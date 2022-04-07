Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, and Emirates Global Aluminium, or EGA, have agreed to extend their collaboration on greener aluminium smelting technology.

In a statement, the companies announced that they will explore developing new aluminium smelting technologies with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

EGA and Ma’aden will also consider cooperation in the management of by-products from processes in the aluminium value chain, and aluminium recycling, the statement added.

“This partnership aims to increase the cooperation between Ma’aden and EGA to work together, including toward more sustainable aluminium production,” said Riyadh Al-Nassar, senior vice president of Ma’aden’s aluminium business.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to extend our agreement with Ma’aden on potential cooperation in technology and other development to further support the sustainability of our two companies.”