Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn

RIYADH: UAE privately held luxury goods retailer and distributor, Chalhoub Group has topped the list of the best firms to work for in the UAE in 2022, the National News reported, citing LinkedIn.

Investment firm Mubadala and health care provider Mediclinic are in second and third place.

Europe’s second largest bank HSBC, and healthcare company, Aster DM Healthcare ranked fourth and fifth place.

Other firms in the list include Daman, Al Tayer Group, L’Oréal, Mashreq Bank, MetLife, ADIB, GMG, Majid Al Futtaim, Amazon, and Schneider Electric, in that order.

“This list is meant to guide professionals at every stage — whether that means a career pivot, jumping back into the workforce after a hiatus or investing in new skills,” said Lynn Chouman, senior news editor at LinkedIn.

Around 80 percent of the 2022 list is made up of new rankers, indicating how significant a single year can be in reviving firms as the world of work continues to evolve, Chouman added.

The firms on the list were evaluated based on ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and spread of educational backgrounds.