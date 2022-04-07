You are here

Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn

Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn

Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: UAE privately held luxury goods retailer and distributor, Chalhoub Group has topped the list of the best firms to work for in the UAE in 2022, the National News reported, citing LinkedIn.

Investment firm Mubadala and health care provider Mediclinic are in second and third place. 

Europe’s second largest bank HSBC, and healthcare company, Aster DM Healthcare ranked fourth and fifth place.

Other firms in the list include Daman, Al Tayer Group, L’Oréal, Mashreq Bank, MetLife, ADIB, GMG, Majid Al Futtaim, Amazon, and Schneider Electric, in that order.

“This list is meant to guide professionals at every stage — whether that means a career pivot, jumping back into the workforce after a hiatus or investing in new skills,” said Lynn Chouman, senior news editor at LinkedIn.

Around 80 percent of the 2022 list is made up of new rankers, indicating how significant a single year can be in reviving firms as the world of work continues to evolve, Chouman added.

The firms on the list were evaluated based on ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and spread of educational backgrounds.

Topics: ecoonomy UAE

DIFC 'Launchpad' aims to boost 200 fintech and crypto startups

DIFC ‘Launchpad’ aims to boost 200 fintech and crypto startups
  It is designed to attract and engage a consortium of leading starup and corporate venture studios
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai International Financial Center, also known as DIFC, has launched what it claims is the world’s first venture studio platform exclusively focused on ubiquitous finance and digital asset technologies. 

Over the next 5 years, over 20 studios will be set up in the DIFC, aiming to launch over 200 new ventures, of which over 100 will be scale-ups and 10 will gain unicorn status.

The platform, named the Studio Launchpad, will be supported by an international group of venture building experts, digital asset pioneers and emerging technology strategists.

It is designed to attract and engage a consortium of leading starup and corporate venture studios.

“The first global Venture Studio Launchpad is a core pillar of our vision to put DIFC at the center of the digital transformation of the financial sector in the UAE and globally,” said Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC.

He added: “DIFC is building an ecosystem from the ground-up that will support studios and founders with everything they need to be successful, and reimagine virtually every aspect of the financial services value chain, to help realize Dubai’s ambitions for the digital era.” 

Topics: economy fintech CRYPTO

First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Rainer Kasch as head of the Kingdom’s securities service

First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Rainer Kasch as head of the Kingdom’s securities service
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Rainer Kasch as head of the Kingdom's securities service

First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Rainer Kasch as head of the Kingdom’s securities service
  Kasch is expected to focus on global bank intermediary clients
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The largest bank in the UAE, First Abu Dhabi Bank has appointed Rainer Kasch as managing director and head of Saudi Arabia’s securities services, according to a statement.

With over 20 years of securities services experience across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, Kasch will be responsible for the management of FAB Capital’s Saudi direct custody business. 

Under the new role, Kasch will also be accountable for further developing the securities service franchise with Saudi-based institutions.

Kasch is expected to focus on global bank intermediary clients. Through FAB’s direct membership of the local depositary, Kasch will be able to provide access to the Saudi post-trade securities market.

He will also oversee FAB’s domestic client relationships in the Kingdom, while developing solutions to back the increasing complexity of the institutional investors, which are investing in Saudi and worldwide.

“Rainer’s depth of experience in securities services will be a great addition to our Saudi team and help further our goal of being the custodian of choice for MENA,” the statement said, citing Kashif Darr, FAB’s head of securities services.

Topics: economy Abu Dhabi UAE

Abu Dhabi to ban single use plastic bags starting June amid efforts to phase out by 2024

Abu Dhabi to ban single use plastic bags starting June amid efforts to phase out by 2024
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to ban single use plastic bags starting June amid efforts to phase out by 2024

Abu Dhabi to ban single use plastic bags starting June amid efforts to phase out by 2024
  An estimated 300 million tons of plastic waste is produced on a yearly basis
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi, has announced that it is going to ban single-use plastic bags starting June amid efforts to phase out by 2024, Bloomberg reported.

This follows neighboring emirate Dubai’s goal to phase out the plastic bags in two years’ time.

By 2024, Abu Dhabi is also planning to put a halt to single use styrofoam cups, plates, and food containers.

In an attempt to do so, Abu Dhabi’s environmental agency will develop measures to bring down demand for an estimated 16 single-use plastic products. It will also impose an incentive-based single-use plastic water bottle return program across the city.

The decision comes “in light of their harmful impacts on the environment and biodiversity,” Bloomberg reported, citing Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency.

An estimated 300 million tons of plastic waste is produced on a yearly basis, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The move also falls in line with the UAE’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Topics: economy UAE Abu Dhabi

Emirates to reintroduce flights from Stansted to Dubai

Emirates to reintroduce flights from Stansted to Dubai
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to reintroduce flights from Stansted to Dubai

Emirates to reintroduce flights from Stansted to Dubai
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

As the Covid pandemic took its toll on the airline industry with the world shut down to all but essential international travel, Emirates, the UAE's largest airline, has reintroduced flights from London's Stansted airport to Dubai from August 01, after two years away. 

The airline will initially operate five weekly flights from Stansted, and a daily service will be introduced from September 01. 

Emirates is planning to fly Boeing 777-300ER aircraft,  to include a first-class cabin on the route. 

Emirates has also decided to double the flights from Dubai to Singapore from seven to 14 per week from June 23, and will resume flights to Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires on November 02. 

Topics: economy UAE Emirates

Porsche to invest $75m in a startup aiming to make gasoline alternative

Porsche to invest $75m in a startup aiming to make gasoline alternative
Updated 30 min 11 sec ago
Reem Walid

Porsche to invest $75m in a startup aiming to make gasoline alternative

Porsche to invest $75m in a startup aiming to make gasoline alternative
Updated 30 min 11 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: War between Russia and Ukraine as well as overall skyrocketing prices associated with the sector are still lingering.

Germany’s household battery sales are projected to increase as consumers opt for cheap and renewable energy supply.

Hungary is seen breaking ranks with the EU to secure Russian gas supply, while Greece is allowing coal to make a comeback amid expensive natural gas.

Through a micro lens, automotive manufacturer Porsche is seen backing a startup amid renewable push.

Looking at the bigger picture:

•   German household battery sales are projected to climb 67 percent in 2022 as citizens opt for energy-storage technologies to secure a more affordable and green supply of energy, Reuters reported, citing the German Energy Storage Association.

As of April, unit sales have already hit 500,000, up from the 430,000 recorded at the end of 2021.

•   Hungary has announced that it is ready to acquire Russian gas in rubles despite the European Union’s opposition to Moscow’s demand for payment in the currency, Reuters reported.

•   Greece will resort to lignite coal as a source to boost power output over the next two years as a short-term measure to diminish reliance on expensive natural gas.

This comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine has significantly raised prices of natural gas hence making coal more cost effective in the time being, Bloomberg reported, citing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Through a micro lens:

•   German automobile manufacturer Porsche AG is injecting around $75 million for a 12.5 percent stake in global electricity-based fuel developer HIF Global LLC which aims to develop an alternative for gasoline out of exploiting wind power, Bloomberg reported.

The car maker is one among a big pool of investors that have joined together in a $260 million worth equity bet on the startup.

 

Topics: economy gas Electric

