to revive the sector in the wake of the pandemic.

Awliyaa said that the COVID-19 pandemic had turned Makkah’s 300,000-plus hotel rooms into “lifeless concrete blocks” after employees and hospitality professionals were forced to leave the industry. About 55,000 hotel professionals lost their jobs, according to Makkah Chamber of Commerce statistics.

The hospitality sector is still grappling with a shortage of skills as well as demand, Awliyaa said.

Today, there are about 2,000 hotels in Makkah and Madinah with 384,500 hotel rooms and almost 1.5 million beds, he added.

Calling for a clear strategy to increase hotel demand, Awliyaa said that establishing a minimum room price would ensure a stable tax return, as well as protect job security and guarantee reliable service — one the most important practices worldwide in creating a sustainable and prosperous sector.

Fadel Manqal, a tourism and hotel specialist, said that hotels in Makkah face big challenges in restoring life to one of the Kingdom’s most important economic sectors.

Thousands of men and women lost their jobs amid the fallout from the pandemic, he said.

Manqal told Arab News that with the easing of pandemic restrictions and the resumption of international flights, many people want to visit Makkah to perform Umrah rituals.

Redeployment of trained national cadres is essential as the sector redoubles its efforts to return to a sound economic footing, he said. 

Occupancy rates at central Makkah’s five-star hotels during the first weekend of Ramadan reached 95 percent, Manqal said.

“We are witnessing a gradual return in the sector, a glimmer of hope that the entire sector will be able to recover, especially since we have more than 1,300 hotels in Makkah, and they represent a huge economic force.” 

Restoring traveler confidence and providing advanced services will help to build a comprehensive, more resilient and reliable tourism sector, he said.

Manqal said that Makkah has many tourist attractions, and a strong and well-organized infrastructure.

The holy city also has extensive experience dealing with large crowds, organizing tourist trips, and serving pilgrims from the time of their arrival until their departure. 

He predicted that the number of Umrah pilgrims from all over the world will continue to rise as initiatives to increase demand bear fruit.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Makkah Umrah

DiplomaticQuarter: Kazakhstan tourism forum sees Saudi investment boost

DiplomaticQuarter: Kazakhstan tourism forum sees Saudi investment boost
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
RIYADH: Investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s tourism industry were presented in an event aimed at Saudi businessmen by the Riyadh, Eastern Province and Jeddah chambers of commerce.

Organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the country’s Department of Tourism of Almaty with the support of the Kazakh Tourism National Company, the event was attended by Berik Aryn, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia; Talgat Amanbayev, chairman of Kazakh Tourism; Talgat Shaldanbay, consul general of Kazakhstan in Jeddah; Aslan Konurkanov, vice director of Visit Almaty, and heads and representatives of Kazakh travel and aviation companies.

The Saudi side was represented by Bader Al-Reziza, chairman of Asharqia Chamber; Naif Al-Rajhi, vice chairman of the Riyadh Chamber; Ramiz Al-Ghaleb, acting secretary-general of the Jeddah Chamber; members of the chambers of commerce of Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, as well as more than 100 heads and representatives from various Saudi tour operators and airlines.

The Kazakh ambassador pointed to the historical ties between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom, first established on the ancient Silk Road that connected Central Asia and the Gulf region.

The route played a crucial role in facilitating economic, cultural, political and spiritual interaction between East and West.

Aryn called on participants to restore close cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom by conducting a joint campaign to promote the two countries as new tourist destinations.

He briefed attendees on the measures taken by the Kazakhstan government to develop tourism and infrastructure, including the resumption of visa-free entry to Kazakhstan for Saudi citizens, the launch of direct flights by Kazakh airlines between the two countries and the introduction of the “open skies” strategy.

The Kazakh delegation showed video presentations with natural landscapes and sights of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s cultural capital. It was followed by a folk music concert and a gastronomic tasting of Kazakh cuisines.

Following the event, they organized B2B interactions, where the local business community held meetings with Kazakh tour operators and airlines. Kazakh travel companies signed cooperation deals with Saudi tour operators.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

